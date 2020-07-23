Weighing the potential and risks in this offering, I can only conclude to watch the initial action unfold from the sidelines.

Jamf is an Apple Enterprise Management provider which has seen a strong public offering as investors like the growth and its potential.

Jamf Holding (JAMF) has seen a successful public offering as investors are wildly enthusiastic on the potential of this so-called Apple Enterprise Management (AAPL) business, a bit too optimistic if you ask me. Other than the obvious risk of being just tied to a single platform/customer, elevated valuation multiples and thus expectations make me cautious here, as I see no reason to jump aboard given this set of circumstances.

Tied To Apple

Jamf claims to be the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, helping organizations succeed with Apple. The company helps organizations to connect, manage and protect Apple products and apps across the globe, in fact it serves more than 40,000 customers.

Founded in 2002, the company recognized the transformation of the industry when Apple re-emerged believing user experiences of Apple at work should be enjoyed at other organizations and at home as well.

The company has a platform in which it helps users to fully benefit with the benefits offered by Apple products and its ecosystem. Services start with provisioning and deployment, as the company never needs to touch the device. It furthermore offers services like updates of the operating system, licensing, protection and self-service. The good news is that Apple seems to like the services as well, itself actually being a customer of Jamf (although it accounts for less than a percent of sales).

IPO And Valuation Thoughts

Jamf and its underwriters sold 16 million shares at $26 per share in an offering in which it raised $416 million in gross proceeds. Pricing took place far above the preliminary price range at $21-$23 per share, which had already been raised from a midpoint of $18 per share a few weeks ago. It is important to realize that not all proceeds will benefit the company with 2.5 million shares offered by selling shareholders, making that the company will see gross proceeds of $351 million.

With 116.4 million shares outstanding following the IPO, the equity value of the company comes in at $3.03 billion. With a significant portion of the IPO proceeds used to pay off debt, pro-forma net cash is seen around little over $100 million, reducing the enterprise value to about $2.9 billion.

It must be said that the company has seen solid growth. The company grew full year sales for 2019 by 39% to $204.0 million and managed to reduce GAAP operating losses from about $30 million to $20 million. Non-GAAP operating income was reported at $16 million with the difference largely explained by amortization charges, so actually the company is already profitable.

The company reported first quarter sales of $60.4 million with growth rates of 37% largely in line with the numbers reported in 2019. With sales running at an annualized rate of $240 million, it was comforting to see adjusted operating profits increase modestly to $4.3 million for the quarter.

Recent trends are quite impressive I must say. While a 28% increase in sales to nearly $62 million marks quite a slowdown, this of course was the quarter in which Covid-19 had a massive impact on all corporations. The real impressive thing is that the company sees adjusted operating profits above $10 million, marking a real road to profitability, with a roughly $5 million improvement seen on that metric on a sequential basis.

At the offer price and valuation of $2.9 billion, the valuation seems quite full at 12 times annualized sales. That is of course ahead of the ''usual'' opening day jump. Shares even hit the $50 mark in early trading on the opening day to end the day with gains of 50% to levels around the $39 mark. At this valuation, the operating asset valuation has ballooned to $4.4 billion and even if we kindly assume an annualised sales number of $250 million, sales multiples have expanded to 17-18 times sales. This is and remains a steep valuation even if the company is quite profitable.

Not Jumping Aboard

Other than the high valuation, a key risk in this investment case is of course the reliance on, and the relation with Apple. Not only could a change in demand for Apple's products have a great impact, changes in features and functionality could have real implications on the business as well. This could result in fewer or no services perhaps to be performed in the future, as investors have to realize that the relationship is not mutually exclusive as well and that Apple actually acquired a competitor called Fleetsmith recently, which should be a red flag.

Furthermore, the company is a controlled company after private equity firm Vista made a killing, paying just $700 million and change for the company back in 2017, with the total value of the company having increased a factor 5-6 times in just three years.

To sum it up: it is the sum of both being reliant on a single platform or ''supplier'' in combination with an elevated valuation multiple both would make that I would be quite cautious here, as I have a neutral stance on the shares and I am not contemplating to take a position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.