Forecasts are materially improved and make me long for the time when the stock was trading at below 170 SEK/share.

It wasn't that long ago that I updated on 1Q20 - but today, 2Q20 was released to a very warm market reception - so I thought I'd clarify the reasons.

When I reported on Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) (OTCPK:ALFVY) 1Q20, I indicated that 2Q20 would likely see actual coronavirus effects to YoY comparisons, leader to lower profitability, orders, and sales. As of 2Q20, this has now materialized. In that sense, beating expectations is really only another way of saying that profit wasn't "as bad as expected" but still in the red on a YoY basis.

However, sometimes even a red result is cause for a bit of celebration - and I believe I can show you why that is the case here.

Let's take a look at 2Q20.

Alfa Laval - How has the company been doing?

There are a few points to be made about the company's second quarter but allow me to begin with the more fiscal ones.

Order, net sales, and adj. EBITDA are down YoY, by 3%, 8%, and 4% respectively.

On a 1H20 YoY comparison, the numbers aren't as bad as that, showing only drops in the 1-3% range, showcasing the strong 2Q19 comps and the continued overall stability despite COVID-19.

Overall results are down 6%, and net income/EPS is down 8-9% YoY.

Despite the headwinds from coronavirus, the company's order activity is considered by Alfa Laval to be on similar levels.

OCF (operating cash flow) increased to almost 2.2B SEK on a quarterly basis, a 367% increase YoY due to weak comps but strong also due to the company's cost-management effects.

While adjusted EBITDA was down, the actual margins showed a considerable, 70 bps improvement on a YoY basis, again showcasing the company's liquidity focus.

Some might have feared that the drops feared in 1Q20 of 10-20% in terms of net sales would have materialized in this quarter. However, this was not to be the case this time either. While order and key indicators are actually down more than in 1Q20...

(Source: Alfa Laval 2Q20 Presentation)

...the numbers continue to showcase fundamental strength in the face of global adversity, with very little of the sort of pandemic-induced chaos for the company some expected.

The 0.5-2% drop from the previous quarter has increased. Orders are now down 3%, but that's about it. In addition, Alfa Laval already saw signs of order recovery during June of 2020, and order cancellations were even below 2Q19 levels, further lending credence to a sort of beginning recovery in the economy here, at least as far as this company is concerned.

Segment-wise, we can look at the company's areas of operation one at a time and find that while Energy saw poor performance YoY, these were expected on the account of oil & energy investments still being heavily affected by COVID-19. While the HVAC sub-segment saw continued strength, the negative effects from the pandemic continued to influence the entire segment, despite positive effects from cost reductions. On the positive side, margins were on par with last year, but on the volume side, most everything was in the red.

Food & Water saw some smaller drops, with an overall stable amount of demand with specific demands from wastewater & biotech. The company also saw increased sales of spare parts and service agreements. Operating margins grew significantly YoY, coming at 200 bps increase compared to 2019. The segments that caused the overall drop was, among other things, the brewery sector due to bar and restaurant closures and ethanol (due to poor crude pricing).

The Marine division saw - surprisingly enough - only a marginal drop in orders and sales. Pumping systems especially continued to be in high demand, yet the company's PureSOx retrofit systems were still in low demand due to the current pandemic trends. Naturally, as anything related to shipping and sea vessels, COVID-19 and travel restrictions impacted Alfa Laval negatively, and even the previously-stellar 18.7% operating margin experienced a 210 bps drop due to royalties and a negative product mix. Frankly, as things were going in shipping and energy, I expected far worse here than a small drop in sales.

These are the company's 3 segments, and both, as the results indicated, reported slightly worse numbers than in 2019, with some significant margin drops (and improvements) for specific segments.

The message that I see we should take from this quarter is one of "stability in the face of turmoil" - much like the last quarter, but even more, improved based on the fact that 1Q20 didn't include more than 1-1.5 months of COVID-19 effects.

As we look at company forecasts, the company is actually expecting 3Q20 to be even lower than 2Q20 - so there's that to take into account as well. However, as we see if we look at specific sales in segments and sub-segments, different parts of Alfa Laval continue to hold up extremely well even as some key segments experience some pandemic anxiety.

Furthermore, the company cost-cutting program has given some results, with over 325M SEK being saved in 2Q20, or in terms of SG&A costs, an 18% cost reduction YoY, which certainly isn't bad. This decrease in SG&A represents lower sales activity and the company will return to normal activity numbers (and employees) as is needed. This showcases the company's flexibility and agile nature in the face of such an unprecedented piece of trouble, however. The effect of the savings program is expected to decrease over 3Q20 and 4Q20.

Aside from this, let's talk about Neles (OTCPK:MXTOF). Neles is a company from Finland with a market value, based on Alfa Laval's offer, of around 18B SEK for the entire company.

(Source: Neles)

Neles, much like Alfa Laval, is a company in the business of flow control solutions, including things like Control Valves, different Actuators, ball Valves... basically valves and actuators for almost every industry out there. Alfa Laval's ambition is to use Neles to bring both companies closer (and in the end, Alfa Laval, as they will take things over) and provide long-term operational growth in the areas of flow control.

Neles was previously (as late as July 1st, 2020) a part of Metso but was spun off. However, a company of this quality getting spun off is not left alone for long, I believe Alfa Laval will do extremely well in picking up (if accepted) one of the leaders in flow control with 60-70 years of experience. Rarely has a company been spun-off been the target of M&A as quickly as this, however - 12 days after the spin-off.

