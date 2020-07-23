Rich Retiree, Poor Retiree, Which One You Will Be

By running different simulations, I show how everybody can improve their lot and reach their goals.

Yet all investors can change their fate by understanding how the 5 factors of dividend wealth influence their future.

Buy, hold, sell. The market is going up, the market is going down. The Fed did this, the fed did that. With the constant stream of news which we are fed around the clock, it can be hard to remember why we started investing to start with. It is all too easy to get caught up in the details of short term trends, while forgetting the bigger picture.

It can’t hurt to remind yourself why you bother investing in the first place? For many of us, it is to generate wealth, then to preserve it throughout our retirements, and ideally pass it on, securing inter-generational wealth for our successors.

Unfortunately, this won’t be the fate of most Americans, by a long shot. The average 60 something American has $180,000 in his 401(K). Invested at a rather high 5% yield, this would provide $750 in monthly income. Add that to the $1,500 average social security benefit; the end result isn’t exactly a golden retirement of travel and leisure.

But some individuals do pull off a golden retirement. Finger pointing to structural or systemic inequalities of all kinds don’t change that some of your peers are better off than you, and that you are better off than some of your peers.

There will be rich retirees, and there will be poor retirees. The question is which one will you be?

In this article, I mathematically show what can be done to live your dream retirement.

The factors which influence your dividend plan.

In a previous article, humbly titled “How you can retire on dividends forever and ever”, I presented a system which investors can use when following a path of dividend investing.

I presented these two flow charts which showed two phases: the accumulation phase and the distribution phase.

Source: Author’s Chart. The accumulation phase

Source: Author’s Chart. The distribution phase

These charts effectively show that there are a but a handful of factors which contribute to your meeting your retirement goals. Here they are from the ones you can control the most to the ones you can control the least:

Your current investable assets. Obviously you can’t just snap your fingers and manifest more assets. Your time. There is a little more wiggle room here, because you can always retire later. But ultimately, your time is bounded by how old you are, and how long you are willing to work. Your retirement expenses: How much you spend in retirement. Relocating, downsizing, cutting corners can all reduce somewhat your retirement expenses. But if you have minimum lifestyle expectations, the amount you can cut quickly meets a floor. The dividends your portfolio generates. This is defined over time by the yield at which you invest in dividend stocks and by the rate of growth of these dividends. You have some more control, as you can sell some stocks and invest in others. Your monthly savings. The amount you save each month can be changed this month, by not spending on something you usually do and saving that money instead. Over time, this can be changed by increasing your income.

These 5 factors alone determine how likely you’ll be able to meet your retirement goals. Note that number 1 is basically unchangeable, number 2 and 3 effectively suggest you change your goals (retire later, or spend less in retirement). This means that only number 4 and number 5 can be changed to increase your chances of meeting your retirement goals.

This article will look at how changing each of these elements will impact retirement.

Setting a baseline scenario.

To be able to perform what-if scenarios, measuring the impact of a change in different factors, we first need a baseline scenario.

Obviously, everybody will have a different combination of these current assets, so we have to create a baseline profile for the American individual.

We’ll be using a 40 year old. We’ll call him Dave.

Dave intends on retiring at age 65. This means he has 25 years of accumulation yet.

Like the average 40 something individual, Dave has $93,000 in savings.

He makes $60,000 a year and saves and invests 10% of his income.

He will need $60,000 per year in retirement, $18,000 of which will come from social security.

Dave owns just an S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which yields 2% and grows the dividend at an average 6.5% rate, with a standard deviation of 6%.

We will run 2,000 scenarios, generating random dividend growth rates which follow a normal distribution with the parameters given above.

Here are the results 25 years down the line:

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

Based on 2,000 simulations, the portfolio would generate at least $13,000 in yearly income at least 90% of the time. In the top 10% of simulations the portfolio would generate at least $21,000 in income. Quite far from the $42,000 he was hoping to reach.

