Even with challenges in some important end markets, Steel Dynamics' shares still look undervalued and worth a look as a lagging trade on the short-cycle recovery.

Steel Dynamics beat initial Q2 expectations set near the worst of the panic, but there was still a significant downturn in shipments and margins.

I turned more positive on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) after the last quarter, largely on a "it's really not that bad" call, and the shares have done alright since then, with the 19% total return beating the S&P by a bit, as well as beating other steel names like Nucor (NUE) (though not Commercial Metals (CMC)). That decent performance has come despite a pretty weak underlying steel market that has seen steel largely get left behind compared to many basic metals over the last few months.

I think management's guidance may be a bit too bullish, and I'm concerned about the long-term impact of capacity additions in the U.S. market, but I still think the shares are too cheap relative to the long-term/full-cycle earnings and cash flow-generating capability of this company. I still believe Steel Dynamics has a solid claim to "best of breed" (with Nucor and CMC in that mix too), and I think buying best-of-breed names when the stock has been punched in the face generally works out okay.

Down, But Better Than Expected

Steel Dynamics' second quarter wasn't a strong quarter by almost any metric, but it was at least better than expected exiting the first quarter, with management providing a mid-quarter update in June that pointed to meaningfully better performance. Relative to where expectations started for the second quarter, Steel Dynamics did quite well, though I would again discount that, given the elevated uncertainty, with most companies offering only a bare minimum of guidance.

Revenue declined 24% year over year and 19% quarter over quarter, with steel revenue down 23% yoy and 16% qoq and fabrication revenue down 11% yoy and 3% qoq. Steel revenue was driven by a 9% yoy and nearly 12% qoq decline in shipments, with flat shipments down 11% qoq and long shipments down 14% qoq. Realized pricing fell 14% yoy and 3% qoq, with hot-rolled coil performing worse than long.

Within the fabrication business, shipments rose slightly (2%) on a yoy basis and fell a similar amount sequentially, while pricing declined 11% yoy and rose slightly qoq. Recycling revenue was sharply lower, driven by a 50% yoy and 47% qoq decline in shipments.

Although Steel Dynamics didn't shutter capacity to nearly the same extent as other producers (the utilization rate was 79% versus 55% for the industry), the company nevertheless saw serious margin pressure on weaker utilization and input prices that didn't adjust down as quickly as realized prices. Gross margin declined 160bp yoy and 250bp qoq, while adjusted EBITDA declined 41% yoy and 39% qoq, with steel EBITDA down 35% yoy and qoq, pushing the per-ton EBITDA back below $100.

Relative to sell-side expectations (which were updated after the June management update), EBITDA missed by 4%, but cash flow was strong.

The Market Outlook Is Still Cloudy, But Short-Cycle Businesses Should Rebound

Management sounded relatively bullish on the call, looking for a second half rebound on improving demand in markets like autos, and expecting relatively little idled capacity to come back quickly (in the low double-digit percentages). At the risk of being churlish, I'd note that the management at Steel Dynamics and Nucor have both leaned more bullish than reality in their recent guidance, and my outlook isn't quite so strong.

I do expect a noticeable improvement in auto production later this year (moreso in the fourth quarter), and I do expect "general industrial" demand to recover. All in all, I'm relatively bullish on the prospect for a V-shaped recovery in many short-cycle industrial end markets, but I'm still cautious on overall demand. With that, I'm expecting steel prices to recover in the second half from the $487 second quarter average, but I still expect prices down more than 10% from 2019 and to stay below 2019 levels for a while.

Two markets that worry me more on a relative basis are energy and non-residential construction. Weak energy prices and stressed balance sheets have hammered capex spending in that sector, and I think that'll take some time to work out - kneecapping an end-market that has historically taken up about 10% of Steel Dynamics' shipments and closer to 7% recently. I'm also concerned about non-residential construction; activity is staying pretty healthy this year, but the investment funnel is thinning out, and I believe 2021 and 2022 will be weak. With non-residential construction making up close to 40% of Steel Dynamics' demand, that's not a trivial concern.

This isn't just a STLD-specific issue, as the company's exposures aren't so different to industry norms. Still, that's 45% of the shipment mix looking at a challenging environment past the next few quarters (around 35% for Nucor). Moreover, were there to be stimulus activity aimed at public works projects (roads, bridges, etc.), it would help Nucor and CMC more. Stimulus in areas like autos would help more, but this is still a smaller business for Steel Dynamics, and its exposure to heavy machinery is about twice as large.

The Outlook

While the above may sound pretty negative, it's not new relative to how I thought about Steel Dynamics a quarter ago, other than maybe I'm a little more bullish on the near-term outlook for non-resi construction. Said differently, things are going about how I expected, and I'm not making major changes to my model.

Still, a tweak here and there does add up, and my fair value goes from around $30 to closer to $31 on both a long-term discounted FCF model and an EV/EBITDA-based model that uses both near-term EBITDA estimates and "full-cycle" EBITDA estimates. Within the DCF model, I'm expecting long-term revenue growth around 3%, and slightly better FCF growth, while my EV/EBITDA approach uses a multiple in the low 6's.

The Bottom Line

With an annualized potential total return of over 10%, I still think Steel Dynamics is worth a look. It's not a name that I'd recommend buying and forgetting about, but for all of the amped-up enthusiasm over the short-cycle recovery (with several short-cycle industrial stocks shooting up in recent months), the relative performance of Steel Dynamics seems, if anything, "underdone", and I can still see some upside here.

