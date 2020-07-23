The stock offers a 30% return potential with the dividend yield and a 20+% capital gain with a rally to the mid-$30s due to the cheap price.

The business continues to generate free cash flows far in excess of the cash needed to cover the nearly 7% dividend yield.

AT&T (NYSE:T) reported a quarter where the results weren't so bad, considering the pandemic shutdown of the domestic economy. In addition, the numbers were more evident that a lack of focus within the entertainment and media conglomerate continues to cause the most pain. My investment thesis remains bullish on the high yielding stock near $30, but the long-term potential of the business remains restricted due to the inability of management to juggle the complex business structure.

Image Source: AT&T website

Quarter Hit

AT&T was hit hard by the COVID-19 impact to the tune of an estimated $2.8 billion. Whether customers cut the cord to save money or transition away from legacy TV options, the Entertainment segment was hit hard. Along with WarnerMedia delaying theatrical releases and hurt by reduced advertising by customers with businesses closed, revenues dipped 9% for the quarter. Even the Mobility segment was hit with lower equipment sales along with lower service revenues causing a total EBITDA hit of $830 million when counting additional expenses.

Source: AT&T Q2'20 investor briefing

So, while the company survived the estimated $2.8 billion revenue hit from COVID-19 during the quarter, the company still had an estimated $0.9 billion revenue decline unrelated to the virus. Investors need to keep in mind that revenues aren't going to completely snap back to the prior $44 to $45 million quarterly rate as revenues were declining at a 2% annual clip prior to the virus.

Despite these huge financial impacts, AT&T still managed to report revenues in line with analyst estimates while beating EPS estimates by $0.04. The wireless giant earned $0.83 per share in the quarter, so earnings were only down $0.06 from the $0.89 earned last Q2. The quarter wasn't devastating to the bottom line.

The problem continues to be the revenue drains from the entertainment and media business. The wireless revenue was actually solid again, questioning the strategy to become a conglomerate and not focus on their core wireless business.

For the quarter, revenues were down an incredible 9% to $41.0 billion. Mobility revenue was only down 0.8%, while the segment operating contribution was actually up 0.7%. A stock still focused on wireless only would generate far higher returns to shareholders.

Source: AT&T Q2'20 investor briefing

The issue was the 11.4% revenue hit to the Entertainment group and the further 22.9% hit to the WarnerMedia segment. The Entertainment group saw operating contributions collapse by nearly $500 million.

AT&T launched HBO Max during the quarter, yet the segment still saw revenues fall 5.2%. The segment should've been able to thrive during the weak period as viewers were stuck at home looking for video streaming options.

Source: AT&T Q2'20 investor briefing

The Q2 economic shutdown was ripe for an HBO Max surge in subscriptions, yet AT&T couldn't launch the new streaming service in time to capture new subs. In fact, the Q2 presentation barely took the time to mention that HBO/HBO Max subs were ~36 million. Most companies focusing on the launch of a service with the importance of HBO Max wouldn't have buried the new sub numbers on the last page of the presentation.

Dividend Not At Risk

The only good part of the Q2 report was the solid free cash flows. AT&T generated $7.6 billion worth of free cash flow during the quarter and $11.5 billion for the 1H'20. The company continues to forecast the dividend payout ratio staying in the low 60% range. The stock currently offers a nearly 7% dividend yield, which is basically the highest since the financial crisis.

Data by YCharts

AT&T has a dividend payout of ~$14.9 billion. The corporate free cash flow target of $24.0 billion provides a substantial cushion to allow the company to continue repaying debt.

The net debt load is now $152 billion, so any additional repayments will help reduce the risk. The company has about $9.1 billion in excess free cash flow to cover debt repayments on top of selling any assets for cash. The only problem with selling a division such as the Warner Bros. gaming unit is the constant pressure on revenues. The stock is likely to stay depressed as long as revenues continue dripping lower and asset sales aren't generally helpful, considering AT&T doesn't need the cash with excess free cash flows even during a pandemic.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T still offers a 30% return option when trading at $30. The stock offers a solid 7% dividend yield with the potential for capital gains in the 20% range with the stock rallying back to the mid-$30s level.

AT&T is cheap trading below 10x '21 EPS estimates, and the stock was trading at nearly $40 prior to the virus hit, but the constant revenue drip will limit any rally back to the previous highs. The stock will continue to struggle in the $30s until management can resolve the lack of focus within the business and figure out a way to drive consistent revenue growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.