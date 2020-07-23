Retirement Strategy: Blue Skies For Dividend Growth Investors, More Storms Ahead For Savers

Dividend growth investors could have a unique opportunity to obtain very attractive yields from Aristocrats and Kings given a further reduced risk environment related to inflation.

While the value of the dollar is eroded by inflation, so is debt, which is a positive for companies who borrow.

The Federal Reserve has given another clear signal that there is less risk for investors, especially in long term.

I am not sure if everyone is aware of what the Fed has recently stated when it comes to their 2% inflation target before taking steps to raise interest rates. Basically, the 2% is now off the table, and while I am not sure what a new target number might be, this decision could have positive on regular people as well as corporations.

Here is what Bloomberg's Tim Duy has opined:

For the Federal Reserve, this time really is different. Having learned a hard lesson in the last recovery — don’t tighten monetary policy too early — the central bank is leaning in the opposite direction. In practice, that means the Fed will not just emphasize actual inflation over forecasted inflation, but will also attempt to push the inflate rate above its 2% target. It’s a whole new ballgame... The Fed’s traditional Phillips curve approach to forecasting inflation, which relies on the theory that inflation accelerates as unemployment falls, was widely criticized during the most recent economic recovery.

The Phillips curve has been used by the Fed to establish the 2% inflation target for years, however, with the shift in their stance, it appears to me that the market now has even less risk for longer-term investors!

...Think about what [Fed Governor Lael Brainard] is saying. Traditionally, the Fed attempts to reach the inflation target from below, effectively using the unemployment rate to forecast inflation and then moderating growth such that projected inflation doesn’t exceed its target. Brainard is saying the Fed should not tighten policy until actual inflation reaches 2%. Policy lags — the time between the Fed’s actions and the resulting economic outcomes — mean inflation will subsequently rise above 2%.

So what does this mean for longer-term dividend growth investors? My thoughts on this subject might appear to be parochial but I am simply offering some of my own common sense to evaluate risks on actually buying stocks now rather than waiting.

Here Are My Thoughts

I like bullet points because they make it easier for regular folks like us to understand. Hopefully we will expand our thinking in the comment stream.

If interest rates are held at the current 0% level, traditional savers in CDs, or Treasuries, or money market funds will receive paltry returns on cash reserves or on a completely low-risk portfolio.

Savers who are retired or close to retired will not be able to keep up with inflation and will either reduce their standard of living, go back to work (if that is even possible), or seek out other investments that have higher risk levels in order to get some much needed returns.

Now that the Fed is signaling that the 2% inflation target is off the table, public companies can borrow even more money for an extended period of time to reduce the cash outlays to pay back the debt incurred. Truth be told, many companies have already done this. But now, with fewer restrictions, companies can use more debt to subsidize their research and development to actually grow their business, subsidize dividend payouts to a greater extent, or even begin buying its own shares back at current prices.

It sort of works like this, to put it simply: A company's long-term debt payment of $1,000 per month can be extended at a reduced rate to let's say $750. Obviously more free cash flow for expansion and/or shareholder value. It's the same way homeowners would refinance a mortgage, leaving more money for whatever is a priority for the family!

Favorable market conditions or the strengthening of a company's credit rating may also lead to the refinancing of corporate debt. The two primary factors for influencing a company not in financial distress to refinance are decreases in the interest rate or improvements in the company's credit quality. Taking this kind of action can free up cash for operations and further investment that would bolster growth.

If the debt is used for R&D, or dividends, etc., then the payments be easier to cover. Not only that but, as inflation kicks in, that fixed debt becomes even less costly because pricing power will return, however slightly, due to rising wages based simply on the very inflation that has been allowed to occur!

If an earner gets a 2% increase, the extra dollars will make it easier to pay the refinanced mortgage, correct?

With new low-cost borrowing, companies can invest in their business and grow revenues and profits while its debt becomes easier to cover with the increased cash flow.

With business growth for dividend aristocrats and kings, that would mean an even more reliable dividend growth pattern for investors with less reliance on somewhat higher payout ratios.

Right now, the USA is incurring unheard-of debt due to the pandemic. Well, take a look at this report for an interesting point of view, that I believe our nation will be shooting for:

...the government can shrink the mountain of debt weighing down the U.S. economy: inflation. Because most interest payments are fixed in nominal terms, inflation makes existing debt less important in real terms. Raising the long-term inflation target from the current 2% to a still-modest 4% would substantially increase the rate at which debt effectively vanishes.

It has been done before, actually:

The U.S. has used inflation this way before. Economists Joshua Aizenman and Nancy Marion wrote: "The average inflation rate over this period [from 1946 to 1955] was 4.2%...inflation reduced the 1946 [federal] debt/GDP ratio by almost 40% within a decade." A decade of 4% inflation today would do the same for total debt, not just government debt.

I found this article quite helpful with supporting my opinion.

Can we escape from the debt crisis via higher inflation? That has been the suggestion of several eminent economists including Ken Rogoff, Olivier Blanchard and Paul Krugman. Since most debt is fixed in nominal terms, higher inflation erodes its real value.

What This Could Mean For Dividend Growth Investors Right Now

Obviously this is my opinion, and if this action actually occurs, anything can happen and each investor must know their risk tolerance as well as invest in established companies that can handle the financial engineering to make this work. That being said, If you do have a long-term horizon, why wait to begin a dividend growth portfolio of Dividend Aristocrats and Kings that have sound balance sheets and strong cash flow, and already have a record of constantly paying and increasing dividends for at least 25 consecutive years or more?

The stocks that fall into my own personal criteria for either beginning a portfolio or adding to one - and which have good balance sheets and a trusted business - are as follows:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): $149.56/share - 2.70% dividend yield

Altria (MO): $41.20/share - 8.15% dividend yield

Realty Income (O): $58.38/share-4.38% dividend yield

Coca Cola (KO): $48.48/share - 3.47% dividend yield

AT&T (NYSE: T : $30.22/share - 6.88% dividend yield

Let me be clear about this. The theory that I am raising is not usually spoken about because "inflation" has always been a sort of dirty word. I would completely agree with this during normal times, however we do not live in normal times right now. And an approach we should consider is something as creative as allowing inflation itself to become a driving force of actually saving ourselves from this mess.

Not only could it relieve debt but it can also help companies grow, with the accompanying 0% interest rates, for a very long time. And it can offer more shareholder value with somewhat less risk. The CD and money market savers could have a reduced risk avenue towards investing in equities as well. Obviously stick with quality companies such as what I have highlighted above.

My Bottom Line

The five companies I have listed are obvious ones with a long history of dividend payments and increases as well as established businesses that have weathered many unique economic climates. The are obviously many others that can be researched, that have a solid history as well. You can find the list right here in a previous article of mine.

Keep in mind that my opinion is not gospel and everyone has a responsibility to evaluate as well as research any opinion or equity I suggest.

What are your thoughts about the Fed discarding the 2% inflation target to increase interest rates?

