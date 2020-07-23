Silver Could Hit Triple Digits

Beyond its relationship to gold, the risk of inflation and negative real yields provides further support for precious metals.

Silver is being pulled up by the gold bull market, and may have a lot of catching up to do. It's possible silver hits triple digits.

On July 16th Sprott filed a short form shelf prospectus for its Physical Silver Trust (PSLV). This filing enables Sprott to raise up to $1.5 billion, which would be directly used to buy silver bullion (net of fees, of course).

At today's (July 22, 2020) closing price, that equates to roughly 65 million ounces of silver. In 2019, total global silver production was 836.5 million ounces (see chart below).

In other words, Sprott's filing (if fully subscribed) equates to almost 8% of annual mine production. This is a major market-moving event. And move markets it did.

Since the filing, silver (SLV) is up about 15%. I believe it has room to rise much further.

Source: Silver Institute

Sprott's filing has ignited the market and likely put the squeeze on silver short positions. Indeed, this move probably reminds investors of how the Hunt brothers cornered the relatively small global silver market in 1979.

Between January 1, 1979 and January 18, 1980 silver skyrocketed by 713%, as the Hunt brothers gained control over approximately 1/3 of the market. While the price eventually crashed, this was a lesson not easily forgotten by those exposed to the market.

Such a market development could easily send silver to the triple digits today. While I don't foresee anyone trying to replicate what the Hunt brothers did in 1979, I do believe nobody wants to get caught on the wrong side of that trade. Any whiff of large buying could quickly send shorts covering. We are likely witnessing that right now.

Gold-to-Silver ratio

Let's set aside speculation about investor demand for silver and instead focus on silver's historical relationship to gold. This relationship alone implies a much higher price target for silver.

Between 1687 and 2019, the gold-to-silver ratio has ranged from 14.14 to 99.76 (see chart below). Over this period, the average gold-to-silver ratio was 28.19.

On July 22, 2020 (not shown in chart below), the gold-to-silver ratio was 80.19.

Data source: DumbWealth.com, Measuring Worth

Valuing precious metals - which don't provide a cash flow - is an art form. There is no absolute correct way to do it. Nobody can say what the "correct" gold-to-silver ratio is, but we can use history as a guide. Based on the historical average ratio of 28.19, the price of silver would be about $66.25 per ounce.

One of the factors driving the price relationship between any two commodities is how much of each item exists (among other things, such as utility). According to the CRC Handbook of Chemistry and Physics (97th edition (2016-2017), p. 14-17), for every kilogram of Earth's crust, there is 0.075mg of silver and 0.004mg of gold.

This implies there is 18.75 times more silver on the planet than gold. Using today's gold price, this ratio implies silver is worth just under $100 per ounce.

Both of these long-term gold-to-silver ratios are vastly different from the current ratio. While there is no hard and fast rule that the ratio must adjust, the significant deviation from the norm implies that silver is undervalued relative to gold.

Where Gold Goes, Silver Follows

It's no surprise that M2 money supply has recently exploded as central banks and governments attempt to support their collapsing economies. I recently examined gold's relationship to money supply. I won't re-hash the entire article, but I concluded that if the gold-price-to-M2 ratio was to return to the 2011 level, that would imply a gold price of $3465 per ounce.

If this were to take place, based on the historical average gold-to-silver ratios identified above, the price of silver could eventually reach between $123 and $184 per ounce.

The Return of Inflation

It would be unreasonable to simply argue that silver prices should rise because gold prices are rising. The question one should ask is "why"?

In a nutshell, central bank credibility is being tested as they overstretch their reach in their efforts to resuscitate the collapsing economy.

Unlike the 2008/2009 crisis, newly created money is no longer trapped in the banking system. While the worry of the moment is deflation, as monetary stimulus increasingly circumvents the monetary policy transmission mechanism and is placed directly in the hands of consumers and businesses, the probability of future inflation surprises is rising.

Of course, investors know current monetary stimulus won't stop at the $3 trillion in M2 money creation witnessed over the past few months. As the economic crisis drags on, we will see trillions in additional monetary and fiscal support, and once unthinkable policies like Universal Basic Income and Modern Monetary Theory may become reality.

The key to this point, however, is that as inflation pushes upper boundary of the Federal Reserve's 2% target bond yields will likely remain suppressed. As I've written previously, low/falling/negative real yields are the key ingredients to gold bull markets and are highly supportive of precious metals in general.

Final Thought

Will silver actually reach triple digits? My crystal ball is in the shop, so I can't answer that question. What I do know is that the market dynamics suggest that silver remains undervalued.

