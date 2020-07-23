The fund has lavishly outperformed the S&P 500, but I think better versions of risk parity can be assembled outside an ETF wrapper.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF has incorporated the concept of risk-balanced diversification that I firmly believe in, and brought it to the masses.

A podcast episode has recently crossed my radar, and I dropped what I was doing immediately to listen to it. Seeking Alpha's Jonathan Liss interviewed Alex Shahidi and Damien Bisserier of Advanced Research Investment Solutions, the overseers of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR).

My interest in this fund is three-fold:

As a former Bridgewater Associates employee first and portfolio strategist later, I have learned to appreciate an "all-weather" style of investing that does not rely on one's often overrated ability to consistently and accurately predict the future. I believe that plain "rice and beans" risk parity has been and will continue to be one of the best strategies for investors to grow their portfolios in a much more efficient way. In fact, I believe risk parity to be the most valuable secret in investing that, somehow, continues to hide unnoticed in plain sight. I was curious to see how a risk parity ETF would perform against my version of the strategy: the Multi-Asset SRG (as in "storm-resistant growth") portfolio.

What is risk parity?

Before moving on, I need to clarify what is meant by risk parity. Bridgewater co-CIO Bob Prince clearly explained the concept pioneered by his and Ray Dalio's company in the mid-1990s:

It is about balancing a portfolio’s risk exposures to attain a greater chance of investment success than what is offered by traditional, equity-centric approaches to asset allocation. The approach exploits reliable relationships [across different asset classes] by holding similar risk exposure to assets that do well when (1) growth rises, (2) growth falls, (3) inflation rises, and (4) inflation falls.

Some paraphrasing here might help: risk parity is all about balancing a portfolio across different assets, from stocks to treasuries to gold and beyond, with the intention of assembling a portfolio that will do well in any economic environment. By doing this, a number of problems are addressed:

Volatility can be trimmed relative to a given return target.

Severe drawdowns can be avoided or reduced.

The risk of buying at a peak or selling at a bottom is minimized.

How RPAR fits in

To start, let me republish the ETF's stated goals, provided on the fact sheet:

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF seeks to generate positive returns during periods of economic growth, preserve capital during periods of economic contraction, and preserve real rates of return during periods of heightened inflation.

To achieve the goal, RPAR allocates its funds across four major asset classes: global equities, treasuries, commodities and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (or TIPS). The ETF targets its allocations as follows:

Source: Fact sheet

A few things stand out at first glance. RPAR intends to invest very little in equities: 25% allocated across the US (half of it), international and emerging markets. This is the case because the inherent risk (measured by the volatility) of investing in equities is higher than the risk of owning treasuries, for example. Government bonds, by the way, receive a very rich 62.5% of the fund's allocation across nominal and inflation-protected instruments.

Also, notice that the pie chart above adds up to 120%, not 100%. The rationale is pretty straightforward: Since RPAR invests primarily in low-yielding treasuries, the ETF is unlikely to produce equity-like returns in the long run unless it uses a bit of leverage. This is currently achieved through a long position in US ultra long-term bond futures, representing 18% of the notional value of the fund.

Has RPAR done well so far?

The ETF is fairly new, having debuted in December 2019. Since then, risk parity has worked quite well in a messy year that has not always been favorable to an investment in stocks. Take a look at the graph below.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since inception, RPAR has performed substantially better than the S&P 500: total returns of 10.5% vs. the benchmark's 3.4%, while suffering a less severe peak-to-trough drop of less than 20% against the equity index's 33% decline. I have also included in the chart above the BlackRock 60/40 fund (BIGPX), in green. Notice that the very traditional stock plus bond strategy has done little more for returns and/or risk protection than a plain investment in the S&P 500 would have during the period.

Of course, historical performance should not be the only criteria to be taken into account when deciding whether to invest in a stock or ETF. In addition to a strong (but short) track record, RPAR clears a few hurdles that I find important:

Net annual fee of 0.5% that is neither a bargain nor an outrage.

Plenty of liquidity to facilitate entries and exits, at an average traded volume of 118,000 shares per day and growing.

Net assets of over half a billion dollars and rising, suggesting that the ETF has been gaining popularity.

Facing off RPAR vs. MA SRG

There is one last topic to address. I have been tracking a risk parity-like portfolio that I assembled alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth community starting in May 2018. Since then, my Multi-Asset (or MA) SRG has produced annualized returns of 11% with low volatility of less than 11% per year and maximum drawdown of only 9%. Below is how the MA SRG, in blue, would have fared against the RPAR since the latter's inception.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo and other sources

The MA SRG has achieved better absolute returns and downside protection since December 2019 than RPAR. The extra features of my approach that have led to the outperformance are (1) a higher leverage factor and (2) a "hard floor" against losses.

The MA SRG uses long call positions, rather than plain ETFs, to produce the desired exposure to the different asset classes. Through options, an investor can better dial up or down the leverage factor, while limiting the loss potential of the portfolio to the amount paid for the instruments (i.e. the premium). Also, because options increase in value when volatility rises, the MA SRG is better designed to endure periods of severe distress like the COVID-19 crisis by effectively being long volatility.

Conclusions

Overall, RPAR seems to be a very good fund for most retail investors looking for long-term portfolio growth. It incorporates the concept of risk-balanced diversification that I firmly believe in, and brings it to the masses.

Generally speaking (although this could very well depend on each investor's financial goals and risk tolerance profiles), I think that a fund like RPAR could not only complement, but even replace equity-only investments altogether. While I believe that better versions of risk parity can be assembled outside an ETF wrapper, I also think that RPAR is a great "gateway" approach to improve a portfolio's risk-adjusted return potential quickly and without frills.

