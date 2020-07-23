Investors should forget about Q2/2020 as all this is currently priced into the stock and instead look ahead and focus on the $10B+ cost-cutting initiative and how Wells Fargo's loan portfolio is in a much better place now compared to Q1.

Investors in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) have seen their investment getting decimated in half YTD and on top of that are now facing an unprecedented and shocking 80% dividend cut. Even saying that the bank is having a brutal year is actually an understatement, in my view.

While it is not solely Wells Fargo's fault as to how the year is progressing, the bank is still suffering tremendously from its past accounts scandal, extremely inefficient efficiency ratio, and low-scale capital markets business. The bank navigated the Great Recession in spectacular fashion, but the Great Infection is a different and more difficult challenge for Wells Fargo compared to peers.

Given a significant deterioration in macroeconomic conditions and record provisions for credit losses, one might be tempted to dump the stock, move on, and invest into its peers, but, instead, in my view, the bottom is in, and now is not the time to dump the stock. Instead, investors should look ahead and currently do not view Wells Fargo as a strong income vehicle but rather as a deeply undervalued stock with significant total return potential once we are again in a more normal earnings environment.

What is going on at Wells Fargo?

Wells Fargo delivered a true kitchen sink Q2/2020 missing even the most pessimistic estimates by quite some margin. EPS came in at $-0.55 missing by $0.40, and the top line shrank by a whopping 17.4% Y/Y, missing estimates by roughly half a billion.

It was an underwhelming and, quite frankly, devastating quarter the bank reported largely due to the raging coronavirus pandemic. While, in Q1/2020, WFC did still perform reasonably well despite a boatload of loan provisions, Q2/2020 was far worse.

There was also no sugarcoating from management with the CEO basically starting his statement as follows:

I'm going to open the call by reviewing what is clearly a very poor quarter for us

Source: Wells Fargo Q2/2020 Earnings Call

That surely set the tone for some dire news, and indeed, the number of challenges Wells Fargo is currently facing is astonishing. On top of that, even though this could be seen as a kitchen sink quarter, management expects even more losses down the road, which explains that massive 80% dividend cut, which disappointed investors and management alike.

The three key aspects during the quarter from my point of view boil down to unacceptably high efficiency ratio, the tremendous loss of revenues, and the record level of provision expense to cover expected credit losses (PCL).

Record provisions for credit losses

PCL soared to almost $10B during the quarter with Wells Fargo completely kitchen-sinking it and underperforming compared to other banks, despite Wells Fargo's smaller loan portfolio. While Wells built $3.1B in reserves during Q1, it had to massively boost its credit loss reserves in Q2 and recorded a staggering increase of $8.4B.

Bank PCL Q1/2020 PCL Q2/2020 Loan Balance end of Q2 JPMorgan $8.3B $10.5B $998B Bank of America $4.76B $5.1B $1.03T Citigroup $4.89B $5.6B $685B Wells Fargo $3.1B $8.4B $971B

All of the Big 4 U.S. banks - JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo, and Citigroup (C) - have been stockpiling reserves in 2020, given significant concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the health of the economy and the banks' clients. While BAC and C roughly kept their reserve building stable over Q1 and Q2, suggesting better visibility by management as to how the pandemic will affect its loan book, both JPM and WFC had to increase PCL in Q2. However, while JPM "only" increased by around $2.2B, Wells Fargo added more than $5B almost tripling from the Q1 level.

To put differently, Wells Fargo completely underestimated just how detrimental the pandemic will become. Thus, Wells Fargo basically played catch-up in Q2. By the end of Q1, Wells Fargo's coverage ratio was by far the lowest of the group at 1.19% with Citigroup's allowance for credit losses equaling 2.91% of its loan book. Following the heavy reserve build in Q2, the coverage ratio has now increased to around 2.2%, which is more in line with Wells Fargo's peers.

The main culprit for the staggering Q2 reserve build at Wells Fargo is its commercial real estate loan portfolio where criticized assets reached $10.4B and were up $6.1B compared to the last quarter. The main driver here is loans to the hotel/motel, shopping center, retail and office building sectors, which are responsible for 88% of that $6.1B increase.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

A smaller driver is Wells Fargo's oil and gas loan portfolio where criticized loans jumped $820M, with the overall volume of loans outstanding decreasing by $1.7B.

With Wells Fargo's allowance coverage for total loans now in a much better place, it appears that Wells Fargo did catch up on its too optimistic assumptions in Q1. For future quarters, it is very likely that PCL will increase further, but the portfolio should now be in a much better shape to face future COVID-19-related trouble. That is also what analysts have been calling out, with, for instance, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin stating:

A weak earnings power print, but good to see the reserving catch-up

Apart from COVID-19-related stress, Wells Fargo had already been facing structural problems, with revenues declining for years, while its expenses stayed much too high.

Data by YCharts

Contrary to its peers, Wells Fargo is mostly a U.S. bank in the traditional sense. It collects deposits and provides loans from and to businesses and consumers. Around 80% of Wells Fargo's balance sheet is cash loans, and with consumers, small and medium companies and corporates suffering, Wells Fargo suffers as well.

Due to the shady account scandal from 2016, which cost Wells Fargo at least $3B, the bank is still operating under a $1.95T asset cap imposed by the Fed. While that number appears massive at first sight, it created a lot of problems for Wells Fargo in its daily operations and especially during the pandemic when demand for loans and credit facilities has gone through the roof.

