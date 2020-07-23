There is a knee-jerk reaction among many to view e-commerce related activity as a powerful positive.

To a great extent, United Parcel Service (UPS) is an e-commerce company. Some view links with e-commerce as a positive for any stock; however, the reality is that it serves as a two edged sword for UPS. Yes, e-commerce, coupled with COVID, created a surge in business-to-consumer (B2C) deliveries. However, B2C is not as profitable as the business-to-business (B2B) segment, and B2C growth requires a significant increase in capex.

Perhaps of greater import is the move by Amazon (AMZN) to expand into delivery services, a domain once viewed as an oligopoly controlled by USPS, UPS, and FedEx (FDX).

While the company has many strengths, recent initiatives by Amazon appear ominous.

The Last FedEx Earnings Report Reveals Much

Following Q4 earnings roughly 3 weeks ago, FedEx stock surged as much as 17% in one day. Adjusted earnings per share hit $2.53, nearly a 50% drop YoY. However, that’s a dollar and a penny above analysts’ expectations. Revenue was over a billion higher than analysts’ forecasts, at nearly $17.36 billion.

Although FedEx beat expectations by a wide margin, the adjusted revenues were still down nearly 50% from the prior quarter. Consequently, the company recorded a loss of $1.28 per share; however, if one adjusts for temporary closures and retirement plan investments, FedEx would show earnings of $2.53 per share.

While the ground delivery business increased by roughly 20%, to 75% of sales, the express-delivery segment dropped by 10%, contributing to operating income falling by 56%.

Management stated $125 million was devoted to PPE and virus-related cleaning costs.

I believe the FedEx results are a likely harbinger of next week’s UPS earnings report. However, there is an obstacle to UPS shares following in the footsteps of FedEx, at least in terms of the stock appreciation: investors reacted to FedEx earnings by bidding up both stocks.

The Gift That Keeps On Taking

During the last quarter, the shift to B2C resulted in a 10% YoY increase in miles driven for UPS and an increase in stops of 15%. This is key to understanding UPS as a potential investment.

COVID caused B2B deliveries to wither while the B2C business skyrocketed. Many investors view B2C as the engine that will drive UPS going forward, but B2C has significantly lower margins and requires additional, ongoing capex.

A perusal of rival FedEx Q4 results reveals revenue rose while profits fell dramatically. Considering FedEx and UPS provide quarterly reports roughly a month apart, we can have a reasonable expectation that both companies results will be similar.

Source: Metrics Macrotrends/ Chart by Author

Source: Metrics Macrotrends/ Chart by Author

The Threat From Amazon

I have often mocked claims that Amazon (AMZN) is poised to wreak havoc on differing businesses. In fact, I’ve made a habit of making money from stocks that have fallen when the market viewed Amazon as an existential threat.

A prime example is my 2017 article on W.W.Grainger (GWW). I dissected the supposed threat posed by Amazon and recommended the stock as a Buy. GWW shares sold for roughly $163 the day the article was published. Since then, the stock has outperformed the S&P by nearly a 4 to 1 margin, and the shares more than doubled in price.

My point is that I don’t have a knee jerk reaction to Amazon’s entry into another company’s space. However, in the case of UPS, I believe concern is warranted.

According to Morgan Stanley, in the last year alone, Amazon increased the share of deliveries of its own packages from 20% to over 50%. As of the end of 2019, Amazon delivered 2.5 billion packages per year versus 3 billion carried by FedEx and 4.7 billion for UPS.

In April of 2019, Amazon revealed an initiative designed to provide free one day shipping.

Customers love the transition of Prime from two days to one day — they’ve already ordered billions of items with free one-day delivery this year. It’s a big investment, and it’s the right long-term decision for customers. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Morgan Stanley analysts forecast Amazon delivering 1.5 billion to 3.5 billion non-Amazon packages by 2022. The prediction has Amazon Logistics boasting of a CAGR of 68% from 2018 through 2022. If the prognostication is realized, that would mean Amazon will ship 6.5 billion packages a year in 2022, more than twice the number FedEx currently delivers.

In 2018, UPS handled 397 million Amazon parcels, most of which were delivered by the company’s ground network.

The fact that 10% of UPS revenues and 15% to 20% of the company’s volume comes from Amazon is illustrative of the lower margins inherent in B2C, as well as the potential hit to revenues should the company lose the bulk of Amazon’s business.

It is estimated that Amazon’s delivery costs are $3 per parcel versus $6 for packages delivered via UPS. Amazon tends to pass the packages delivered to areas with lower population densities along to UPS, and this points to a problem for the latter company: UPS has to invest capex into a lower return business model while Amazon steadily chips away at the percentage of packages that are delivered.

