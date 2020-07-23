Introduction

Due to a lack of cash to buy everything I saw during the ‘kid in a candy shop’ moment I had in March and April, I had to pass on initiating a position in Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) although the company’s drop to just 50 EUR per share meant Akzo was trading at the lowest level in several years and even below the level it was trading at before PPG Industries (PPG) made an offer to acquire Akzo, before walking away.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Akzo’s most liquid listing is on Euronext Amsterdam where the company is trading with AKZA as its ticker symbol. As Akzo reports its financials and trades in Euro, I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article. The most recent share price of 83.56 EUR gives the company a market capitalization of almost exactly 16B EUR.

A decent set of results in Q2 and H1 2020 for Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel was definitely hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and seeing the revenue decrease by just 19% is actually quite an achievement. In most countries, the stores where Akzo’s paint is being sold were deemed non-essential during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, which means very few end consumers were actually able to buy paint.

Source: Q2 2020 financial results

As you can see above, the revenue fell to 1.90B EUR and that’s a good performance. Not only because Q2 2020 could have been much worse in absolute terms, also because the revenue decrease was just a single-digit percentage compared to Q1 2020. Of course there always is some seasonality as less paint gets sold during the winter months, but all things considered, I’m impressed with how Akzo Nobel has been able to handle things.

You also clearly notice the much lower COGS and G&A expenses and that’s why a revenue drop of almost 500M EUR results in an operating income in Q2 which was just 101M EUR lower. The finance expenses slightly increased but the net income of 134M EUR is just 92M EUR lower compared to Q2 2019. The bottom line shows a net income attributable to the shareholders of Akzo Nobel of 129M EUR in Q2 and 243M EUR in H1 2020 for an EPS of, respectively, 0.68 EUR and 1.26 EUR per share.

Source: company presentation

The free cash flow remained positive, and hopefully the trend will continue into H2 2020

The cost-cutting exercise of Akzo Nobel is quite impressive and the company has proven it is able to act fast on changing circumstances. Seeing the net income remaining positive is an important step, but I wanted to make sure this also meant Akzo Nobel was free cash flow positive in H1 2020 (and the second quarter).

Source: financial statements

The operating cash flow of 308M EUR in Q2 2020 appears to be twice as much as what Akzo generated in Q2 2019. However, there are some important differences as Akzo recorded a 66M EUR charge on the pre-tax result on divestments while it also invested 116M EUR in the working capital position whereas the company unlocked 70M EUR in cash from WC changes in the most recent quarter. If we would adjust the operating cash flows for these elements, the Q2 2019 operating cash flow would have been 334M EUR in Q2 2019 and 238M EUR in Q2 2020. Clearly a worse result, but still nothing to be ashamed of because even with the 30% decrease in adjusted operating cash flow, Akzo remained strongly cash flow positive as the capex of 46M EUR meant the paint producer generated a free cash flow result of 194M EUR in Q2 2020. The difference between the higher free cash flow and net income can be explained by the difference between depreciation expenses (90M EUR) and capex (46M EUR) as Akzo’s capex level is lower than its depreciation charges.

Applying the same adjustments on the cash flow results of the entire first semester indicates Akzo generated an adjusted operating cash flow of 431M EUR in H1 2020 and after deducting the 92M EUR in investments, the free cash flow result was approximately 339M EUR.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

I had expected Akzo to report a worse quarter than it did, as the company remained profitable and posted a positive free cash flow. Even if nothing changes in H2 2020 (which is unlikely given how severely the economies were impacted in Q2), the annualized free cash flow result of close to 700M EUR will be sufficient to cover both the dividend payment as well as almost the entire amount of cash spent on buybacks in the first semester.

But of course, that would be a worst-case scenario. I expect things to pick up again for Akzo in the current semester and wouldn’t be surprised if the full-year free cash flow would come in at around 700-750M EUR on an adjusted basis. This means Akzo was cheap when it was dipping towards 50 EUR, but I am not chasing the stock here above 80 EUR per share. I will keep my eye on some put options and the option premiums and may attempt to write an out of the money put option.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.