We’re going to look at how moving some parameters will change the values at these two deciles.

Test 1: Just invest in higher yielding stocks!

The investments used in the baseline scenario would only yield 2%. Most dividend investors would invest in stocks that yield higher. How does a 1% change in dividend yield change in income 25 years down the line? As we saw in our article on “The History of 50 Dividend Aristocrats And What It Means For Your Retirement”, combining high quality dividend stocks in a portfolio also reduces the standard deviation of dividend growth. Therefore to provide a better picture, we’ll move Dave from his S&P 500 ETF to a portfolio of high quality dividend stocks which yield 3%, grow the dividend at an average 6.5% with a standard deviation of 3%.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

In fact, investing in stocks which yield 3% and grow the dividend at a mean 6.5% rate would increase the income produced in 25 years significantly. In 90% of the cases the portfolio would generate at least $27,500 in annual income. In the top 10% of cases it would generate at least $34,000 in annual income.

Like we saw in our article “5 ways dividend investing beats capital gains investing”, if you’re investing to one day get dividend income, you might be better off investing in assets which are structurally set up to fulfill that goal, such as dividend stocks.

Test 2: Just stop spending so damn much!

Dave saves 10% of his wage. What if he got a wake up call tomorrow, and downsized his house just slightly, moved from two cars to one cars, stopped eating out so much, and managed to increase his savings rate to 20% of his income?

Instead of investing $6,000 yearly, he would invest $12,000 yearly. (Note: here he will still be investing in the S&P 500 ETF)

These are quite drastic changes for Dave. Are they worth it?

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

Adjusting to the new lifestyle isn’t easy, but it does also lead to significant increase in income. In 90% of the 2,000 simulations he would generate at least $20,000 in annual income. In the top 10% of simulations he would generate at least $31,000 in annual income.

Test 3: Increase your savings over time

Not everyone will want to sacrifice so much today in the name of retirement. Rather than throw his lifestyle out of the window, Dave decides that he’ll commit to increase his savings by 5% each year for the next 25 years. He can use a combination of cost savings and increases in income to achieve this.

This wouldn’t have as drastic an effect on future income but it will still improve Dave’s lot somewhat.

Source: mad-dividends.com prototype

In 90% of cases, dividend income would reach at least $18,000. In the top 10% of cases, dividend income would top $27,000 per year.

Test 4: Combining tweaks.

Individually, all three of these tweaks increase income but are not enough to get our baseline American to meet his retirement goals.

Yet if Dave, decided he would do the following:

Invest in dividend stocks with a yield of 3%, growth rate of 6.5% and standard deviation of 3%

Increase his savings rate to 15%, a not so drastic change as presented in test 2.

Increase his savings by 3% per year, so barely outpacing inflation, a very reasonable goal.

Then, Dave would realize that he is in fact able to meet his retirement goals.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In 90% of the simulations, he’d generate at least $41,000 in annual dividend income. In the top 10% of simulations, he’d generate at least $49,000 in annual income.

Key takeaways.

To be a rich retiree or a poor retiree, doesn’t depend on how well the markets do. It doesn’t depend on how well the economy does. It doesn’t depend on whether a Republican or a Democrat runs the country. It doesn’t depend on “luck”. It doesn’t depend on your past.

It does depend on you, however. It depends on your ability to clearly visualize and set your goals. It then depends on your ability to take the actions required to set yourself up for success. As you can see with our simulations, any average American, who is committed to the process, can pull himself up by his bootstraps, and be in a situation where he lives a noble and respectable retirement.

Small changes in the inputs of your dividend machine will have tremendous impacts on the outputs. These changes compound. Save a little more, grow your income a little, and pick slightly better dividend stocks. A small edge here and there compounds over time, and can more than double the income you’ll generate by retirement.

Seeking Alpha is a fantastic resource for taking care of the investment side. You get your pick of authors with different strategies, styles, model portfolios. It is then up to you to “make it happen”.

