Teresa May, who was appointed in April as Chief Marketing Officer, has experience in a diverse array of products which will come handy as the company looks to enter new categories.

There is a significant upside if the company is able to leverage its strong services and distribution platform which has a significant penetration in the builder channel.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) recently promoted its CFO, M. Scott Culbreth to President and CEO, and its VP of Financial Planning and Analysis, Paul Joachimczyk, replaced Culbreth as CFO. Vance W. Tang, former Lead Independent Director, was elected non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This followed the resignation of the former chairman and CEO of the company S. Cary Dunston who chose to retire from the service, and termination of R. Perry Campbell, Senior Vice President, Sales and Commercial Operations, who had exhibited behavior that violated the company's policies and values. The company hasn't provided the exact reason behind Campbell's termination due to the confidentiality clause in the termination agreement but has said his separation was not related to American Woodmark's operational or financial performance.

Over the past few years, corporations are giving importance to factors other than just financial and operational performance and we have a whole new segment of funds focusing on the Environmental, Social, and Governance aspects of the companies. This makes sense as ignoring these factors may lead to significant long-term risks not only for the companies but also for the broader society. A $100 mn lawsuit by Schlumberger's (SLB) ex-employee is a recent example of the risks posed if these factors are ignored.

American Woodmark has decades of growth ahead of it as it transforms into a diversified building products company. It will benefit long-term investors if the company has the right culture and policies in place.

Cary Dunston was OK, but…

I wasn't a big fan of Perry Campbell leading the sales (poor repair and remodel sales performance), and while Cary Dunston was OK as a CEO, I don't think he was anywhere near his predecessor Kent Guichard in terms of performance. Under Kent's leadership, the company navigated one of the worst housing recessions and emerged much stronger on the other side gaining meaningful market share in the new residential construction business. Cary Dunston took over as CEO in 2015 and Perry Campbell was appointed SVP of sales in 2016. While the company continued the momentum from Kent Guichard's times, its outperformance in the new construction business has narrowed in recent years.

Further, most of the good work American Woodmark was doing on the new construction side was offset by relatively poor performance in repair and remodel business in the last couple of years. In response to heightened price competition in repair and remodel business, Cary Dunston remained conservative initially anticipating the promotional environment will return to the normal. While he eventually acted in the right way launching less complex, frameless products that are gaining traction and helping the company regain some of the lost ground, it was the delay in launching this product which bothers me.

Also, Cary Dunston and the sales team did not capitalize on the recent tariff hike and antidumping duties which have negatively impacted Chinese exporters while its peers like Fortune Brands (FBHS) are already benefiting from it. Here is the excerpt from the recent earnings transcript where Cary Dunston is calling it an easy thing to do but hasn't done it yet.

Yeah, the key competitor and the key products you're talking about, at least as far as we know is an import product that they're leveraging in the dealer business. So it is a replacement for what was imported from China, it's coming from other sources, Asian sources. It's something that we -- I've told investors all along that it's easy for us, it's easy for our competitors to get into that supply chain, if we so desire. We continue to evaluate that there is a short-term play as we work on future state products to import Asian products, we can certainly do it, and we'll keep you informed of that."

So, there is a delay here as well.

Even in the past, management took the decision to buy RSI Home Products Inc. only after losing a national homebuilder client who required a lower-priced product which can only be made profitably on a less complex platform like RSI.

I am not taking away credit for the good things Cary Dunston did. The company's designer series platform with simpler, frameless products will likely help it regain its lost share in repair and remodel business and I expect a reversal in this business over the next couple of quarters. On the low-cost side, Cary Dunston did acquire RSI and after its integration, the company now has a very efficient low-cost platform that places it in a very strong position in both new construction as well as repair and remodel business. And probably Cary was preoccupied with the internal investigation surrounding Perry Campbell which distracted him from taking advantage of recent anti-dumping duties on Chinese products and he would have probably worked on it over the next few quarters if he was to continue with the company.

