Whilst it appears that KO should still be capable of covering its dividends, the margin of safety has been completely removed and thus its financial strength is now particularly important.

Introduction

There are certain companies whose shares are normally considered to be safe sources for dividends, however, the Covid-19 pandemic has created a very unique set of challenges along with many impacts that normally rock-solid companies have seldom experienced. One such example is the beverage giant and Warren Buffett favorite, Coca-Cola (KO) who witnessed its operating cash flow decreasing by over one-third during the first half of 2020 as lockdowns were enforced across the globe. Given KO is facing its biggest headwind in a very long time, it seems reasonable to reassess whether its moderate dividend yield of slightly over 3% is still highly safe and thus able to be counted upon.

Executive Summary And Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Ratings Summaries And System

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

It can be observed that KO's dividend coverage was improving leading up to this downturn, after going from a weak 83.72% in 2017 to an adequate 122.97% in 2019. Whilst this set up a favorable precedence and momentum, the lockdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic have created a unique and hard-hitting headwind that has weighed down its subsequent results.

During the first half of 2020, KO's operating cash flow decreased 38.10% year on year and if this does not reverse during the second half, it will mark a very significant historical decrease from a company with normally below-average economic sensitivity. KO's operating cash flow did not see a year on year decrease even during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, as the graph included below displays.

Admittedly, KO's operating cash flow during the first half of 2020 was further weighed down by a working capital build, its operating cash flow still decreased 12.58% year on year even if these impacts are removed from both years. Whilst management stated that its sales trend was currently improving, they have also not provided any guidance for the remainder of 2020 due to general uncertainties.

To remain conservative and thereby provide a margin of safety in light of this challenging and rather unpredictable situation, it was assumed that the company's operating cash flow in the second half of 2020 will mirror that from the first half excluding working capital movements at $4.512b. This would provide KO with annual operating cash flow going forward of $9.024b and even if its capital expenditure is not reduced significantly and thus still averaged that of 2017-2019, it would still produce $7.24b of free cash flow. the company's quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share costs them $7.045b per annum, based on its latest outstanding share count of 4,295,438,919 and thus its estimated dividend coverage would be an adequate 102.77%.

Whilst this estimated dividend coverage is rather thin and barely enough to be deemed adequate, it should be remembered that it was based upon KO's results during a severe economic downturn caused by a global virus pandemic. It would only be natural for investors to expect the company's operating conditions to have approximately bottomed out and thus should see at least a slow recovery in the coming years. Although since this dividend coverage provides little margin of safety, it will be important to examine KO's financial strength to ensure it can provide a temporary backstop and thus a margin of safety if required.

Throughout 2017 and 2019, the company's capital structure saw no material changes, which is expected and normal for massive and very mature companies. It can be seen that whilst its debt increased materially during the first half of 2020, this was roughly matched by a similar increase in its cash balance as they took sensible actions to boost their liquidity.

Thankfully, KO's leverage is only moderate, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 2.98 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 3.60. This analysis deems that moderate leverage is represented by a net debt-to-EBITDA between 2.01 and 3.50, with its result sitting just past the halfway mark. Since the company's interest coverage is a very impressive 18.45, they clearly have no issues servicing their debt.

Whilst moderate leverage is not ideal for some companies with highly economically sensitive earnings, this is not the case for them and their otherwise economically resilient earnings and thus it still provides them a margin of safety if required. Based upon KO's annualized EBITDA from the first half of 2020, the company would have to see its net debt increase at least $5.648b before its leverage would reach high territory, which given its previously discussed cash flow performance does not appear even remotely likely anytime soon.

Whilst the company's current ratio of 1.09 is decent, its real strength comes from its solid cash ratio of 0.74. Following KO's decision to boost its cash balance amidst the turmoil in early 2020, it helped propel its liquidity from already strong levels to very strong levels. This means that the company has the luxury of only accessing debt markets when conditions are favorable and thus not necessarily forced to take whatever the current conditions offer.

Since KO is a massive and fundamentally viable company with operations spanning the globe, it would be unreasonable to imagine a scenario whereby they could not access debt markets for such an extended period of time that it ultimately threatens its ability to remain a going concern. The significant and likely continued support from monetary policy at major central banks is only going to provide further assistance with any debt refinancing or further issuances.

Conclusion

The current low interest rates have many income-focused investors seeking more income elsewhere and whilst there are plenty of companies with dividend yields, many of them are risky. If an investor is looking to acquire a highly safe source of income that beats both inflation and bank account interest rates, then they could certainly do worse and thus I believe that a bullish rating is appropriate. The biggest risk stems from the potential of these Covid-19 lockdowns continuing for years, however, this would also pose an even greater risk to many other investments.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Coca-Cola’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

