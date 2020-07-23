Chevron (CVX) is already one of the largest oil and gas firms in the world. But it wants to get even larger. That is what led the firm to announce its acquisition of rival Noble Energy (NBL) on July 20th. Paying only a modest premium, it appears at first glance that Chevron is getting Noble for a nice price. A further assessment of Noble reveals that things are not as clear-cut as a first glance indicates, but this doesn’t mean that the conclusion is any different. In all, it looks like Chevron is walking away with a pretty attractive deal that should make its investors happy, while making Noble’s shareholders feeling like they left some cash on the table.

A look at the transaction

The transaction between Chevron and Noble is about as simple as they get. Chevron has agreed to acquire Noble in an all-stock transaction currently valuing Noble at about $5 billion on an equity basis (I get $4.98 billion) and $13 billion on an EV (enterprise value) basis. Shareholders of Noble will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble share they currently have. This implies a price per Noble unit of $10.38, which works out to a premium, over the 10-day average price leading up to the deal’s announcement, of around 12%. That’s not bad, but it’s far worse than the $27.31 per share that Noble was trading for at its 52-week high in the past year. Investors who bought at that peak, if Chevron’s stock remains unchanged, will walk away from this deal with a pre-dividend loss of around 62%.

*Taken from Chevron

Chevron’s rationale for this transaction is pretty straightforward. The company is attracted by Noble’s assets, their nature, and the synergies they can generate from the acquisition. On the asset side, Noble has a nice presence in the US, with 92,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. This acreage is responsible for around 65,000 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, with about 80% of its resources in the form of liquids. It also possesses 336,000 net acres in the DJ Basin that collectively produce 150,000 boe per day, 70% of which is liquids output. There are other assets in the US that appeal to Chevron as well, like the smaller Eagle Ford land at 35,000 net acres and 55,000 boe per day of output, as well as Noble’s stake in Noble Midstream Partners.

*Taken from Chevron

There are other assets that Chevron is receiving in this deal that it finds beneficial to its own long-term development goals. In particular, there are offshore assets near Israel. These will play well with Chevron’s Mediterranean strategy of developing offshore projects. Noble is also handing over to Chevron the keys to its Equatorial Guinea projects in Africa. Only time will tell what Chevron will do with those. Following completion of the acquisition, shareholders of Noble will end up owning around 3% of the combined company. This is a paltry sum, but considering Chevron’s large size, it’s not nothing.

*Taken from Chevron

The management team at Chevron wants to acquire Noble not only for its assets, but because the assets are, in their words, ‘low-cost proved resources and attractive undeveloped resources’. The offshore assets are ‘low-capital, cash-generating’ at this moment. The company as a whole, meanwhile, is cheap, with Chevron effectively paying about $5 per boe worth of resource. This will also grow Chevron’s own reserves by about 18%. Due to these attributes, combined with Chevron’s ability to create economies of scale, the company expects to see annual run-rate synergies of around $300 million from the deal. This does not seem to factor in management’s expectations that the combined 2020 capital budget will now drop by more than 30% compared to prior expectations.

*Taken from Chevron

Chevron got a good deal

Pretty much any way I look at it, Chevron ended up walking away with the good side of this transaction. For instance, I would like to point toward each firm’s contribution to the combined business’s financial results. As an example, in 2019, Chevron generated $27.31 billion in operating cash flow compared to about $2 billion for Noble. While Noble’s investors will receive 3% of the equity in the combined firm, the company’s operating cash flow is 6.8% of the operating cash flow of the combined entity. For EBITDA, this isn’t too far off at 6.3%, with EBITDA of $36.32 billion and $2.43 billion, respectively.

One defense investors who disagree with me may make regarding the transaction involves operating cash flow versus free cash flow. As a smaller firm looking to grow and with limited scale of operations compared to Chevron, Noble must spend more toward capex relative to its operating cash flow. This led to Noble’s free cash flow last year total -$457 million, while Chevron’s was a positive $13.20 billion. I personally don’t like this comparison, though, because it ignores the distinction between maintenance capex and growth capex.

There are other ways to evaluate who got the better side of the deal here. One of them is to look at the trading multiples being paid by Chevron relative to its own trading multiples today. Using 2019’s figures and today’s pricing, Chevron’s market cap / operating cash flow multiple was 5.83. The buyout price for Noble, meanwhile, implies a multiple of only 2.49. That’s awfully low, even in the current environment. With Noble’s higher leverage, the EV/EBITDA multiple of Chevron is lower than Noble’s (at 5.04 vs. 5.35), but that disparity is not all that significant.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me like this deal is not horrible for either side if the synergies proposed by Chevron can be realized. Having said that, there is no doubt that Chevron is getting the better end of this transaction. This is less of a friendly takeover in my eyes and more of a friendly take-under. In the long run, shareholders on both sides should see value from this transaction, but it will take a very long time, I feel, for Noble’s investors to recoup their full returns.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.