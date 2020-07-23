The company did see its international roaming revenues decline but it was able to make this up elsewhere as people wanted to improve services to their homes.

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite impressive with the company showing a sharp uptick in revenues and net income compared to the year-ago quarter. This would appear to be in direct defiance of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdown that has devastated so many other companies. This is not necessarily unexpected for a telecommunications company though as these are the firms that are helping people to stay in touch while engaging in social distancing. With that said, not everything here was perfect by any means but overall this was a very strong performance by the company.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telenor's second quarter 2020 earnings report:

Telenor brought in total total revenues of NOK 30.903 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 14.81% increase over the NOK 26.917 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an EBITDA of NOK 14.331 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 19.14% increase over the NOK 12.029 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor lost 3.2 million mobile subscribers in the current period. This is much worse than the 2.3 million that the company added in the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported a free cash flow of NOK 3.579 billion in the present quarter. This compares very favorably to the negative NOK 1.147 billion that the company had last year.

Telenor reported a net income of NOK 5.348 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a substantial 48.72% increase over the NOK 3.596 billion that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that every measure of financial performance improved compared to the equivalent quarter of last year. This is slightly misleading though because subscription & traffic revenues were actually down slightly compared to the first quarter of the year:

Source: Telenor ASA

One of the reasons for this was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak caused governments all around the world to shut down their nations' economies and curtail both domestic and international travel. This naturally meant that people were not traveling as much for either business or pleasure, which reduced the international roaming fees that Telenor was able to collect from its customers. Fortunately though, the company's customers in Norway increased their use of hardwired fiber connections to their homes in order to more comfortably weather the stay-at-home orders and the extra revenue from this was able to largely offset the lack of international roaming revenue.

Another factor that dragged on subscription and traffic revenues was the company losing some of its prepaid mobile customers to other providers or cancelling their subscriptions entirely. The company blames this partially on the lockdown that forced it to close its stores in nations like Thailand and Malaysia. In addition to this, the lack of tourist traffic to those nations negatively impacted the company. One thing that tourists will frequently do is to go into one of the company's stores and purchase a prepaid phone for their time in the country. The lack of tourist traffic and the company's stores shutting down naturally prevented the firm from collecting as much money from these sources as is typical.

This is one of the biggest reasons why Telenor saw its total mobile subscribers decline slightly in the quarter.

Source: Telenor ASA

The fact that nearly all of this decline was due to a decrease in prepaid customers should provide some comfort, however. This is because prepaid customers tend to be much lower value accounts than postpaid customers are. In many cases, these customers have lower incomes than customers on postpaid plans and so they spend less money on things like auxiliary services. In other cases, they are customers that are only needing a phone for a short period of time such as when on an international vacation. In both cases though, the fact that they generate less revenue than a postpaid customer on average means that the loss of one of these customers does not impact the company to the same degree as losing a postpaid customer would. Therefore, this small loss of subscribers is not really a big deal.

One thing that we note by looking at the highlights is that Telenor's revenues increased substantially compared to the prior year quarter. One of the reasons for this is exchange rate fluctuations. As an international company, Telenor does business in many different countries and so its customers pay for their services using a variety of different currencies. However, Telenor reports its results in terms of Norwegian kroner. Thus, if the value of the Norwegian currency goes down relative to these other currencies then its foreign customers are effectively paying more for its services even though their bills actually stay the same.

This happened over the period as the Norwegian currency has declined against many others over the past year, which is partly due to it correlating somewhat with oil prices. This had the effect of boosting the company's reported financial performance although it does not represent actual organic growth and we will see the exact opposite happen should the Norwegian krone ever begin to rise against other currencies.

Another fact that had a significant effect on Telenor's improved results was the acquisition of DNA in Finland. Last April, Telenor announced that the company entered into agreements with DNA's two largest shareholders to acquire 54% of the Finnish telecommunications firm. The company ultimately closed the transaction in the third quarter of 2019. Thus, Telenor did not own that company during the prior year quarter and so it was unable to contribute to the company's year-ago results. That was not the case this year. DNA contributed NOK 2.503 billion in revenue and NOK 883 million in EBITDA to Telenor's reported results that the company obviously did not have a year ago so this directly contributed to the company's year-over-year improvements that we see.

One of the better impacts that the economic shutdowns had on Telenor is to reduce its operating expenses. This makes some sense since the company did not have to pay to operate and staff its closed stores. This was especially true in Asia where union protections regarding laid-off workers are not so good. This was also helped along by an efficiency program that the company implemented last year that allowed it to eliminate some redundant staffing in Norway and Asia.

Overall, this allowed the company to achieve a 12% reduction in operating expenses when measured in the currencies that its customers actually use to pay for its services. All else being equal, this should result in more of the company's revenues making their way down to profits and cash flow. Unfortunately though, all else is rarely equal. In this case, the already discussed decline of the Norwegian krone more than offset these reduces and the company actually saw its reported operating expenses increase by NOK 700 million:

Source: Telenor ASA

This is not necessarily anything that investors need to worry about however since the aforementioned acquisition also contributed to the increase in operating expenses. As we can see here, the DNA operation had total operating expenses of NOK 975 million, which more than offset the efficiency improvements elsewhere:

Source: Telenor ASA

It is important to note that these numbers are measured as if all currency values were the same as last year, which was obviously not the case. However, it is still good to know that a sizable proportion of the higher expenses were caused by DNA because that operation generates revenues that offset the higher costs. Thus, there does not appear to be anything to worry about here.

Telecommunications companies have been one of the few bastions of stability throughout the current health crisis as people spend more time at home and rely more than usual on their services in order to stay in touch. We can certainly see this reflected in Telenor's results. The company expects to be able to maintain this stability over the rest of the year. Overall, the company expects its EBITDA to be relatively in-line with last year's levels, although the subscriber base may still decline further. The company continues to look like a reasonably safe haven for investors, however.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TELNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My shares of Telenor are the Oslo-listed shares. I do not own the American ADRs or the pink sheet shares.