Student Housing: School's Out Forever

The company announced this week that preleasing rates are only marginally behind that of a year ago, and that 63 of the 68 universities it serves plan to have in-person classes.

REIT Rankings: Student Housing

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Student Housing REIT Sector Overview

Will students be on-campus this Fall? If not, expect a significant near-term revenue hit for American Campus Communities (ACC), the lone student housing REIT. Down to just one public REIT after the acquisition of EDR by Greystar in 2018 and the Harrison Street acquisition of Campus Crest Communities in 2015, the student housing sector accounts for roughly 1% of the broad-based "Core" REIT ETFs. Diversified REITs Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), Brookfield Property REIT (BPYU), and several apartment REITs also own relatively small portfolios of purpose-built student housing beds as well.

American Campus Communities owns, manages, or has developed 206 student housing properties across 96 university campuses. It actively owns a total of 111,900 beds across 68 universities within a portfolio primarily consisting of high-value on-campus or near-campus purpose-built student housing facilities at major flagship 4-year public universities. For better or worse, the company's portfolio is skewed towards Sunbelt states - particularly Arizona, Texas, and Florida - that have been among the recent "hot spots" of the coronavirus pandemic. However, 63 of the 68 universities that ACC serves currently have plans for "in-person" or "hybrid in-person" classes this coming Fall semester, according to data compiled by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

American Campus Communities was among the first REITs to report second-quarter earnings. It announced this week that preleasing rates are currently at 90.1% for academic year 2020-2021 as compared to 93.5% preleased for the same date prior year, a pleasant surprise considering the profoundly negative narrative surrounding school reopenings and the future of student housing. Additionally, ACC reported rent collection of 93.7% in the second quarter - a decent collection figure - although the hit from rent relief, waived fees, and foregone revenues in summer camp and conference business led to a sharp 14.2% in same-store revenues, translating to a 20.9% dip in same-store NOI.

Solid releasing results are consistent with commentary from ACC that noted students have shown a desire to be on-campus even when remote learning is available. ACC noted in its earnings call that in some markets, “social distance" may actually be a net positive as universities limit dormitory density and look either to partner either directly or indirectly with nearby student housing operators. ACC is hopeful that this so-called "de-densification", along with reduced revenue streams to universities and related financial impacts, will accelerate the usage of off-balance sheet financing structures in order to update its housing stock, and the company is well-positioned to capture its fair share of this public-private partnership activity over the next decade as schools look to modernize their aging housing stock.

Nevertheless, decisions made by school administrators and public officials over the next several weeks will be highly impactful to the near-term outlook from American Campus Communities. While the science may be on the side of re-opening schools, school reopening decisions in the United States have unfortunately become highly politicized amid the 2020 election year. CDC data indicates that COVID-19 is roughly five times less deadly for school-aged individuals than seasonal influenza - and roughly on par with influenza for individuals under 65 years old - but teachers' unions in dozens of states and cities have driven the "reopening resistance" and, in some cases, outlined a list of "demands" as conditions to reopening, including the closure of charter schools, universal healthcare, a moratorium on rent and mortgage payments, financial benefits to undocumented workers, and the defunding of police departments.

Student Housing Hit Hard By Pandemic

At the outset of the pandemic, we unveiled our framework for analyzing each property sector based on its direct exposure to the anticipated COVID-19 effects, as well as its general sensitivity to a potential recession and to changes in long-term interest rates. We note that the student housing sector falls into the "Medium/High" classification in its direct sensitivity to the effects of coronavirus shutdowns, but also note that student housing REITs have historically been one of the most countercyclical real estate sectors, as student enrollment trends are typically inversely correlated with job growth. While ACC has been so far able to maintain its quarterly dividend - unlike 58 other equity REITs that have now announced a cut or suspension of their common dividend - it would be difficult to avoid a cut if universities are "closed" this Fall.

Consistent with the framework and given this high degree of uncertainty and potential "binary" outcome related to school closings, American Campus has dipped more than 25% since the start of 2020, underperforming the 19.0% decline on the broad-based Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the 1.2% gain from the SPY S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). Investors had a brief opportunity to buy a relatively high-quality REIT at unprecedented discounts amid the depths of the pandemic-induced crisis when ACC was off by more than 50% from late February through late March. Since its lows in late March, ACC has delivered a strong rebound, surging more than 65%, and current valuations appear to imply a fairly high probability of a return to on-campus education this Fall.

Despite the robust rally from the lows in March, relative to the other REIT sectors, American Campus Communities still appears attractive across most valuation metrics. ACC pays a dividend yield of 5.5%, well above the REIT sector average of 3.9%, while trading at an estimated AFFO multiple of 14x, below the 17x REIT sector average and also below the 16x average multiple for apartment REITs. Unlike other higher-yielding sectors, including retail and prison REITs, that are facing more substantial secular headwinds, we remain believers in the long-term secular growth story related to the modernization of the physically and functionally outdated student housing stock and view ACC as a best-in-class "sharpshooter" that will capitalize on these long-term trends.

Deeper Dive: Student Housing Sector Dynamics

Purpose-built student housing facilities hold unique investment and operational attributes compared with traditional multifamily properties. Purpose-built student housing facilities are generally cheaper and are equipped with more applicable amenities for students than typical off-campus housing facilities. Student housing facilities are generally rented "by bed" rather than "by unit," and there is generally a much shorter "leasing window," as beds that are unfilled at the start of the school year are likely to sit vacant until the next school year. Student housing assets, especially off-campus units that are not part of a university partnership, are also exposed to changes in university housing policies - or in this case, health policy - that can result in significant vacancy losses and long-term asset impairment.

