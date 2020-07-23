Summary

After its unsuccessful buyout attempt of Anadarko (APC) last year solidified Chevron's (CVX) reputation for capital discipline, its recent decision to acquire Noble Energy (NBL) highlights the company's strategic opportunism. Using its strong balance sheet and relative share outperformance as assets, CVX plans to buy NBL in an all-stock transaction that will enhance its Permian position, provide a unique growth opportunity in the Eastern Mediterranean, and drive free cash flow growth while preserving current liquidity. Most importantly, the deal should help alleviate investor concerns about CVX's ability to drive growth and benefit shareholders in the long run.

Deal Overview & Analysis

Monday morning, Chevron announced a $5B ($13B including debt) all-stock acquisition of Noble Energy. Details of the transaction are readily available, so I provide only the key highlights and my thoughts on them:

The deal values NBL at ~$10/share, a premium of 12% to the stock’s 10-day average, but a steep discount to the $24/share at the start of this year. Meanwhile, CVX’s stock is down a much more modest 25% over the same period, making the all-stock deal all the more attractive for CVX. The deal is, in my opinion, a perfect example of the saying "luck is when opportunity meets preparation." CVX has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and its relative stock price outperformance is due in large part to the reputation it acquired for capital discipline. CVX walked away from the APC transaction last year instead of engaging in a bidding war, and was the first major to cut spending this year.

The deal values NBL's 390K boe/d of production at ~$33/boe. Compare that to the ~$70/boe that OXY paid to outbid CVX for APC last year.

The deal will increase CVX’s proved reserves by 2.05B boe (18%) at an average cost of $6.32/boe (assuming no value to current production). Thus, CVX paid less to acquire NBL's reserves than NBL spent to grow them last year, which was $7.29/boe. This is good, but we have to remember the difference commodity price environment between now and then.

The deal is expected to generate $300M of pre-tax operational synergies a year after close (Q4 2020). Most of this will come from G&A reductions: headcount, building consolidation, integrated IT systems. In my opinion, this figure seems conservative: in its Q1 earnings call, NBL projected a $400M reduction in operating costs this year, mostly G&A expenses. It is quite reasonable, in my opinion, to expect the joint company, being able to consolidate office space and reduce overlap, to drive more cost savings than NBL could do as a standalone company.

The deal will strengthen CVX's Permian position (most of NBL’s acreage is in Reeves county – the sweet spot of the Permian), expand its presence in Africa and give it access to the Eastern Mediterranean – the crown jewel of NBL’s asset portfolio.

Chevron expects the deal to be accretive to EPS, FCF/share and ROCE within a year of closing. A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation (below) confirms this. I estimate CVX’s acquisition cost at just under 6%, while its yield from the deal is above 9% after accounting for projected synergies. Higher synergies, a likely scenario in my opinion, would raise the yield further. In short, Chevron is getting a good deal.

Debt A Potential Drag on Stock in Short-Term

The $5B equity of equity CVX will issue to cover the acquisition is a mere 3% of its $170B market cap. The $8B of additional debt it will have to take on will make a much larger dent, accounting for nearly 1/3 of its year-end 2019 debt of $27B. Such a low debt/cap ratio would be a dream in a different sector, but oil has not been doing too hot recently, and rating agencies have taken notice. Chevron's debt is currently rated AA by S&P and Aa2 by Moody’s, but there are some dark clouds on the horizon: S&P revised CVX's outlook to negative in March, warning of a potential downgrade if its financial metrics don't improve. And Moody's downgraded rival XOM’s debt to Aa1 in April, citing high debt.

Even with a downgrade, Chevron's debt will almost certainly stay investment grade and its cost of debt might tick up only slightly. I believe that CVX will remain committed to its dividend. However, shareholders might face some headwinds in the short-term, either from the downgrade or further spending cuts as the company focuses on paying down debt. The share buyback program, suspended in the current environment, might take longer to make a comeback than originally thought.

Chevron projects a $450 - $500M change in cash flow for every $1/boe change in Brent price (see above). Based on the midpoint of this forecast, a $9.5B reduction in spending would be required to compensate for the $20/boe drop in Brent that CVX assumes in its forecasts. Chevron actually lowered its spend by $11B: the $6B capex reduction + $5B buyback suspension. This could have been a conservative estimate and there is a chance CVX would have resumed its buyback earlier, but with the $8B of additional debt from this deal, it seems more unlikely.

Eastern Mediterranean – Crown Jewel of NBL’s Assets

For years, CVX tried to address concerns that its asset base is insufficient to reach its growth targets without a significant spending ramp. These issues were highlighted in the question posed by Goldman analyst Neil Mehta on CVX’s Q3 2018 earnings call: “When we talk to investors about Chevron, they point out… the concern that post 2020, capital spending might need to materially increase because you might not have the project growth…” These fears intensified after CVX failed to renew its operational licenses in Indonesia and Thailand, and is set to lose more than 400k boe/d of production over the next three years. In contrast, its massive TCO project in Kazakhstan will add 260K boe/d of volume, only half of it going to CVX, despite its hefty $45B total price tag.

Compared to these figures, the value of Noble's assets in the Eastern Med is clear. Most of the capital to bring Tamar (2013) and Leviathan (2019) online has already been spent, and the two fields are expected to add 300K+ boe/d (100K boe/d net to NBL/CVX) once Leviathan is fully ramped up. On its Q1 2020 earnings call, Noble CEO said David Stover said, “Eastern Med is a great opportunity for us to grow production and cash flows without incurring any additional capital.” Thus, CVX is essentially getting assets that will generate free cash flow immediately without putting up any upfront cash.

