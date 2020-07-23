Source: Forbes

Schlumberger (SLB) reports quarterly earnings July 24th. Analysts expect revenue of $5.36 billion and EPS of -$0.01. The revenue estimate implies a double digit decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

North America Could Free Fall

The North American land drilling market was previously the hottest sector of the oil services industry. Schlumberger stepped up its investment in the region in order to better compete with Baker Hughes (BKR) and Halliburton (HAL). The outlook for the sector may not be as dismal as subsea, yet it is still in decline. Q2 North America revenue for Halliburton and Baker Hughes both fell by double digits Q/Q. I expect a similar performance from Schlumberger.

In Q1 Schlumberger reported revenue of $7.5 billion, down 9% sequentially. Revenue from North America fell 7% Y/Y; the rig count also fell by double digits. North America was the company's second-largest region at over 30% of total revenue and it's of heightened importance to Schlumberger.

If E&P in North America was stagnant in Q1, then the pandemic could make things worse. Oil prices have bounced off their lows of $10, yet demand must pick up to justify oil's rapid rise to $40 and above. Supply cuts are great, but demand must now pick up to keep prices elevated.

Revenue from Europe/CIS/Africa fell as the region experienced lower winter activity in Russia & Central Asia. Middle East & Asia's sales fell due to a seasonal decline in activity. Cameron's $1.3 billion in revenue declined by double digits Q/Q. It experienced lower revenue in North America related to Surface Systems. Cameron's short cycle businesses may have a bright outlook at current oil prices, yet financial results this quarter will likely fall further.

EBITDA Is Important

Schlumberger, Halliburton and Baker Hughes have been cutting costs in order to keep their EBITDA margins from free falling. In Q1 Schlumberger's gross margin was 11%, down about 200 basis points versus Q1. R&D and general and administrative costs were a combined 4% of revenue, flat versus Q4. EBITDA of $1.3 billion fell about 21% Q/Q. EBITDA margin was 17.7%, about 270 basis points lower than that of Q4.

The company recently announced it would take a one time charge of over $1 billion for layoffs and restructuring efforts. If revenue falls as hard as expected, then EBITDA margins will likely crumble, regardless of restructuring efforts. Cost cuts could help preserve margins sometime in the future. However, if management does not arrest the slide in revenue, then margins will likely fall further.

Schlumberger's Credit Quality In Focus

Schlumberger is considered the Rolls Royce of oil services firms. The company has a diversified portfolio of products and a great management team. Schlumberger can outperform its peers in up markets and down markets. It is strange that a company so well-run, with so much capital could have credit profits. The company has a debt load of $16.6 billion at 2.6x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Schlumberger's debt was about $13.9 billion in Q2 2018. While debt has increased by $2.7 billion, its EBITDA is now in decline. It could worsen amid the pandemic.

I assumed the economy had peaked in 2018. It could be harder for Schlumberger to service its debt going forward. Moody's anticipates Schlumberger's debt-to-EBITDA could rise above 3x in 2020 and fall below 3x next year. If Schlumberger's revenue does not improve in the second half of the year - a real possibility - I believe its debt-to-EBITDA will remain above 3x. This could trigger a ratings action and hurt sentiment for the stock. Schlumberger's credit quality could soon become a cause for concern.

Conclusion

SLB's Q2 revenue is expected to fall hard. Oil prices are conducive for a rebound in E&P, which provides a ray of hope. I rate SLB a hold into earnings.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.