Compared with its conventional multifamily peers, student housing typically operates at lower margins due to increased costs associated with leasing and more frequent turnover, which averages less than 65% for student housing assets compared with 50% or less for typical multifamily properties and less than 30% for single-family rental operators. Student housing developers and operators such as ACC, however, typically pay lower average property taxes, as some on-campus facilities (as part of a university partnership) are exempt from property taxes. Development deals that are made through a public-private partnership (P3) with a university or a similar deal with another private company - such as ACC's deal with Disney (DIS) - include a land lease from the institution to the student housing developer.

Student Housing REITs are among the most active developers in the REIT sector and utilize several different models to create value. The most attractive of these models, we believe, is the public-private partnership. A university or business in need of new campus housing facilities but without the desire to expend the capital to build one leases land to the REIT, which then builds, owns and manages the facility. The university gets an annual ground-lease rent check (again, without deploying any capital) and the students get a brand new housing facility, equipped with the most modern amenities demanded by today's students. The university or institution, in turn, often guarantees a steady flow of renters. For ACC, this partnership is called the ACE program. Revenue from these models comprises roughly a quarter of total revenue but has accounted for a growing share of development projects.

Once viewed as a riskier asset class than traditional multifamily apartment REITs, the student housing sector has matured over the last decade, no doubt helped by the robust demand for student housing associated with the enormous millennial generation. Rent growth at student housing facilities, however, has been more modest over the past decade due to declining (or negative) enrollment growth and significant supply growth in purpose-built student housing. At 24 years old, the youngest of the millennials are now out of college, entering the workforce and coming full steam into the traditional housing markets. While that is good news for the rest of the housing sectors, it presents a headwind for student housing. The prime college-aged population is expected to see 0-1% population growth over the next decade.

Outside of demographic pressures and oversupply concerns, the student housing sector faces additional secular headwinds related to college affordability issues and a strong labor market that has pulled would-be students into the workforce. Concerns regarding rising tuition costs, however, are overstated by the widening gap between “sticker prices” and net costs. Interestingly, the "list" price of college has risen by nearly 4% per year since 1993, but the "net" cost for the average student after accounting for scholarships and tax subsidies has risen at a more modest 2.7%, barely above the broader rate of inflation. This reflects an increased burden placed on taxpayers and middle-to-upper income families but has likely also increased access to traditional four-year universities to lower-income students, keeping enrollment growth steady despite economic and demographic headwinds.

While Americans' attitudes regarding the curriculum and cost of traditional four-year universities college have become more negative over the last decade, the underlying value proposition of attaining a bachelor's degree remains clear according to the hard data. Research from Georgetown University's Center on Education indicates that bachelor’s degree holders earn 31% more than those with an associate’s degree and 84% more than those with just a high school diploma. A bachelor’s degree is worth $2.8 million, on average, over a lifetime, which makes the decision to enroll and complete a four-year degree one of the "highest ROI" investments one can make in their lifetime. For the majority of individuals, we don't see this dynamic changing materially within the next decade, however, we do see online education taking incremental share from on-campus enrollment at the margins.

Reasons To Be Bullish and Bearish on Student Housing

We believe that the top-tier "flagship" institutions are more immune to the pressures from the increased use of online education, consistent with data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center which shows that declining enrollment is primarily affecting the lower-tier institutions, including for-profit schools and community colleges. Regardless, institutional capital has flowed into the broader student housing sector over the last half-decade, bidding up property values and prompting a wave of supply growth, which has pressured occupancy and rent growth. It appears that developers have finally begun to pull back amid the more challenging fundamental conditions across many major markets, particularly as near-term risks from coronavirus-related shutdowns loom. Below we outline the five reasons that investors are bearish on ACC.

Despite the secular headwinds apparent over the near and medium term, American Campus Communities remains the undisputed best-in-class student housing operator. Over the past decade, it has built a stellar reputation as the leader in student housing development and a stalwart of the public-private partnership model. As one of the largest owners and operators of student housing assets in the country, we see significant competitive advantages in the scale and operating efficiencies of ACC's platform, and we remain optimistic about the long-term secular growth story related to the modernization of the physically and functionally outdated student housing stock. Below, we discuss the five reasons investors are bullish on ACC.

Key Takeaways: School's Out Forever? Not Likely

Will students be on-campus this Fall? ACC announced this week that preleasing rates are only marginally behind that of a year ago, and that 63 of the 68 universities it serves plan to have in-person classes, as students have shown a desire to be on-campus even when remote learning is available. In some markets, “social distance” may actually be a net positive as universities limit dormitory density. If school is in session this Fall, we believe that ACC can avoid adding its name to the list of coronavirus-related dividend cuts, which currently stands at 58 equity REITs out of our universe of roughly 170 REITs.

While the historically large millennial generation is now done with college and coming full steam into the traditional housing markets, we remain optimistic about the long-term secular growth story related to the modernization of the student housing stock and view ACC as a best-in-class "sharpshooter" that will capitalize on these long-term trends, which may, in fact, be accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.