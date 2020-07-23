Investment Thesis

In the summer of 2019, I wrote two articles for Seeking Alpha in which I examined six of the most popular preferred stock ETFs. In the first of those articles, I took a look at the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX), the iShares U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSE: PFF), and the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF). In response to a lively discussion in the comments of that article, I penned a second article in which I looked at another three preferred stock ETFs that, in my estimation, were somewhat less appealing.

A few months later, in November, I was invited to revisit PFXF in a follow-up piece for Seeking Alpha. Then, in February, I was invited to revisit PGX. Today, just about a year after I began writing about preferred stock ETFs for Seeking Alpha, I would like to check in on PFF to see if now is a good time to open a position.

Why Invest In Preferred Stock?

For the benefit of readers who may not be as familiar with preferred stock, I think it is important to review some of the basic reasons investors might want to include it in their portfolios. Preferred stock is a rather unique type of equity that might best be described as a hybrid investment vehicle combining characteristics associated both with bonds and common stock. Like bonds, preferred stocks tend to appeal to income-oriented investors seeking a steady, predictable stream of cash. While preferred stock can appreciate or depreciate, shares have a par value that tends to prevent them from trading outside of a comparatively narrow price range.

Thus, preferred stock rarely offers investors much in the way of capital appreciation. Instead, it offers investors a substantial yield, often well in excess of 5%. Furthermore, preferred stockholders enjoy preferential treatment in the event of a company's financial distress. If, for instance, a company must liquidate its assets to pay its creditors, bondholders will be paid first, followed by preferred stockholders. Common stockholders will get whatever is left, if anything. Similarly, when a company suspends or cuts its dividend to common shareholders, preferred stockholders will continue receiving their checks. Lastly, preferred stockholders often benefit from qualified dividends that are classified as capital gains rather than ordinary income.

Why Preferred Stock May Not Be Right For You

Those benefits understandably appeal to many income-oriented investors, but there are some significant downsides to investing in preferred stock that must also be taken into consideration when looking to initiate or add to a position. As I mentioned above, preferred stock almost never offers investors significant capital appreciation. Thus, if you're seeking growth, you'd best look elsewhere. Another drawback to preferred stock that investors may want to consider is the very real possibility that a company will issue a share call. Like bonds, preferred stock generally has a maturity date set decades in the future.

However, after five years, a company can call the outstanding shares of its preferred stock, which they will often do if it is financially advantageous for them to do so. They'll pay you the par price and you'll have lost an income stream. A third consideration investors will want to keep in mind before buying preferred stock is interest rate sensitivity: When interest rates go up, the appeal of preferred stock tends to weaken. In a rising interest environment, common stock becomes more appealing because they can offer higher yields while the fixed yield of preferred stock may even pull their share prices down - and prices can drop hard. With the Fed slashing interest rates in 2019 and virtually eliminating them earlier this year, this last consideration might not seem all that pressing, but it is well worth bearing in mind when looking at preferred stock.

The Pros And Cons Of PFF

Pro #1: Yield. Because investors looking into preferred stocks are primarily interested in generating an income stream, the first thing I look at when evaluating preferred stock ETFs is the fund's yield. PFF has consistently offered a yield over 5%, often surpassing the rate of its closest competing fund, the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). At present, PFF offers an appealing 5.55% yield, which is nearly 0.3% higher than that of PGX:

Data by YCharts

While yield may not be everything, it is nevertheless the main thing investors considering adding preferred stock to their portfolios will look at. And, from here, PFF's yield looks quite tempting.

Pro #2: Low Credit Risk. Back in February, I wrote that "PGX assumes a slightly higher credit risk than PFF, with a full 64% of its holdings rated BBB and another 28% rated BB," which I considered to be one of the less appealing aspects of that fund. At the time, PGX's yield was slightly higher than PFF's, a benefit for which I suggested some investors (including myself) would consider worth taking on the additional risk. Of course, now that PFF's yield exceeds that of PGX, the fact that the former allocates more than one third of its portfolio to AAA-rated stocks and only 30% to BBB- and BB-rated preferred stocks makes it seem much more appealing than the latter.

Pro #3: (Comparatively) High Diversification.

In my last article, I mentioned how both PGX and PFF are highly concentrated in banks, which might not appeal to investors concerned with potential disruptions in the financials sector. However, of the two funds, PFF is clearly the more diversified of the pair, with only 27.5% of its holdings (compared with more than 64% of PGX's) in preferred shares offered by banks:

(Source: iShares)

While PFF does remain rather heavily concentrated in the financial sector, it is nevertheless significantly less rooted in financials than its closest competing fund, which should appeal to investors leery of sector over-concentration.

Con #1: Mandatory Convertibles. Roughly 11% of PFF's holdings are mandatory convertibles, which convert to common equity. This can lead to a degree of volatility that may turn off some more conservative investors. While the amount of mandatory convertibles in PFF's basket is lower than that of some other preferred stock funds (PFXF's nearly 25% is one example), it is nevertheless one of the ETF's drawbacks. This drawback becomes especially evident when PFF is compared to PGX, which does not hold any mandatory convertibles in its basket.

Con #2: The Taxman Takes More Money. While I believe PFF's comparatively low concentration in the financial sector remains one of the fund's more appealing characteristics, it does bring with it a slight drawback in the form of fewer qualified dividends. Qualified dividends are dividends that are taxed as capital gains rather than the rates on non-qualified dividends. Because financial institutions tend to issue more preferred stock that offer qualified dividends than issuers in other sectors, investors in funds such as PGX with a greater percentage of holdings in banking keep more money than investors in a more diversified fund like PFF. In fact, close to 80% of PGX's dividends are qualified while just under 23% of PFF's dividends are qualified. Thus, PFF's yield advantage over PGX is mitigated somewhat by the fund's relative dearth of qualified dividends.

Con #3: The Expense Ratio is a Bit Higher Than Average

According to the Wall Street Journal, the average expense ratio for an ETF is 0.44%. PFF's expense ratio is a hair above that number, landing at 0.46%. This means that, for every thousand dollars you invest in PFF, the fund will charge you $4.60. While PFF's 0.46% is lower than PGX's 0.52%, it is nevertheless higher than some investors may want. With a fund like PFF, the yield is the biggest draw, so anything that chips away at one's income stream should be taken into consideration.

Final Thoughts

PFF is a popular preferred stock ETF for a reason: it offers a generous yield, low volatility, and a relatively diversified basket of holdings. In addition to the fund's yield, I am particularly drawn to its comparatively low credit risk. With more than one third of its holdings in AAA-rated stocks, PFF's income stream appears as secure as any in the preferred stock ETF space. To my mind, PFF's low credit risk, especially when wed to the fund's high yield, makes up for the lower percentage of non-qualified dividends in the ETF's basket.

Although we now find ourselves looking at an uncertain market during a global economic slowdown where dividend suspensions and cuts are now commonplace, I am strongly considering adding PFF to my portfolio. After all, the very nature of preferred stocks ensure that you will continue being paid each month, even if the common shareholders worry about their dividend income vanishing in today's deeply uncertain financial landscape.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please consider clicking on the orange "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.