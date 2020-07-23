8% Or Greater Dividend Yields And Capital Gains

We found another preferred share with a huge dividend yield. The market wasn't paying attention. While CIM preferred shares and ARR common shares rallied, ARR preferred shares remained relatively weak.

That rally pushed us to take a 9.47% capital gain following one great week. We would be happy to take another position if shares dip again.

Less than two weeks ago, we spotted some severely undervalued shares of CIM.PA. They rallied hard and dramatically outperformed the sector.

ARR’s common shares were anything but weak over the last few weeks. The ARR common shares significantly outperformed the sector, reflecting less concern about their risks.

Our view on ARR's common shares is neutral. BV, for the quarter, came in pretty close to our projections. We will touch on common shares briefly.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) just reported their second-quarter earnings. Book value came in similar to our projections. Following the rally in ARR's share price, we have ARR at a neutral rating today:

They rallied quite substantially compared to our prior report on ARR:

The article highlighted that ARR's monthly dividend rate of $.09/share was fine and reasonable for the REIT. We wanted to contradict arguments suggesting that $.09/share was a quarterly rate. ARR's management clearly agreed that they were fine with the rate and even felt there was room to raise:

In the article from May 23rd, we were bullish on ARR's common stock because of the discount to book value. You can see the old rating below:

Portfolio

ARR is classified as an agency mortgage REIT, but we should highlight that the percentage allocated to assets other than "agency MBS" increased at the start of Q1 2020, before falling during Q2 2020.

At the end of Q1 2020, ARR's portfolio included $766 million in "Credit Risk and Non-Agency securities". That was around 15% of their total assets. Today, their "Credit Risk Portfolio" (as of 7/14/2020) was only $66 million (less than 2% of total assets).

Consequently, ARR is firmly in the "agency" mortgage REIT section today. Despite a huge dip when the sector plunged in late March/early April, we view the risk on their preferred shares as being quite reasonable. The preferred shares are far less risky than common shares.

The Preferred Share Trades

With the common shares covered for the sake of discussing risks, we're going to move onto our trades in the preferred shares. Our new position carries a stripped yield greater than 8% and has excellent coverage of the preferred share dividend. Further, the preferred equity is covered well by plenty of common equity. Those factors enable the ARR preferred shares to carry a risk rating of 2.

Earlier this week, closed out a position in the preferred shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and opened one in the preferred shares from ARR. If the CIM preferred shares go on sale again, we would be interested in opening the position again. We are still comfortable with the preferred shares from CIM, but we weren't going to turn down more than 9% in a week.

The entire section below comes word for word from the real-time alert we sent to subscribers. Consequently, prices and charts are from about noon Eastern time on July 20, 2020.

*Trade Alert Begins*

Trade Alert: Sold All 500 shares of CIM.PA at $21.51, Purchased 1,000 Shares of ARR.PC at $21.0069

CIM.PA (CIM.PA) had significantly underperformed leading up to 7/13/2020. We bought 500 shares at $19.65 on the expectation that they would significantly outperform. That is precisely what happened. Consequently, we took gains on CIM.PA and found a new opportunity. Liquidity isn't particularly strong for either of these shares. The biggest downside here is simply liquidity. Liquidity can be pretty weak. Investors should be sticking to limit orders (limit-buy and limit-sell) anyway, but it can take a bit of time to get some execution.

We just purchased shares of ARR.PC (ARR.PC). ARR.PC has some similarities to CIM.PA from last week. The main similarity is that shares of ARR.PC have been significantly underperforming, without a solid reason. The common shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT have done quite well during that period. The sector overall has done reasonably well over the last 3 weeks (roughly flat), so the weakness in ARR.PC doesn't have a satisfactory explanation.

Some investors may argue that ARR.PC was pretty expensive in early June. We won't disagree with that idea, but it still appears to have significantly overcorrected.

The $100k Chart

The $100k chart helps here. We've added several shares to it, so they may be hard for some investors to track. We will explain the most important lines:

Shares of ARR.PC are in the dark blue and have little Xs along the line to make them stand out. You can see that they dramatically underperformed over the last month and a half.

The common shares of ARR are the mustard line with circles. You can see that they performed very well during the same time period.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) are the pink line with diamonds. You can see that they rallied too hard in early June, fell rapidly, and then kind of evened out with a rally over the last week.

Common shares from Chimera Investment Corporation are not on the chart.

Taking all these signals together suggests that many investors are still interested in mortgage REITs and that ARR.PC simply fell off the radar for many investors. That's great news for us since ARR.PC is one of the lower risk shares. It wasn't always that way. However, ARR enjoyed issuing common equity and retired ARR.PA and ARR.PB. Consequently, they have far less preferred equity relative to common equity than most of their peers. That gives the preferred equity a better cushion and enables ARR.PC to have a pretty low-risk rating of "2".

We put in another chart with only 4 shares. This one is easier to read but doesn't provide as many comparisons:

You can see precisely where we purchased CIM.PA and you can easily see the divergence in returns between ARR.PC and the ARR common shares.

Index Cards

The index cards are shown below:

Open and Closed Positions

All our open positions in preferred shares right now are shown below:

Our closed position in CIM.PA is shown below:

Trade Confirmation

Our execution is shown below:

Conclusion

Following these two trades, our cash allocation is running around 39.3%. We are still maintaining a strong defensive allocation. We swapped out of CIM.PA, collecting a 9.47% return in one week. We opened a position in ARR.PC looking to find outperformance again. We don't expect to do 9.47% in a week again, but ARR.PC does appear positioned to perform well.

The buy rating on ARR.PC does not reflect our view on the common shares. As of Scott's latest update, shares of ARR common stock were trading around the middle of the neutral range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR.PC, NLY.PF, NLY.PI, NLY.PG, AGNCO, AGNCM, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.