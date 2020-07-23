If we look at the long-term chart of Emerson Electric (EMR), we can see that the RSI momentum indicator has now risen above the significant “50” level when we have the oscillator run off the popular “5” setting. As we can see from Emerson's history, more often than not, when long-term momentum has risen above this key level, price has normally over time risen to overbought levels.

Being a dividend aristocrat, one way a long-term investor can outperform the S&P for example is by selling tops and buying bottoms. Emerson's valuation at present (Forward P/E of 19.8) lines up precisely with its average over the past five years (Five-year average P/E of 19.9). This pretense is more or less what we are seeing in the long-term technicals.

CEO, David Farr on the most recent earnings call stated clearly that whilst he is the CEO, the dividend would not be cut. Just this past May, management declared $0.50 for its quarterly dividend which was expected and in line with the previous two quarters. When dividend investors have this sort of backing from management, many times, the tendency is to stay the course through thick and thin. However, companies which consistently increase their dividends over time must get their acquisitions right which in turn must lead to sustained growth in earnings and cash flows. When the CEO comes out and basically guarantees the payout, he is stating that the firm's present financial condition as well as the growth profile remains in a strong position despite how orders have been adversely affected this year.

Management has been busy cutting costs to compensate for the downturn. Therefore let's turn to how some of the key financials which make up the dividend have been trending to see how trustworthy Farr's comments really are.

Emerson's yield presently comes in at 3.12% and average annual dividend growth has hovered around the 2% mark over the past 5 years. To get an idea on whether growth is sustainable, we go to the cash flow statement. Cash flow is normally what differentiates dividend aristocrats from other dividend-paying companies. Emerson is well aware that it is cash which pays dividends and not reported earnings for example. Because of this, management is well aware how cash flow is to be managed going forward by basically liquidating the balance sheet. Through liquidating assets, management is able to increase cash flow at times when it needs it. It is the same on the liability side. When liabilities increase on the balance sheet, this once more increases the amount of available operating cash flow which essentially pays the bills on an ongoing basis.

When we add up the last four quarters, we see that operating cash flow has come to $3.162 billion. Even if we take out the $2.214 of debt which was generated over the past four quarters, operating cash flow more or less covered investing and financing activities.

As stated above, cash flow to a large extent can be manipulated. Shareholders' equity though cannot. Over the past four quarters, EMR's equity came in at $7.56 billion. We have a downward trend here but Emerson has shown in the past how it can bounce back when book value decreases somewhat.

Furthermore, even though liabilities have been growing faster than assets at the firm, it has not been at the expense of new debt. Emerson's interest coverage ratio for example when averaged out over the past four quarters comes in at 16.82. Here we have a positive trend with EBIT growth outpacing interest expense since 2016.

Although earnings are expected to contract by about 16% this year, analysts who follow this company expect Emerson's bottom line to rebound by 5.75% next year before reaching almost 20% growth in 2022. Suffice it to say, from these numbers, the 60+ year dividend growth record does not look to be at risk any time soon.

To sum up, nobody knows how the expected “second wave” of the coronavirus will affect Emerson's business over the next few 12 months or so. What we do know though is that despite top line sales falling by almost 9% in Q2, EBIT only fell by 1.67%. This trend speaks to the solid cost-cutting efforts management has been doing recently which also can be seen in the firm's rising interest coverage ratio. Yes, shareholders' equity has been falling and cash flow growth has been stagnant at best over the past decade. We would be backing the firm here though which is why we believe over time; we will see a return to overbought conditions on the long-term chart. Emerson for us is not a buy at present but remains a solid long-term hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.