I don't have problems with the final decisions he has taken and probably some of them will provide good momentum for the company in Scott Culberth's initial years. I just don't like the delayed actions and how they have resulted in mediocre results over the last couple of years when they could have been excellent. I went to neutral on the company last year because of the poor performance in repair and remodel business but upgraded it to buy on valuation in May. I am now back to strong buy because the current consensus estimates look very conservative and the new management will likely follow a bolt-on acquisition strategy to leverage the company's builder platform which will reaccelerate growth meaningfully over the next couple of years.

The next leg of growth...

American Woodmark has a very strong manufacturing and services platform for its builder sales and I don't think any competitor comes close to matching the company's capabilities in its new residential construction business.

A key competitive advantage for the company is its ability to handle all parts of the process for the builders from design to installation. The company is also known for its strong B2B service platform which provides a consistent experience for builders. During the great recession when the company's competitors reduced field resources and left customers on their own, American Woodmark not only maintained but also amplified its field support resources. This strong services platform has helped it achieve the #1 position in the U.S. when it comes to selling kitchen cabinets to the builders.

I believe the company can see a significant inflection in growth if it starts to leverage its services platform and enter new product categories and adjacent segments. The company already has a deep relationship with homebuilders and has served them well. So, if it acquires a small company with a new or adjacent product offering (e.g. in smart home space) that doesn't have deep penetration in builder channel, and scale its operations and sell the product in builder channel, synergies can be meaningful.

Coming from a finance background, Scott Culbreth may be much more comfortable with a bolt-on acquisition strategy. This strategy can catalyze multi-decade growth for the company and help it turn into a diversified building products company. Teresa May also looks like a good hire given her diverse experience which will come handy as the company looks to enter new categories.

American Woodmark is a very good business in terms of return on tangible assets. In the last financial year, the company posted an adjusted operating profit of $181 mn. Its total tangible assets as of the year end, was $685 mn, giving it a return on tangible assets of 26%. Before that, in FY19, the company's return on tangible assets was 28% (see table below).

Table: Calculation of Return on tangible assets (Operating profit/Tangible assets)

American Woodmark has also done well in terms of free cash flow generation. It generated ~ $137 mn in free cash flow in FY20 and ~ $151 mn in free cash flow in FY19 from operations. Most of this cash was used to pay back the debt from the acquisition of RSI. The company's net leverage is now ~2.12 and I believe it has the capacity to invest in bolt-on acquisition. To be clear, I am not talking about anything near the size of RSI acquisition. I am looking for smaller acquisitions of businesses with new product lines. This combined with organic investments in their manufacturing capacities by American Woodmark and cross-sell through its builder channel can create good returns for the investors.

The kind of returns and growth which American Woodmark can generate by investing its free cash flow back in its business is much higher than other alternatives. So, a strategy consisting of small bolt-on acquisitions, followed by investment in increasing their manufacturing capabilities, and then using the company's service and distribution network to sell them to its builder customers can do wonders in terms of shareholder returns.

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe under the new management American Woodmark is about to embark a new era of growth and diversification which should create meaningful shareholder returns in the long term. This should be supported by a very strong housing market following more than a decade of undersupply (annual housing starts have remained below their long term averages of ~1.5 mn for over a decade now). The remodeling market is also expected to remain strong as many homes constructed during 1995-2006 housing boom are entering remodeling age.

As discussed in my previous article, EPS estimates for American Woodmark remain too conservative and I believe there will be significant upward revisions in estimates over the next year. Frankly, neither the company's EPS estimates nor its low P/E multiple makes any sense to me.

With an annual free cash flow of over $130 mn the company can almost double its tangible assets over the next four to five years if it decides to invest it back to grow the business. Assuming it is able to generate a similar return on tangible assets, its EPS can more than double. With the expansion in new categories, earnings can continue compounding over the next several years and the stock can see significant upside. I am very bullish on the stock's prospects and believe it offers a very good medium and long term opportunity.

