On Friday, July 17, 2020, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) announced its second-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed, as the company posted year-over-year revenue growth but still announced a net loss. A closer look at the actual results does show a few things to like here, but overall, I would up walking away rather underwhelmed by the company's performance. As I have pointed out in a few recent articles, telecommunications companies have been somewhat more resistant to the COVID-19 economic shutdowns than other firms, and we do certainly see this here, although Telia has certainly not proven to be immune to the pandemic.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telia Company's second-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Telia reported total net sales of SEK 21.770 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 2.98% increase over the SEK 21.140 billion that it reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating loss of SEK 946 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the SEK 2.889 billion operating profit that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Telia completed the sale of its long-troubled stake in Turkey's Turkcell (TKC) for $530 million.

The company reported an operational free cash flow of SEK 2.202 billion in the quarter. This represents a 9.86% decline over the SEK 2.443 billion that it reported in the equivalent period of last year.

Telia reported a net loss of SEK 2.029 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a very steep decline over the SEK 1.653 billion net profit that the company had in the second quarter of 2019.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that the company's financial performance was considerably worse than what it had in the equivalent quarter of last year. This is, however, both misleading and expected. As I discussed in a previous article, Telia agreed to sell its stake in Turkey's largest telecommunications company, Turkcell, back in June. This is something that the company has been wanting to do for a long time due to disagreements with the other shareholders but had been unable to execute until recently. Unfortunately, the $530 million selling price was substantially less than the value of the firm's stock position on its balance sheet. Therefore, accounting rules require that the company take a charge against its income in order to account for this now-realized loss. In this case, the company realized a SEK 3.488 billion loss. While this is not money that actually left the company's bank account, it does still represent a realized loss and we should give it the same consideration that we would a realized loss in our personal portfolios. Fortunately though, this was a one-time event and will not be occurring in later quarters. If we exclude this loss, then the company would have been profitable, so the reported loss is not a sign of any problems in its operations.

Without a doubt, the biggest news story during the quarter was the global economic shutdown due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Sweden did not impose any nationwide quarantine, many citizens still acted as if there was one in effect and avoided unnecessary travel, especially international travel. This resulted in Telia Company receiving less revenue in the form of international roaming fees. In addition to this, many televised sporting events were canceled because of the outbreak, so even though many of the company's customers were staying at home, there was a general lack of interest in pay-per-view events. This also had a negative impact on Telia's revenues. Overall, company management believes that these events reduced its revenues by about SEK 1.0 billion compared to the prior-year quarter.

Although the loss of pay-per-view revenue was certainly a negative, the remainder of the company's television and media operations were reasonably respectable. This makes sense, as people that are staying at home due to the pandemic would naturally be watching more television. As we can see here, Telia's free-to-watch television saw some slight growth, although the lack of sporting events did hurt the willingness of people to pay for premium sports packages:

Source: Telia Company AB

This is not dissimilar to what other Nordic telecommunications firms, such as Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), reported. The company's other units were able to make up for some of the weakness in the firm's television operation. Telia reports that excluding that business unit, the company managed to grow its adjusted EBITDA by 1.8% year over year. This does make some sense, since companies like Telia are helping people stuck at home to do work and communicate with others. This was most apparent in the company's fixed-line unit, which provides services to customers in the Baltics and Nordics via wires (primarily fiber) that are run to their homes and businesses. As we can see, this unit managed to grow its revenues despite the economic shutdown in the non-Swedish states in the company's footprint:

Source: Telia Company AB

While Telia operates in a variety of nations, the largest market is Sweden. Unfortunately, Sweden is a highly developed nation in which nearly everybody that wants telecommunications services already has them. This has made it into a highly competitive market in which companies are aggressively cutting prices or offering other services in an effort to steal customers from their competitors. This has made it difficult for companies to grow their revenues or profits in the country. We did, unfortunately, see that in the second quarter, as shown here:

Source: Telia Company AB

We can clearly see here the impact that the lack of televised events had on the company's performance. Telia managed to grow the number of subscribers to both its television and mobile businesses in the country but still saw its revenues decline. We do see at least one positive here in that the company managed to boost its average revenue per user. Thus, we can conclude that the new users are relatively high-value ones. This also makes sense, since people are perhaps even more reliant on their internet connections and mobile devices to keep in touch than they were prior to the pandemic.

In addition to the increased use of telecommunications services to keep in touch, another factor that contributed to the strength of the company's business could have been the rollout of the company's fifth-generation mobile network. In May, Telia's fifth-generation network began operation in Stockholm. This is the company's first 5G network in Sweden. Telia is actively working to expand this network to twelve more cities across the country, although it does not provide a timeline for when this work will be complete. Many investors and customers have been excited about fifth-generation networks due to the bandwidth and speed that the technology can provide. This excitement may have driven sign-ups from customers wanting to use this network, although the company did not provide any hard numbers here.

One strategy that Telia has been using to help it weather the current environment is to control its costs. This includes things like executing on the synergies and eliminating redundancies following the GET acquisition in Norway back in 2018. The company also had other strategies that overall allowed it to reduce its operating expenses by 4% year over year. This allowed the company to keep its EBITDA stable even though its revenues declined:

Source: Telia Company AB

Not all of the markets in which Telia operates saw revenues decline year over year. One market that actually saw growing revenues is the Baltic nation of Lithuania. In this country, Telia reported SEK 1.047 billion in net sales, compared to SEK 954 million a year ago. This comes despite the fact that Lithuania was under a fairly harsh lockdown and Telia was forced to close all of its stores that sell telecommunications equipment. It mostly did this by moving its store-based employees to various call centers that allowed the company to continue to support its customers and make equipment sales over the telephone and Internet. In addition to this, Telia is one of the largest providers of cloud computing services in the nation, and this is something that saw significant growth as companies adapt to facilitate working from home. The added revenue from this was more than enough to offset the decline in mobile roaming revenues.

The company saw similar strong performance in the Baltic nation of Estonia, where it was able to grow revenues but saw EBITDA decline somewhat:

Source: Telia Company AB

The biggest reason for the decline in EBITDA is that operating expenses increased by more than revenues did. Telia did not actually provide a reason for this, but it might have something to do with sales and other expenses related to expanding the company's suite of services. This especially includes its converged consumer product that includes television, mobile, and fixed-line internet service. This product alone saw its subscriber count increase by 8% during the quarter. The quarantine also prompted more people to sign up for television service, which resulted in the company's television unit seeing more than 10% growth in revenues.

In conclusion, we can clearly see here that Telia is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic much better than companies in many other industries have been. This is partly due to the company's position as a provider of the services that have become necessary for people to work and stay connected during these times. While the headline numbers were certainly disappointing, they were caused by the company finally exiting the troubled Turkcell business and not by any underlying weakness in its business. While the decline in pay-per-view television revenues was certainly disappointing, it was not particularly unexpected, nor was it enough to bring down the company as a whole. Overall, there is nothing particularly impressive or depressing in this report, and Telia continues to be a bastion of stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.