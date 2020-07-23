Unlike prior recessions, in which the pain was felt more or less broadly across the entire economic spectrum. I see a clear bifurcation in the COVID-19 induced recession, with a wide disparity between the industries that are in a position to benefit from changed lifestyles and work habits compared to those who are negatively impacted by them.

While some companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) are clear winners in the current environment, it's easy to overlook companies that face challenges in the near term, but can be long-term winners. I believe Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) ("LabCorp") is one such stock that fits the latter category. In this article, I intend to evaluate the company from different angles and make a recommendation, so let's get started.

(Source: Bizjournals)

A Provider of Essential Healthcare Services

LabCorp is a global life sciences company whose focus is to guide patient care through its comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It employs nearly 65,000 employees worldwide and serves a wide range of customers, including biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals and health systems, contract research organizations, physicians, and patients. Its business can be categorized into two primary segments shown below.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

The first and largest segment is the more visible LabCorp Diagnostics segment, which comprises 60% of the company's revenues. The second segment is the less visible but increasingly important Covance drug development segment, which has seen a much higher revenue growth rate and, currently, comprises 40% of revenues. Excluding the effects of COVID-19, management estimates that the Covance segment had grown nearly 9% YoY in the latest quarter, which is more than double the estimated growth rate of the Diagnostics business at 4.3% (excluding COVID-19 effects).

One of the things that I find attractive about LabCorp is that it effectively operates as a duopoly with its competitor, Quest Diagnostics (DGX). In the industry that LabCorp operates in, efficiency is an all-important countermeasure against reimbursement pressures. LabCorp has the scale and resources to be a low-cost operator and has made a number of investments in systems and technology to speed up the running of tests. This makes LabCorp's services more attractive to physicians and health systems, as it can produce a similar outcome at a lower cost point than what a traditional hospital would charge.

I also see the Covance drug development business as being a key complement to the Diagnostics business, as it enables the company to leverage its wealth of clinical data to assist pharmaceutical companies with services such as drug bioanalysis and to help them navigate through complex clinical trials.

I also like the fact that LabCorp is expanding its partnerships to increase the number of testing sites. For example, it currently has 112 test sites at Walgreens (WBA) locations, making them easily accessible to the general public. I see partnerships such as this being a strong tailwind, as greater access to testing is beneficial for the growing number of seniors who may not necessarily want to travel longer distances to a hospital setting for a lab test. According to U.S. News, the population of seniors aged 65 or older is expected to grow from 55 million at present to 73 million by the year 2030.

(Source: Company website)

One key risk factor that I see for LabCorp in the near term is the decreased patient mobility during the pandemic due to postponed doctor's office visits, as evidenced by the drop in Diagnostics segment revenue that the company saw in the latest quarter. Although the total revenue growth was positive due to a strong showing from the Covance drug development segment, the operating margin took a hit due to fixed costs on the Diagnostics side that could not be readily ramped down in line with a Diagnostics revenue drop. I see this risk as being mitigated, however, by the surge in COVID-19 testing that is now being conducted across the country, with LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics being expected to capture the majority of the testing business.

Turning to analyst estimates, the current price target of $214 sits comfortably above where the shares are trading at now. In addition, the average consensus recommendation is at a 1.5, which implies that the average rating is between a Buy and Outperform. Although the shares are not as cheap they were a month ago, I see the bullish analyst sentiments as a positive sign of more headroom for share price appreciation due to a number of tailwinds for the company, such as the need for expanded COVID-19 testing.

(Source: YCharts)

In addition, I'm encouraged by the strong estimated growth in annual EPS, with the average analyst estimate being $13.50 by the end of next year. This implies a forward PE ratio of 14.8 based on today's price.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

LabCorp holds an enviable position as one of the top two providers of clinical lab testing services in the United States. It is in a position to benefit from a shift in testing services away from more expensive hospital settings and into low-cost providers with an economy of scale, such as LabCorp. In addition, I see its partnerships, such as the one it has with Walgreens, as being a tailwind in expanding its reach and accessibility. This could benefit an aging population who would likely prefer to go to a testing site in their community rather than a farther away hospital setting. Lastly, I see the Covance drug development business as being a strong complement in the coming years, as evidenced by its strong revenue growth and its ability to leverage the scientific data from the Diagnostics business.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $200.07 and a PE ratio of 17.7, with a one-year price target of $220. Although shares are not exactly cheap, I believe they are reasonably priced given the strong anticipated growth in the coming years. As seen below, shares have traded more or less in line with PE growth over the years, and what seemed like a reasonable price years ago now appears inexpensive based on earnings growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.