A recent report by the Wall Street Journal that was sourced by Seeking Alpha for a news item stated that a Boeing (BA) 737 MAX recertification could slip into 2021. Following that news, we received some questions from readers. In this report, I explain why this should just be a matter of a couple of weeks. I also will discuss what the implications could be for Boeing and stakeholders and why certain delays or adjustments are especially concerning for the supply chain base.

Boeing 737 MAX timeline

In the timeline for the Boeing 737 MAX there are these main phases:

Certification flights

Flight data hand-over and review

JOEB and FSB Report

Public commenting period

Final documentation review and certification

Preparations to return to service

The certification flights occurred between the 29th of June and the 1st of July. After that a review of the flight data by the Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB), which includes the FAA and international partners from Canada, Europe, and Brazil, commenced. After that, the FAA’s Flight Standardization Board for the Boeing 737 will issue a report addressing the findings of the JOEB, which takes roughly six weeks for the combined effort followed by a 45-day public commenting period. The plan then would call for final documentation review which should, if successfully passed, lead to the much-awaited certification of the Boeing 737 MAX. After that follows an often ignored process of getting the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft prepared and scheduled for service while crews are being trained and that's a process that could take weeks depending on the size of the airline.

If we put it altogether and would allow some tasks to be performed in parallel, it would put the recertification milestone in mid October, which slides in the negative direction by 15-30 days from our baseline estimate and is primarily caused by the length of the commenting period being 45 days instead of the 30 days we assumed earlier and even the 15 days that should have expedited the entire process.

However, if less tasks can be performed simultaneously, it would put the recertification at the end of October followed by full commercial service entry by early December, and if there's absolutely no overlap in the entire process, you are looking at service re-entry by very late 2020.

Figure 1: Boeing 737 MAX timeline without parallel activities

What should be noted is that we are not really expecting a mind-blowing shift here. The biggest change here is in the length of the commenting period on the report which is 45 days whereas we expected 30 day and that shifts the re-entry milestone from early December to late December. Just days prior to the start of 2021. The shift likely makes for some nice headlines but the shift is not a huge one.

Where could this hurt Boeing and stakeholders?

The big question of course is where is this problematic for Boeing. If I look at the state of the industry, I wouldn’t expect there to be huge customer compensation requests for the simple reason that at this point, even if you had the Boeing 737 MAX in the fleet today or by December, turning a profit would be challenging.

There could, however, be two bigger problems. The first problem is that for Boeing a delay in the ramp up pattern, partially driven by the pandemic and partially by the timeline shift, would likely result in more costs to be added to the existing accounting quantity for the 737 MAX. The production ramp up pattern planning going bust is affecting Boeing over the longer term… or better said it becomes more troublesome as the actual planning went bust a couple of times already. In the best case the certification could happen around mid October, which would bring the number of Boeing 737 MAX productions to just 20-35 units in case Boeing still ties ramp up in production to the certification timeline. So, this would trigger additional costs to the Boeing 737 program.

More concerning would be that slower ramp-up patterns could further erode the health of the supplier base as well as manufacturing talent that Boeing as well as the supply chain need to retain to allow for an efficient ramp up. With that in mind, you could however also make a case for actual production in the initial ramp up not to fall further even with a certification timeline slip as it will size up the pressure on the supply chain base significantly.

Conclusion

Possible additional delays as well as the public commenting period on the report from the Flight Standardization Board, which is longer than expected, might push the service re-entry of the Boeing 737 MAX from Mid-November/Early-December to early-December/late-December and even lead to re-entry in early 2020 as it is just a matter of days. I don’t expect huge financial compensation to airlines for this, but a possible slower recovery of the production system could be triggered, which would add costs to the accounting quantity and increase pressure on the supply chain base even further. Going forward that further increases the challenge to retain manufacturing talent and efficiency in the chain to aid ramp up in production and for some players in the chain that could complicate shoring up liquidity or restructure debt vehicles as prospects further dim.