As Wells Fargo must make sure not to exceed that asset cap limit, the bank couldn't really benefit from expanding loans, and with its very small wealth and investment management division, it also couldn't really benefit from the unprecedented trading environment in Q2 which has boosted results of all of its peers.

In addition, given the uncertainty and the recovery, we must manage the balance sheet to a level where we can remain below the asset cap, even if there's another period of material loan drawdowns upward or upward pressure on our deposit base.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2/2020 Earnings Call

I can't blame current management for the scandals of the past, but I would surely expect the bank to do better even in that type of environment. In the same sense, as Wells Fargo has seen its top line decline, the level of expenses has remained sky-high throughout all these years.

Expenses have started to balloon in 2017 and have remained fairly stable on that very high level as revenues initially stagnated and then dropped. Ultimately, this leaves Wells Fargo with an efficiency ratio, or in that case, more like an inefficiency ratio, of 68% in 2019, sharply higher than the 60% at BAC, 57% at JPM, and 56.5% at Citigroup.

There is no reason why Wells Fargo should have such a high level of expenses, given that, in the past, the bank also demonstrated that it can perform far more efficiently. For instance, back in Q2/2016, the efficiency ratio at Wells Fargo stood at a remarkable 58.7%, but already by Q3/2017, it has massively deteriorated and stood at 65.5%.

One of the top priorities of the new CEO, apart from making structural reforms at the bank so that the Fed will eventually lift the asset cap, is to get rid of these efficiencies and bring down expenses to the tune of $10B annually, which would bring Wells Fargo's efficiency ratio in line with its peers and roughly its 2015/2016 levels.

Management itself is saying that some of the spending at Wells Fargo, for instance, for third-party spend, is extraordinary and unlike anything they have ever seen.

It's not just people, it's the third-party spend here is extraordinary. The things that we rely on outside people to do is beyond anything that I've ever seen

Source: Wells Fargo Q2/2020 Earnings Call

That's a pretty remarkable statement and vividly underlines just how big the opportunity for the bank to cut expenses truly is. This will include thousands of job cuts and closing dozens or hundreds of branches. Wells Fargo currently has the biggest brick-and-mortar presence in the U.S. with over 5,000 branches, and with the rise of digital banking accelerating, there is sadly no real need for many of these branches and, ultimately, also for the jobs associated with it.

This change won't happen overnight obviously, but when all is said and done, Wells Fargo is aiming to reduce its current level of expenses of $58B down to $44B. That is actually a $14B reduction in expenses, given that the current level of expenses is exceptionally inflated due to the pandemic as well as litigation expenses.

And the only thing I would add to what John said is this isn't, the calculation of the $10 billion, that's a mathematical exercise. When the management team, the operating committee gets in a room, there is absolutely no disagreement in the room, not about the math, but about the inefficiencies that exist inside the company away from all of these risk related activities. And the work that we've been doing is to build the plans from the bottom up to identify where that is, and so whether that's the full $10 billion or not, we'll see what we get to but there is we certainly have a clear belief that we can make a significant dent based upon what we know.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2/2020 Earnings Call

The impact of that cost cutting initiative will likely not be felt in 2020 as investors need to remain patient for management to share its more specific plans how exactly it wants to get to that $10B number.

What's in it for dividend investors

From a dividend perspective, Wells Fargo has long been a stock in my portfolio worth owning for the dividend alone. It was mostly yielding between 3% and 4% when I purchased the stock over the last couple of years and featured double-digit dividend growth in several of those years.

The pandemic has now completely altered that picture, with the dividend getting slashed 80% down to $0.10 per share, bringing the forward yield down to less than 2% and, by far, the lowest among the big U.S. and Canadian banks.

Thus, buying into WFC today is clearly not a dividend play but predominantly a total return play.

Wells Fargo had to cut its dividend not due to weakness in its capital ratios - in fact, the CET1 ratio even increased to 10.9% and remains firmly above the regulatory minimum of 9% - but rather due to the current and expected earnings level amid a far from usual earnings environment:

We expect the impact of COVID to continue to negatively impact our earnings until we see a clear trend of meaningful improvements in unemployment and GDP. This will result in continued lower levels of NII and certain economically sensitive fee revenues as well as potentially unforeseen expenses to operate in this environment

Source: Wells Fargo Q2/2020 Earnings Call

That massive cut in the dividend should factor all this in and some more as the bank certainly does not want to cut the dividend again.

Mid-to-long term, Wells Fargo is a dividend play, and as the bank will make progress on its cost-cutting initiative and with the pandemic getting left behind, investors can bank on Wells Fargo to rapidly increase its dividend again if earnings allow to do so.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

Investor takeaway

Wells Fargo is currently valued at a price to book ratio of around 0.68, making it the second cheapest "too-big-too-fail-bank-stock" stock behind Citigroup which gets valued at only 0.62. For comparison, JPM and BAC are priced at around 1.29 and 0.87.

Wells Fargo is a money-center bank and, historically, if we exclude that account scandal, has been generating strong returns for shareholders. Now that the dividend was slashed 80%, the market overreacted and provides investors with an opportunity to buy Wells Fargo at such low book value.

Investors should forget about Q2/2020 as all this is currently priced into the stock anyway and instead look ahead and focus on the $10B+ cost-cutting initiative and how Wells Fargo's loan portfolio is in a much better place now compared to Q1.

Ultimately, once the asset cap is lifted, the efficiency ratio improved, and the pandemic behind us, today's price should present a great buying opportunity for long-term investors who are patient and confident to wait for the turnaround to happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, JPM, BAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