Thus far, Neles board has recommended that the offer from Alfa Laval be accepted as-is. One of the larger shareholders, Cevian Capital, holding around 11% of the total shares has already accepted the deal.

However, the fly in the ointment is the fact that the deal was essentially made behind the back of an even larger shareholder, Valmet (OTC:VOYJF), which recently bought its 14.88% Neles share acquisition from Finnish State Investment company Solidium Oy (No symbol). As I've written in my previous articles on Finland, the Finnish State is an extremely active owner in its nation's companies, and this offer may not sit right with either them or with Valmet. As of today, Valmet says:

Neles is a good quality company with a strong position in the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. Valmet and Neles have a common heritage, serve similar global industries and benefit from same global megatrends. Valmet sees a good amount of value in Neles and with the previously announced share acquisition our target is to participate in developing the company further. Therefore, as a Neles shareholder, Valmet does not consider Alfa Laval's tender offer to be beneficial for Neles. Valmet will continue as an active shareholder of Neles," says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet. (Source: Valmet)

Despite already having sold the stock, the Finnish State needs to also give its blessing to the transaction. So, with these complications, there are questions with regards to if the offer will be accepted or if Alfa Laval will be forced to increase it (or back off entirely). This is an interesting development, especially with Neles board already unanimously recommending the deal go through.

Alfa Laval and analysts following the company see synergies on the order of an EPS growth of 11% in 2021, should the deal be accepted (Source: SVD, Kepler Chevreux)

Time will tell how this deal develops - but it's an exciting opportunity for Alfa Laval.

Alfa Laval - What is the valuation?

The valuation for Alfa Laval has become much less appealing over the past few months, as share prices have recovered to a semblance of normalcy. At current levels, Alfa Laval is trading at almost 18X NTM P/E, and current forecasts expect that results for 2020 to be largely in line with historical norms, without too much of an impact on profits.

(Source: Börsdata, Alfa Laval EPS/Share, FY20 forecast based on analyst expectations).

While not recovering to FY19 levels, it seems likely at this point that company EPS will beat or be in line to FY18 and continue the trend of long-term historical shareholder value growth in the company.

(Source: Börsdata, Alfa Laval BV/Share)

At current levels, it means that Alfa Laval's yield based on FY19 dividend has recovered (and dropped) to barely 2.2%, where I bought the company in its lows, yielding a theoretical 3% based on the same dividend - more in line with massive industrial conglomerates/companies, which is essentially what Alfa Laval is.

The recovery in share price means that Alfa Laval isn't particularly appealing anymore at a 16-19 times earnings multiple and a 3.1-3.3X P/B multiple, Alfa Laval may not demand the premium of 2018 or 2017, but there are enough uncertainties left this and next year that I consider a yield of 2.2% and a potential upside of returning to 20-22X P/E too rich an expectation for comfort - and one we might come down from again.

According to my own system of rating dividend-paying stocks, the QO-system, Alfa Laval became a class 4 stock when it postponed the dividend (but has the potential to return to class 1 if they re-institute the dividend unchanged). Prior to this decision, Alfa Laval was one of 3 companies in the industrial sector out of Sweden that warranted my "Class 1" designation, having an S&P BBB+ credit rating, a less than 50% EPS payout ratio, excellent dividend growth (prior to this), and considered to have a "Narrow" moat, among other things. I consider Alfa Laval, during better times, to be on par with most international industrials - but as the company has acted during the crisis in terms of postponing the dividend, we must, of course, react to this and downgrade accordingly. Worldwide peers in NA have not acted the same way, and this makes them categorically more appealing investments.

The highest price I could stomach paying for Alfa Laval at this time is an 18.5-19X P/E valuation, coming in at around 225 SEK/share. This is partial because of the problems in 2020 and also because forecasts (that I agree with) don't see a material recovery coming in 2021 either, with EPS staying around a 2020/2018 level.

Street targets for the stock range from between 165 SEK/share and 275 SEK/share - both too low and too high for my taste, with a 15 S&P Analyst average of 205 SEK/share (down from 230 SEK a few months ago). I personally don't see that the COVID-19 crisis has made the company unappealing to the degree that it warrants that sort of target downgrade and stick to my current target of 225 SEK/share, which gives the company basically fair value/an extremely small upside at today's valuation.

Thesis

This is one of the simpler theses I've written for the past few weeks. Due to the combination of a current return to an almost-premium valuation with a continued lack of absolute clarity in terms of the dividend, Alfa Laval is now a "HOLD" at today's price. The buying opportunity is past, and if you didn't pick it up at 150-160 SEK/share, you shouldn't pick it up now simply because the company proves already forecasted resilience - this is something I was quite clear on during my last articles.

Alfa Laval is a qualitative company, and at valuations below 13-14 NTM P/E, it should have been picked up for the long-term investment case, making possible a 3%+ yield in one of Sweden's best companies and one of the primary flow process/technology businesses worldwide. At today's price, you're paying essentially "fair" value in a generally overvalued market.

That makes the case easy, and I'd say keep your stocks, but keep away from buying new ones - though, given my price target, this is of course really a close thing. Had things regarding the FY19/20 dividend been clearer, this might have still been a "BUY" here - and it might well become again if the company resumes the dividend.

Stance

The combination of a dim/flat development in 2020-2021 coupled with a lack of clarity in the dividend makes Alfa Laval a "HOLD".

