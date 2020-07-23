We believe Microsoft will continue to surpass consensus estimates, and the stock has about 30% upside potential over the next 12-18 months.

Moreover, given current market conditions, Microsoft can be looked at as a "safe-haven" stock, which implies that multiple expansion is likely.

Microsoft is trading at about 33 times 2021 consensus EPS estimates, but the company is likely trading closer to 30 times EPS, given its dominant position and strong earnings potential.

Source

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) market cap has ballooned to roughly $1.6 trillion, as it remains one of the most valuable, dependable, and best managed companies in the world right now. While it may seem richly priced at around 33 times consensus forward EPS estimates, the stock has become somewhat of a safe haven in this atypical economic environment. The company recently beat earnings on most fronts, and its market capitalization, P/E multiple, as well as its share price, should continue to expand going forward.

Earnings Recap

Despite the coronavirus plaguing the global economy, Microsoft put up some remarkably strong numbers in its fiscal Q4:

EPS: $1.46 vs the expected $1.34, a 9% beat.

Revenues: $38.03 billion vs the expected $36.50 billion, a 4.2% beat.

Total YoY revenues grew by 13%.

Intelligent cloud business segment: $13.37 billion in revenues vs $13.11 estimates, and 17% rise YoY.

Azure revenue growth came in at 47% YoY, surpassing $50 billion in revenues for the fiscal year.

The productivity and business processes unit produced $11.75 billion in revenues, up by 6% YoY, but slightly missed estimates for $11.91 billion.

The personal computing unit brought in $12.91 billion in revenues in the quarter, beating estimates for just $11.48 billion, and grew by 14% YoY.

Looking forward, the company announced that it expects $35.61 billion in fiscal Q1 revenues, slightly lower than the $35.91 billion expected by analysts. Still, this would be an 8% YoY increase in revenues.

The Takeaway

Despite the coronavirus induced slowdown, we see that Microsoft continued to essentially fire on all cylinders throughout what was likely the toughest quarter for corporate America in recent history. The company easily beat EPS estimates and blew away revenue expectations as well. Perhaps, more importantly, the company posted significant YoY revenue and EPS beats despite the raging coronavirus/CV pandemic.

This implies that the company should continue to power through H2 2020 and into 2021 regardless of the CV pandemic and is likely to increase growth once the CV situation is brought under control sometime later this year or in 2021. Therefore, Microsoft will likely remain one of the "safe-haven" stocks investors will continue to bid up going forward.

A Glance at Full Year Results

Source

Services and "other" revenues grew by 25% YoY. Total revenues grew by nearly 14%, quite impressive for a mature company like Microsoft in the midst of the global pandemic. Full year EPS came in at $5.82, above consensus estimate figures for $5.68. EPS grew in proportion with revenues at roughly 14% YoY. Once again, we see very strong results from Microsoft, but what about its valuation?

Is Microsoft too Expensive to Buy Now?

At the time of writing this article, Microsoft is trading at about $207 in the pre-market. Given the $5.82 in EPS the company just earned, we are looking at a trailing P/E ratio of roughly 35.5. However, if we look forward into fiscal 2021, we see that consensus figures are at about $6.23. This implies a YoY EPS growth rate of only 7%. Nevertheless, I believe Microsoft can beat current estimates based on previous performance and the company's tenacity to surpass analysts' expectations.

Source

Therefore, I am looking for 10% YoY EPS growth in a base-case scenario, and for 12% EPS growth in a "best-case" scenario. This would bring Microsoft's fiscal 2021 EPS results to around $6.40-$7.00. If we use a mid-range of my estimates, we come to an EPS number of roughly $6.70, which is about 7.5% above current fiscal 2021 consensus EPS estimates.

So, presuming Microsoft can deliver $6.70 next fiscal year, Microsoft is trading at roughly 30 times forward earnings right now and is expected to produce double-digit revenue growth next year as well. I don't believe that this is particularly expensive for a company in Microsoft's dominant, monopolistic style position.

Consistency to deliver EPS and revenue growth in a coronavirus-filled environment should continue to attract investors to the stock and could lead to multiple expansion going forward. In fact, I expect to see shares trade up to 35-40 times forward EPS estimates, whilst Microsoft could deliver $7.00-$7.50 per share in fiscal 2022.

If we apply a multiple of 37.5 to EPS of $7.25, we arrive at a price target of roughly $272 (about 30% upside), and I expect the stock to get there within the next 12-18 months.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don't hesitate, click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MSFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.