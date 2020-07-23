I see the stock as fully valued but with downside risk to EPS, so it is a sell.

The COVID-19 crisis has taken its toll on various businesses in different ways. For consumer-facing businesses, the impact was obvious. Shut storefronts and evaporating revenue have caused significant disruption to countless businesses, large and small. For others, the impact has been more ancillary.

One such example is Emerson Electric (EMR), a provider of engineering solutions to a variety of customers around the world. Emerson shares were cut in half from January to the nadir in March amid global panic selling. It has recovered most of its losses, however, and trades now at $64, up a spritely 71% from the bottom. However, the share price today appears to be pricing in a fairly rosy recovery picture, and while I think the coveted dividend is safe, I do think the stock looks a bit pricey.

Sluggish growth and COVID-19 headwinds

It has been a very long time since Emerson was a growth stock. It has become a sizable firm over the years, enjoying $15+ billion in revenue annually. That has made it such that the law of large numbers dictates that Emerson has a tough time growing.

In addition, it is nearly constantly acquiring and divesting parts of its business, so revenue moves around, but is sort of listless, as we can see below.

As an example, revenue in fiscal 2015 was right at $16 billion. Estimates for this year, which ends in a couple of months, are for only slightly more than that. There have been years higher than $16 billion and lower in the interim, but the point is that, over time, top-line growth simply hasn't worked out for Emerson.

Given the company's reliance upon revenue from oil and gas customers around the world, it is understandable that its revenue outlook would have deteriorated meaningfully during the current crisis.

While crude oil (CL1:COM) has rebounded very strongly in the past couple of months - remember it was -$37 just three months ago - we are still talking about oil in the low-$40s. That means new investment in oil production, as well as some prior existing capacity, remains at risk. This creates a headwind for Emerson, although it has done a nice job of diversifying in recent years to try and move away from oil and gas customers.

Still, judging by this chart, it would appear that I'm not the only one with concerns about Emerson's ability to generate revenue growth in the coming years. It is worth noting that revenue estimates for fiscal 2020 were ~$3.5 billion higher one year ago than they are today. That is a huge reduction in revenue estimates, and only about half of the decline is due to the current crisis; the rest was done before the world had any idea how bad COVID-19 would be.

Interestingly, and importantly in my view, while fiscal 2023 revenue estimates have begun to tick up, none of the other years has at this point. I get that we are still very much in the throes of COVID-19, but at the same time, the worst appears to be behind us. I think this is another example of Emerson underperforming revenue expectations, and that's a problem for the stock the way it is priced. In short, revenue growth is not the answer for Emerson.

The other issue with Emerson, and a big reason why I think its earnings growth will continue to underperform, is its margins. Below, I've charted earnings before taxes, or EBT, as a percentage of revenue for the past several years, with estimates for this year and fiscal 2021.

Just like revenue, there have been ups and downs in margins, but the trend is essentially flat over time. EBT margins peaked in fiscal 2017 and haven't returned to former highs, with 2020 off the table as a candidate to do so. Margins are expected to see a small rebound into next year, but nothing spectacular by any means.

Emerson has continuously tried to improve margins over time by optimizing its workforce, finding efficiencies in its processes, etc., but the needle never seems to move. Emerson has continued to implement very aggressive cost controls in recent quarters, but as we can see, it isn't doing anything other than serving to limit damage to operating margins. I don't see a catalyst for Emerson to boost its operating margins meaningfully in the future, so this, like revenue, doesn't appear to be a viable growth path for Emerson.

The valuation is overly optimistic

To no one's surprise, Emerson's earnings estimates are down for this year. There aren't many companies that haven't had some sort of reduction to earnings targets for 2020, so Emerson certainly isn't alone. Because of that, I'm not particularly interested in this year's numbers, as they are heavily impacted by an unforeseen crisis.

Moving forward, however, we should see normalization of results, and indeed, estimates are currently for $3.77 in EPS for fiscal 2022, which ends just over two years from now. That represents strong growth from the $2.99 expected for this year, so it would appear Emerson is slated to see normalized results in a couple of years.

There are two problems that I see with this, however. First, Emerson has underperformed EPS expectations in the past. And second, the valuation is already pretty full on fiscal 2022 estimates. Let's tackle what I view as underperformance first.

Just like revenue estimates, EPS estimates have moved steadily lower over time. This year's estimates were once well in excess of $4, but had deteriorated to ~$3.60 before the crisis hit. The same story is true for next year and the year after; Emerson's estimates have been proven too rosy over time.

Does that necessarily mean that today's estimates are too high? No, but it does provide us some pretty compelling evidence that being cautious on what Emerson is expected to produce is warranted. And while I'm not suggesting investors panic and price Emerson like earnings are collapsing - because they aren't - I am suggesting that a stock with a full valuation and downside risk to EPS estimates looks pretty unattractive in this environment.

Shares trade at 20 times next year's earnings and 17 times fiscal 2022 earnings, but the problem is that, with Emerson's lack of long-term growth, the former is too high, and the latter is about right. Emerson's long-term PE multiple average is 18 to 19, so pricing the stock on next year's earnings at a multiple of 20 is past full value, and there is very little potential upside on fiscal 2022's estimates. For earnings that won't occur for another two years, paying what is essentially full price today seems quite unattractive to me.

The coveted dividend yield is telling us the same thing, as we can see below.

Emerson is famous for its dividend, having increased it for more than six decades consecutively. However, this five-year chart shows that the yield is, at best, in line with historical averages and, at worst, slightly below it. That implies that, on that basis as well, Emerson looks fully valued.

I don't mean to sound overly bearish, because I'm not. I'm just making the point that Emerson has significant growth challenges in front of it, but a share price that seems to be ignoring at least some of those.

I think if you want to own Emerson, you'll get a chance to do so at a lower price, and to me, the stock is a sell right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.