This is a Z4 Research pre-quarter quick update.

Last night, Bonanza Creek (NYSE:BCEI) released a short operations update ahead of the quarterly release on August 6th. The highpoints of the release are outlined below, but, on the whole, they continue to control the controllable, yielding a better-than-expected quarter. We have written on Bonanza a number of times, and our most recent piece highlighting the inexpensive nature of the name can be viewed here.

Bonanza Announced Stronger Than Expected Quarterly Volumes Management preannounced 2Q20 volumes of 24.9 MBOEpd (56% oil). This compares to 1Q20 volumes of 24.83 MBOEpd (54% oil) and was achieved with only $22 mm of capital spending. Note that this is well above the Street, which was at 24.2 MBOEpd (55% oil). It's good to see the oil cut hanging in there (see cheat sheet below) as, with inactivity, one would normally expect slow slippage to a more gassy mix as the wells tend to produce more of a liquids mix early in their productive lives. It should also help the Street lift their numbers as the positive delta on BOE's was not from natural gas.

Bonanza Reported Strong Unit Cost Control Preliminary LOE is expected to come in at $2.56 per BOE, within 2% of the 1Q20 figure, and is still off 13% vs the year ago quarter. Guidance for full year 2020 is a range of $2.50 to $2.90, so they're hugging the low end of the range here, a range which was reduced with the 1Q20 report and could be fine-tuned lower later this year. Preliminary cash G&A is expected to be $2.72 per BOE, which is off a whopping 21% from 1Q20 as their cost cutting efforts manifest themselves in substantial savings (this excludes severance costs but will be an ongoing saving). BCEI was already a low cash cost name. This takes their structure yet lower.

Balance Sheet Remains Rock Solid End of quarter liquidity was $206 mm vs $212 mm at the end of 1Q20. Their only debt is the $58 mm carried on the revolver. Most importantly, they reiterated their plan to exit 2020 with a $0 revolver balance. We expect net debt to annualized 2Q20 EBITDA to remain < 0.5x when they report the quarter in early August.

Nutshell: Bonanza remains a low debt (going to no debt), low cost, oily DJ Basin player who is managing well through the recent COVID-19 induced low commodity price environment. As such, we have seen them as overly cheap and due for further appreciation. This update only bolsters that view, given that low growth will be the norm, not the exception this year with the group, and strong balance sheets and good acreage (this is practically adjacent to what Chevron just bought with Noble) are currently much more important than any thoughts of volume growth. Estimates and Street targets are likely to inch up with this news as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.