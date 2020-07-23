ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is buying Kelt Exploration's (OTC:KELTF) Inga asset for $510 million cash plus $41 million of assumed liabilities (all dollars Canadian, translates to $411 million USD as of transaction announcement). This is a break in what had been a long trend of oil majors and large independents selling Canadian assets. And it is Conoco's first acquisition since the COVID-19 driven oil downturn, noteworthy partly because of Conoco's reputation as among the best-in-class capital allocators.

A 2019 profile of Conoco in the Houston Chronicle captured this reputation:

Discipline. Resilience. Value. Returns. These aren't sexy terms but they represent the consistent focus preached by ConocoPhillips that made the world's largest independent oil and gas firm the top-performing public company in this year's Chronicle 100 list.

And Conoco has been better known for divesting assets than acquiring recently, having sold its UK business for $2.7 billion in 2019 and its Northern Australia business for $1.6 billion also in 2019. This has driven Conoco's substantial share price outperformance versus the E&P index (XOP):

Data by YCharts

And now, this disciplined, resilient, value and returns-driven company is buying an asset in British Columbia, building scale in an area that has seen competing oil majors and independents selling and leaving over the past decade after large losses. Perhaps, this will be the start of a trend towards more Canadian oil and gas asset purchases by the "smart money."

The transaction metrics are interesting, in line with a "smart money" purchase. Conoco paid $551 million for 140,000 net acres of Montney, 15,000 barrels per day of liquids rich production (over 50% oil), and over 1,000 identified "high quality well locations." This works out to about 5x cash flow plus $1,250 per acre, per a Stifel analyst estimate, anticipating a potential sale of this asset by Kelt. This is very low compared to the entry prices paid by oil majors to enter the Montney and Duvernay historically, which, in many cases, was as high as $10,000-15,000 per acre with little production on the assets.

Below is a land map of the Conoco's existing Montney asset, labeled "COP" and the asset Conoco is buying from Kelt, labeled "KEL". This map shows the assets are adjacent and their development status - red and black lines indicate wells already drilled.

Source: Stifel analyst report

In summary, this is a good deal for a good price for a famously capital-savvy company. Conoco is getting substantial adjacent inventory for a fraction of prices paid in Canada before Canada was out of favor. And Conoco's purchase could indicate a thawing of negative sentiment by non-Canadian companies towards Canadian oil assets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

