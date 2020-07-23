July 2020: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

We believe that, over the next three months (July-September), total supply will be declining (on an annualized basis), while total demand will be growing (slowly), ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2019.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for April 2020. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for May and June, and conclude with our latest forecast for July, August, and September.

Aggregate natural gas demand (consumption + exports) in contiguous United States increased by 5.0% y-o-y from 2,535.1 bcf (or 84.50 bcf/d) in April 2019 to 2,662.6 bcf (or 88.75 bcf/d) in April 2020. Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days or TDDs) was up more than 20% y-o-y. Exports surged by 24.3% from 338.1 bcf (or 11.27 bcf/d) in April 2019 to 420.3 bcf (or 14.01 bcf/d) in April 2020.

Please note that the above figures include Alaska.

Net natural gas imports (imports minus exports) were -227 Bcf, or -7.6 Bcf/d, in April 2020, making the United States a net exporter. Natural gas imports and exports in April 2020 were:

Total imports : 193 Bcf for the month, or 6.4 Bcf/d. Down 6.8% compared with 6.9 Bcf/d in April 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for the month since 1993.

: 193 Bcf for the month, or 6.4 Bcf/d. Down 6.8% compared with 6.9 Bcf/d in April 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for the month since 1993. Total exports: 420 Bcf for the month, or 14.0 Bcf/d. Up 24.3% compared with 11.3 Bcf/d in April 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas exports was the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) continues to drive the year-on-year increase in exports. LNG exports in April 2020 were up 65.4% compared with April 2019. In April 2020, the United States exported 7.0 Bcf/d of LNG to 25 countries. The average daily rate of LNG exports was the highest for the month since EIA began tracking these rates in 1997. April 2020 marked the first month since September 1998 in which the United States exported more natural gas as LNG (7.016 Bcf/d) than by pipeline (6.996 Bcf/d).

Overall, the volume of total exports is now equivalent to 18.70% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 14.30% of total demand - a new all-time record (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After increasing by 2.1% y-o-y in April, we estimate that total natural gas consumption (in Lower-48 states) then edged up by 0.5% y-o-y in May (to 68.7 bcf/d) and then increased by 1.8% y-o-y in June (to 71.7 bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in contiguous United States to continue expanding (in annual terms) over the next three months. However, frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Furthermore, it is important to remember that the impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand will continue to be heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the lockdown. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that total U.S. natural gas consumption will grow by 2.40% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (July to September).

However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. At this moment in time, our consumption forecasting models generate the following results:

July: 80.1 bcf/d (+3.30% y-o-y or +2.56 bcf/d y-o-y);

(+3.30% y-o-y or +2.56 bcf/d y-o-y); August: 80.7 bcf/d (+2.80% y-o-y or +2.20 bcf/d y-o-y);

(+2.80% y-o-y or +2.20 bcf/d y-o-y); September: 74.6 bcf/d (+1.20% y-o-y or +0.85 bcf/d y-o-y).

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling-degree-days (CDDs). It is also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports, however, are currently expected to remain relatively weak. At the same time, we believe that LNG feedgas flows have already reached a long-term bottom and should be trending higher (slowly) from now on. We currently expect total exports to average 11.2 bcf/d in the July to September period (-12.4% y-o-y). However, please note that our LNG exports' estimates are based on the vessels' tracking system, not on the liquefaction flows.

Total Balance

What about the supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. Dry gas production remains relatively strong, but is declining slowly month-on-month and is projected to continue falling for the next 12 months (at least).

In April 2020, for the 36th consecutive month, dry natural gas production increased year to year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in April 2020 was 2,772 bcf, or 92.4 Bcf/d. This level was 2.0 Bcf/d (2.2%) higher than the April 2019 level of 90.4 Bcf/d. The average daily rate of dry production was the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1973.

At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production in contiguous United States to average 88.01 bcf/d over the next three months (July-August-September). Annual growth rate is projected to be negative. Production has already reached a major long-term peak and is projected to decline (in annual terms) in 2020 for two key reasons:

productivity of new wells has plateaued, while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells the collapse in oil prices and weaker demand (due to COVID-19) is prompting companies to deepen spending cuts and reduce future output.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, we believe that, over the next three months (July-September), total supply will be declining (on an annualized basis), while total demand will be growing (slowly), ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2019. However, total supply-demand balance will vary significantly for each month. Currently, we estimate that annual supply-demand "deficit" will amount to -3.83 bcf/d in July, -6.09 bcf/d in August, and -4.79 bcf/d in September.

Annual storage "surplus" is currently projected to shrink by -170 bcf by August 21. Storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is projected to shrink by -92 bcf over the same period.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

