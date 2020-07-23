I discuss the impact of this deal on Kelt Exploration and its shareholders.

Kelt Exploration (OTC:KELTF) announced yesterday having entered into an agreement to sell its Inga/Fireweed assets to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for C$510 million.

The transaction, which should close on Aug. 21, represents less than 1% of ConocoPhillips' enterprise value of US$51.4 billion (C$68.9 billion), but it's a game-changer for its much smaller Canadian counterpart.

Thus, let's have a closer look at the implications of the transaction for Kelt Exploration and its shareholders.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

A game-changer for Kelt Exploration

The map below shows the Montney Inga/Fireweed assets which Kelt Exploration agreed to sell. It represents one of the company's five operating divisions. It is located in British Columbia, adjacent to ConocoPhillips' existing Montney position.

Source: Kelt Exploration presentation June 2020

It is also close to Kelt Exploration's Oak/Flatrock area. That transaction could reduce synergies and increase per-barrel costs for Kelt Exploration's remaining producing assets in British Columbia.

In any case, with this sale, the company will become much smaller. Production will decrease by 46% with liquids dropping from 47% of total production pre-transaction to 40% post-transaction. And the company's Montney land position will diminish by 27%.

Source: Kelt Exploration press release

Given the reduced scale and different product mix, investors should not rely anymore on past results to assess Kelt Exploration's future profits per barrel (netbacks). Unless management provides extra information during Q2 results in August, investors will have to wait for Q3 results to better know the profitability of the remaining producing assets.

From a financial perspective, the deal also changes Kelt Exploration's profile. After having increased its debt load in a significant way over the last few years to increase its production, its first-quarter net-debt-to-annualized adjusted funds flow ratio had increased to 3.4, up from 1.8 at the end of last year, partly because of depressed oil prices.

But with C$510 million of cash from the sale of its Inga/Fireweed assets, the company will show a net cash balance of C$72.2 million after having paid down its bank debt and redeemed its convertible debentures.

Source: Kelt Exploration press release

Thus, in contrast with many Canadian oil and gas producers that are struggling with an increasing cost of capital to roll over their debt and credit facilities in the context of challenging oil and gas prices, Kelt Exploration will benefit from a comfortable safety net.

An attractive deal for Kelt Exploration?

The transaction values the Inga/Fireweed assets at a flowing barrel of C$510 million/14,269 boe/d = C$35,741/boe/d, which seems generous in the currently challenging context.

But you should compare this valuation with the quality of the Inga/Fireweed assets.

In its press release, ConocoPhillips revealed the assets it agreed to purchase represent an "all-in cost of supply of mid-$30s (WTI basis)", which is very attractive and which justifies a high flowing barrel valuation.

Also, the transaction doesn't look that exciting for Kelt Exploration when looking at some other metrics.

In its June presentation, Kelt Exploration extrapolated the value of its Inga/Fireweed Montney lands based on previous transactions in the area. We can see the last three transactions over the last three years corresponded to a value in the range of C$551 million to C$1.76 billion, way above the C$510 million ConocoPhillips agreed to pay.

Source: Kelt Exploration presentation June 2020

Also, we have seen above the Inga/Fireweed assets represented 46% of Kelt Exploration's total production and 27% of its Montney land, which would suggest the company's enterprise value should exceed twice the amount of the agreed transaction of C$510 million.

But with its higher liquids ratio and its low total supply costs, the Inga/Fireweed assets seem to represent a higher value compared to the rest of Kelt Exploration's portfolio.

As an illustration, the Kelt Exploration 2019 reserve report indicates the net present value of Inga/Fireweed's proved and 2P (proved+probable) reserves, discounted at 10% and before taxes (NPV10-BT), represented 70% and 72% of the company's NPV10-BT for its total proved and 2P reserves, respectively.

Source: Reserves report 2019

Besides, the C$510 million transaction represents only 17.7% of the 2019 NPV10-BT of the Inga/Fireweed's 2P reserves. Obviously, the forecasted commodity prices listed in the 2019 reserves reports don't reflect the coronavirus-induced significant drop in oil prices in 2020. But we can use that NPV10-BT measure to apply a similar discount to the company's total 2P assets and extrapolate their value.

Based on the NPV10-BT of its 2P reserves, the Inga/Fireweed transaction corresponds to Kelt Exploration's total 2P assets value of C$510 million/72% = C$708.3 million, or C$3.39/share with 187.9 million shares and a net cash position of C$72.2 million post-transaction.

That represents an interesting upside potential compared to the stock price of C$1.8/share before the Inga/Fireweed asset sale was announced. But the deal doesn't look that exciting when compared to the company's stock price above C$3/share before the coronavirus-induced drop in oil prices materialized a few months ago.

Data by YCharts

Looking forward

In any case, with this asset sale, Kelt Exploration will become a much safer Canadian oil and gas producer, and management will have several interesting options for shareholders:

Keep the cash as a safety net in case of prolonged depressed commodity prices, which would isolate the company from financing challenges.

Proceed with accretive acquisitions, given the currently depressed oil and gas Canadian environment.

Pay a special dividend or buy back shares. If the stock price doesn't surge following the Inga/Fireweed transaction, buying back shares seems an attractive option.

Thus, investors should pay close attention to management's decisions over the next few months. Because of the current uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic, management still hasn't provided guidance.