There is no doubt that Amazon is devoting significant resources to the task. A recent study by DePaul University shows Amazon with a fleet of 42 aircraft as of the middle of 2020. The company currently has plans to add 28 aircraft by 2021, and there are projections Amazon will increase the fleet to 200 aircraft in the next 7 or 8 years.

Last September, Amazon ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans to strengthen the company’s last-mile delivery network. This is in addition to 22,000 delivery vans currently operated by the e-commerce leviathan.

The figure is a bit misleading, since the delivery of the vehicles stretches out through 2024. However, once those vehicles are delivered, Amazon’s van fleet will be roughly the same size as UPS’s global fleet.

There are also reports that Amazon is purchasing branded truck tractors designed for short hauls.

Turning once again to Morgan Stanley, its analysis projects an annual loss of $65 billion in revenue for UPS and USPS if Amazon delivers an additional 6.5 billion packages in 2022. The losses increase to $100 billion if Amazon transports 3.5 billion non-Amazon packages in 2022.

There have been bumps in the road. In June, the company announced Amazon Shipping would be paused to devote resources to its own customers. However, the capacity problem is shared with rivals. ACI Worldwide reported e-commerce sales in May increased 81% YoY, and there were reports of a FedEx hub in California being overwhelmed by the volume of business.

Unfortunately, the increased business is not driving a commensurate growth in profit. In Q1, despite a 9.3% increase in revenue, UPS reported a drop in operating income of $200 million.

UPS is at an existential crossroads with COVID having pulled forward what was initially expected to be 8-10 years of B2C/residential mix into just a few short months… The margin erosion from higher cost B2C has long been problematic – amplified by the massive upswing in capex required to more efficiently handle these volumes- Allison Landry, Credit Suisse analyst

Dividend And Valuation

The current yield for UPS hovers near 3.40%. The payout ratio stands a bit below 74% and the five year dividend growth rate is 7.46%.

As I type these words, UPS shares trade for $119.04. The average 12 month price target of 24 analysts is $113.10. The average target for the 10 analysts rating the company after the last earnings report is $104.80. However, Morgan Stanley’s price target of $60 and BMO Capital Markets target of $80 substantially lowers the average. Nonetheless, I view the shares as overvalued, and most analysts are of the same opinion.

The company has a current PE of 24.11, a forward PE of 17.18 and a PEG of 5.25.

My Perspective

I’ve watched with some amusement as the shares of company after company fall due to a perceived threat by Amazon, only to return to prior highs once the market learns the pundits cried wolf.

In this case, however, I think there is reason to believe Amazon’s machinations could cause real harm to UPS shareholders. Unlike some of Amazon’s initiatives, this move seems to be a natural progression to strengthen the core e-commerce business.

By building a delivery service that rivals that of UPS, over the long term Amazon lowers its own costs. It is an exercise in vertical integration.

The move to create a rival network will not occur overnight. To match the likes of UPS, Amazon must invest $120 billion to build a similar transportation network. Nonetheless, I see it as a virtual certainty that Amazon will eventually prevail in its designs.

UPS can slowly lose revenues from Amazon as the latter company builds out its network, all the while using excess capacity along its routes to compete for UPS customers. Furthermore, to continue with B2C as one of its core segments, UPS must continually devote capex to a relatively low margin business.

Profitability doesn’t necessarily improve when you’re sending more packages to far-flung places. Edward Jones analyst Matt Arnold

When I weigh the value of a potential investment, I endeavor to view the company’s prospects as far in the future as possible. I believe Amazon presents a real threat to UPS. I do not claim UPS is a moribund company; however, I envision an extended period of high capex and slowing growth for the firm.

Consequently, I rate UPS as a Hold.

I should add that I would consider investing in the company were it trading significantly below value. Even in a worst case scenario, UPS will still operate as a powerful member of an oligopoly, an attribute I prize in an investment. UPS also has reasonable debt levels and a well funded dividend.

However, I envision a day when the only Amazon related business remaining with UPS is the lowest margin, most capex intense share of B2C.

I think of my own situation: I live 8 miles from the outskirts of a small town. I receive deliveries from UPS after the driver exits a paved road and drives over half a mile down a gravel trail, up a forbidding, rough ridgeline, with only three neighbors along the latter portion of the route.

Valuation, a shift to lower margin B2C, high capex demands and the prospect of increased competition from Amazon serve as red flags for this investor.

One Last Word

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.