My analysis of the two fields is provided below. I estimate that Tamar, in which NBL has a 25% stake, will generate an NPV of $1.3B net to NBL/CVX and an IRR of 36%. Leviathan (NBL 40%), is estimated to generate an NPV of $2.9B net to NBL/CVX or IRR of 29%. I use production and costs estimates provided by NBL in its presentations, and Israel’s regulatory/fiscal framework. Israel has a windfall profit tax ranging from 0% to 47%, depending on a project's profitability and cost recovery. Given that the exact calculation is not provided, this tax is estimated in my Leviathan calculations. I assume that Tamar’s costs have already been fully recouped, and the highest tax rate is applicable.

I believe that of the energy majors, CVX is best positioned to take advantage of NBL's Israeli assets. Chevron has been scaling back its operations in the Middle East, selling down its stake in the Sarta field in Iraq last year, while tensions between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait led to stoppage of work in the Portioned Zone in 2015. As a result, CVX has limited exposure to Israel’s predominantly Arab neighbors and can focus on developing the Eastern Med to take advantage of the region’s growing demand for natural gas.

Israel experienced the second most rapid growth of natural gas in the world recently, reducing the share of coal in its electricity generation to 21% in 2018. The country remains committed to switching to 100% clean (including gas) energy by the end of the decade, closing all coal plants and banning the import of gasoline-burning vehicles by 2030. Meanwhile, its electricity demand is projected to continue to grow, driven by a growing population and a rapidly expanding business sector. The Israeli Ministry of Energy projects the country’s gas demand to reach 18 – 19 Bcm (1.8 Bcf/d) by 2030, up from 10.4 Bcm (1.0 Bcf/d) in 2017. The 1.2 Bcf/d Leviathan field will be the key driver of this growth, and the remaining gas will be exported to nearby Egypt and Jordan. Egypt and Israel have already signed a $20B natural gas export agreement earlier this year, with Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz promising that this will be “just the start” of cooperation between the two countries.

Further, CVX and NBL have recently entered into exploration agreements with Egypt, and can now use each other’s expertise to jointly explore the offshore Herodotus Basin. CVX also stands to gain from NBL’s position in Equatorial Guinea, where the Aseng oil field (NBL 40%) is producing nearly 60K boe/d, while the Alen gas field (NBL 37.5%) is scheduled to add 40K boe/d in 2021.

US Benefits to be Realized Over Time

In the US, Noble’s 92K acres in the Permian is contiguous and adjacent to Chevron’s, which will allow the joint company to drill long lateral wells, thus reducing E&D costs. Interestingly, CVX does not own the mineral rights on NBL’s Permian acreage - a bit surprising given its substantial mineral rights position in the play. It also shows that the Permian was not the focus the transaction – if CVX wanted to grow its Permian, it could have bought a pure play Permian producer with acreage it has royalty rights on to save on costs. Perhaps it will at some point in the future.

Like all shales, the Permian required significant capital outlays to offset the steep initial decline rate. Given the current commodity price environment and focus on preserving cash, producers are wisely limiting investment in these areas if they have assets elsewhere. When NBL cut its 2020 capital budget in response to the current oil market downturn, nearly all of its $900M reduction was focused on US operations. Operators know they can quickly turn around when oil prices recover, and Chevron will will have plenty of drilling locations in Permian’s sweet spots.

CVX does not include any potential savings from joint Permian development in its $300M synergies figure. I believe that, given its scale in the play, CVX will be able achieve significant savings here compared to what NBL would be able to do. If CVX is low balling its synergies estimate, it isn't the first time: in its proposal to buy APC, CVX estimated total synergies from the deal at $2B. Its rival OXY estimated synergies from its buyout of APC at $3.5B. This is despite the fact that CVX/APC joint company would likely be more cost efficient than OXY/APC, since CVX owned mineral rights on some of APC’s Permian acreage and had congruent operations in the Gulf of Mexico. If Chevron is, once again, conservative in its synergies forecast, I believe it is an additional upside to shareholders.

Also included in the deal are Noble's positions in the DJ and Eagle Ford basins, and its midstream assets, present further upside once energy demand recovers.

Conclusion

To conclude, the transaction provides Chevron with immediate free cash flow at limited initial cash investment (aside from additional interest payments on debt), geographical diversification, and significant project upside going forward. I believe that the deal will allow Chevron to alleviate investor concerns about growth opportunities without sacrificing its reputation for capital discipline. However, the additional debt CVX will take on upon closing might, in my opinion, create minor and short-term headwinds for the company, especially if the COVID situation continues to deteriorate.

Nonetheless, Chevron remains committed to its $5/share dividend payout, which results in an attractive 6.05% dividend yield at current prices. Upon energy demand recovery, its shareholders are also likely to profit from a resumption in share buybacks. In addition, CVX’s inadvertent portfolio rebalancing towards natural gas with this transaction (mgmt. stated that was not it’s goal for the acquisition) will be looked at favorably from an ESG and clean energy perspectives as investors increasingly distance themselves from greenhouse gas emitters. Overall, Chevron’s acquisition of Noble highlights management’s strategic thinking and benefits from its capital discipline. A rare breed in an industry infamous for outspending and chasing production growth, Chevron provides its shareholders with an opportunity to partake in value creation in an increasingly difficult industry, while benefiting from a steady dividend stream.

