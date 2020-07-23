Sentiment toward the stock isn't very bearish considering how the stock has declined and how the company has struggled to grow.

The company has seen earnings and revenue decline in recent years and analysts expect the company to post a loss in the second quarter.

Texas-based chemical company Huntsman (HUN) has been struggling for approximately two and a half years now - both as a company and in terms of the stock price. The stock peaked in early 2018 and has been trending lower ever since. Earnings and revenue have been declining at the same time. The company is set to report second quarter earnings results on Tuesday and the expectations are for a loss in the quarter.

The current consensus estimates is for a loss of $0.17 per share in the quarter and that’s down from EPS of $0.63 in the second quarter of 2019 and $1.01 in 2018. Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings decline by an average of 4% per year and earnings were down 19% in the first quarter when compared to the first quarter of 2019. Analysts expect earnings to decline by 75% for 2020 as a whole, but they do expect earnings to rebound in 2021.

Revenue has fallen by 6% per year over the last three years and it was down by 5% in the first quarter. The current revenue estimate for the second quarter is $1.14 billion and that is 48% lower than the $2.19 billion in revenue the company reported in the second quarter of 2019. Analysts expect revenue to drop by 16% for 2020 and then grow by 13.6% in 2021.

Turning our attention to the management efficiency measurements, the return on equity is currently at 13.6% and the profit margin is at 8.1%. Both of those figures are below average compared to other companies in general, but seem to be in line with its rival chemical companies.

Overall the fundamental picture explains why the stock price has been declining over the last few years - lower earnings, lower revenues, below average ROE and profit margin… Not exactly the recipe for a stock to trend higher.

There is hope for next year as analysts are expecting the company to turn the corner to some degree, but that could change dramatically if the global health crisis continues. Huntsman does have one product line that could see strong growth in the next few years and that is its spray insulation products. There seems to be a tremendous shift in the housing industry and a number of homebuilders are seeing greater demand for homes. If that trend continues as consumers change their housing preferences, Huntsman could benefit from a construction boom.

Downward-Sloped Trend Channel Has Defined The Different Cycles

The weekly chart shows how the stock has been grinding lower over the last two and a half years. Once adjusted for dividends, the stock was up around $33.50 a share in January ’18 and it fell down close to $12 earlier this year. There have been sizable rallies within the overall downward trend, but the long-term trend is still to the downside.

The rally off of the March low has been pretty impressive and the stock has gained as much as 68% off that low. Now, the stock is up near the upper rail of the trend channel and it is sitting just below its 52-week moving average.

Another thing that has happened with the rally is that the weekly stochastic indicators are near overbought territory at this time and the 10-week RSI is the highest it has been since last December. Neither of these indicators is in overbought territory, but they are both elevated at this time.

If we step back and look at a monthly chart, we see what seems to be very critical levels of support and resistance for the stock. On the top side, the $24.50 area seems like a major hurdle after acting as resistance in 2014, 2019, and again this year.

On the bottom, we see that the $6.50 area served as support in 2011 and 2016. It would take another big move lower to get down to that level, but the top side resistance isn’t all that far away at this point.

The Sentiment Isn’t As Bearish As I Expected

Looking at the sentiment indicators for Huntsman, I expected to see extreme bearish readings across the board, but that wasn’t the case at all. There are 20 analysts covering the stock at this time with 12 “buy” ratings, seven “hold” ratings, and one “sell” rating. This gives us a buy percentage of 60% and that is slightly lower than the average stock. But considering how poorly the company has performed and how much the stock has dropped, I expected the buy percentage to be below 50%.

The short interest ratio is at 1.7 currently and that is below average and is actually indicative of a slightly bullish sentiment. Short interest dropped from 3.9 million to 3.4 million in the most recent report and that indicates that short sellers are becoming more bullish, or at the very least less bearish on the stock.

Huntsman does have one sentiment indicator that is reflecting a sense of pessimism and that is the put/call ratio. There are 19,333 puts open and 13,256 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 1.46 and that is considerably higher than the average stock. The ratio was only at 0.97 back on May 1 when the company reported first quarter results. The fact that the ratio is moving higher indicates that pessimism is growing among the options crowd.

My Overall Take on Huntsman

Huntsman doesn’t even come close to meeting my fundamental requirements. Earnings and revenue have been declining and the ROE and profit margin are both below average. Does that mean the stock can’t move up from here? Of course not, the stock could still go up.

The company does pay a dividend and the current yield is approximately 3.3%, but I don’t know if the company can keep the dividend at its current level if it continues to lose money.

As far as current valuations, the stock is trading with a trailing P/E of 19.07 and a forward P/E of 65.36. That forward P/E hardly seems like the stock is a value at this time.

When I look at the fundamental factors mentioned above and then I see the trend on the chart, I have to believe the easier path for Huntsman is lower. There is resistance from the 52-week moving average, there is another layer of resistance at the upper rail of the channel, and then there is resistance at $24.50. That’s a lot to overcome when you are losing money.

As I mentioned before, there could be some light at the end of the tunnel for Huntsman shareholders with earnings expected to improve in 2021. There is also the possibility of seeing an increase in demand for the spray insulation products the company offers.

Personally, I wouldn’t be looking to buy Huntsman until the stock has broken the downward trend, and even then I would be cautious about how it acts around the $24.50 area. I look for the stock to continue moving lower over the second half of 2020 and I think the stock could drop back down below $14 again before all is said and done.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.