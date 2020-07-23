With an improving order book from OEMs in the EV sector and a positive outlook in the telecom space, the company is expected to post better revenues and turn profitable.

All money is a matter of belief. - Adam Smith

For a company that has been continuously in loss over the past few quarters, there might be a revival around the corner for Cree, Inc. (CREE). Operating in the Semiconductor industry, the company is set to benefit from developments in the automobile and telecommunication sector. While the guidance for revenue is on the lower side this year, we believe that the stock has tremendous potential, as do investors - the stock is up 43.51% for the year despite a global pandemic.

Potential in the Electric Vehicle segment

Cree derives its revenue from two segments: Wolfspeed and LED products. The company has trimmed down on the operations in the latter segment, and Wolfspeed, which focuses on semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications, is expected to see significant growth in revenue in the quarters to come.

Source: 10-Q Filing

Wolfspeed has been the better performing segment between the two with a gross margin of 40%. It provides components that find its application in electric vehicles, something in increasingly high demand these days. In a recent development, one of Cree's partners, Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH), has managed to secure new orders for its power electronic business from three original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in China. One of these orders has been developed in partnership with Cree and offers more power and reduces the charging time. The order is worth $2.7 billion for the production of this technology and would be delivered over a span of 8 years.

While the amount of the order is significant, the demand for EVs should also boost the demand for electronic components that are supplied by Cree. This is reflected in the press release by Delphi on its website.

IHS estimates that up to 45 percent of global vehicle production will be electrified by 2025, with around 46 million electrified vehicles being sold annually, rising to up to 57 percent by 2030 (around 62 million vehicles annually). Inverters are one of the highest-value electrification components and their efficiency has an industry-changing impact on many aspects of vehicle performance."

Demand from 5G Rollout

Cree also manufactures components that are extensively used in the telecom sector. The rollout of 5G has been postponed in most countries and, therefore, Cree has not managed to leverage this opportunity. That should soon change. There have also been restrictions imposed on selling to counterparties like Huawei, which led to lower revenues.

There could be continued pressure on this sector, but the transition to 5G technology is inevitable. Even if the company faces pressure on the sales to Huawei, it has other leading customers to cater to. Some of the names include recognized brands like Nokia (NOK), Ericsson (ERIC), ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

It should be noted that the company has been consistently spending on research and development to enhance the capabilities of its power devices. Last quarter, R&D costs amounted to $46.7 million which is more than 1/5th of the revenue that it earned. While there has been a delay by clients to implement such technologies in the past, the need for faster data along with greater efficiency should drive the demand for products that are offered by Cree.

Summarizing the financials and valuation level

Even though the company has been reporting losses for quite a few quarters, the liquidity is intact with a current ratio at almost 5. The level of cash and short-term investments has been decreasing but is still way above the current liabilities. The amount of leverage in its balance sheet is also at a reasonable level.

Looking at the P&L profile, the gross margin is at a healthy level but research & development and sales, general, and administrative costs are high in comparison to the revenue earned. These costs have resulted in negative earnings for the company. Unless Cree manages to boost revenues, the company should look to curb these costs.

Source: 10-Q Filing

The recent rally has been the key driver for the rise in valuation for Cree. Even with a muted sales forecast, the company looks attractive when compared to Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR).

Cree, Inc. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. Forward P/E 232.56 58.48 N/A P/S 7.49 17.36 5.18 P/B 3.7 13.51 8.5

If the order book is established in the few sectors that we have discussed, we could see these metrics reach a more attractive level. While there is uncertainty on this front, the likelihood of it happening cannot be discounted.

Risks involved in Cree

Revenue sensitive to macroeconomic shocks: We have seen how the delay in implementation of 5G and the restrictions imposed with Huawei have impacted the revenues of Cree. In the past, LED products provided a diversified stream of earnings but with this segment getting trimmed down, Cree would be heavily dependent on Wolfspeed. The outlook on the firm has been changed on account of demand from EV clients but this too could be under pressure if the pandemic suppresses sales in the automobile industry. The company has significant exposure in China and a continuation of a trade war could be detrimental.

Availability of alternative technologies: So far, CREE has been able to deliver on improved technologies, but the availability of alternatives cannot be discounted. In spite of spending a significant amount on research and development, the company has not been able to generate positive earnings.

Takeaway for investors

Cree has potential which is yet to be acknowledged by the market. It is a company that has been developing products to enhance the performance of multiple sectors. We could see volumes surge once it receives more orders from companies looking to leverage on its offerings. As the global economy adapts to more EV as the shift to green technology continues, the company should benefit as well.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above.

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.