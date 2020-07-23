The company should be able to continue to grow its Internet business thanks to more people staying and working from home.

Investment Thesis

Cogeco Communications (OTCPK:CGEAF) (TSX: “CCA”) delivered positive top and bottom line growth in its Q3 F2020 thanks to strong demand for its Internet services. The company should be able to continue to gain more subscribers and grow its rate as many people still need to work from home and demand higher speed Internet services. The company also has the capacity to pursue opportunistic acquisitions to grow its business given its solid balance sheet.

Cogeco currently pays a growing 2.2%-yielding dividend. Therefore, this is a good stock to own for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend growth in the long term. However, given the fact that its shares are fairly valued, we suggest investors to wait for a pullback or add a small position and be prepared to average down on any share price weakness.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 F2020 Highlights

Cogeco had a solid Q3 F2020 as the company saw 3.1% growth in its revenue. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue increased to C$605.8 million in its Q3 F2020 from last year’s C$587.3 million. Its adjusted EBITDA increased even more thanks to slower operating expenses growth. As can be seen from the table below, its adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.8% year over year to C$294.7 million. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 30 basis points to 48.6% in its Q3 F2020.

Source: Q3 F2020 Shareholder Report

Earnings And Growth Analysis

Wireline Internet services should continue to grow on both sides of the border

Cogeco added more than 5 thousand Canadian wireline Internet customers in its Q3 F2020. This marked the 6th consecutive quarter of positive subscriber growth. The growth in the quarter was helped by the outbreak of COVID-19 as many people need home Internet services in order to work from home. Management noted in the conference call that Cogeco offers 120 Mbps services everywhere and gigabit Internet services in 70% of its service territories in Canada. This should continue to attract customers that require higher speed Internet especially from those who use legacy DSL services from its competitors.

Source: Created by author

Cogeco’s American Broad Services segment (its U.S. segment) has performed even better than Canada as competition intensity in its services territories in the U.S. is lower than in Canada. Unlike its main competitor BCE (BCE) in Canada that has been upgrading their DSL networks to fiber-to-the-home network, its competitors are mostly still operating with their legacy DSL networks. In fact, its competitors in 82% of its services territories are still operating with a DSL network. Therefore, many of the customers will have no choice but to switch to its network in order to have enough bandwidth to perform their day-to-day tasks.

This explains why the company added more than 12 thousand new Internet customers and increased its customer base by 2.6% in the past quarter alone. This was much better than its Canadian Internet subscriber growth of only 0.66% quarter over quarter. Looking forward, we expect Cogeco to continue to take advantage of its better network and add more customers and increase its revenue through speed upgrades.

Source: Q3 F2020 Shareholder Report

Cogeco has the balance sheet to pursue more acquisitions

In March 2020, Cogeco completed its Thames Valley Communications and iTeract acquisitions. The integration of these two relatively small acquisitions (C$87 million in total) should be quick. The company’s current net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x should give management some room to be opportunistic to acquire quality communication assets to grow its business. For the reader’s information, Cogeco has grown its business in the past through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. With liquidity of nearly C$1.5 billion and revolving credit facilities of C$957 million, Cogeco is in a good position to continue to grow its business.

Source: Q3 F2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Cogeco is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.4x. This is slightly higher than its cable peer Shaw Communications’ (SJR) 7.0x but lower than Quebecor’s (OTCPK:QBCRF) 7.6x. Therefore, we believe Cogeco is fairly valued compared to its peers.

Data by YCharts

A growing 2.2%-yielding dividend

Cogeco pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.58 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its dividend in the past. In fact, it has increased its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 11% since 2015.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Cogeco’s legacy cable TV business continues to face structural decline

Like many other cable companies, Cogeco’s legacy TV business continues to face structural headwinds as consumers gradually switch to other platforms such as IPTV. As can be seen from the chart below, its Canadian video subscribers continue to decline quarter over quarter. If this cord-cutting trend accelerates, it can result in lower revenue especially if the growth in its Internet revenue is not able to offset the decline in its video revenue.

Source: Created by author

High-speed Internet in its Canadian segment may face some headwinds

In its Canadian operation, its major competitor BCE has been rolling out its fiber-to-the-home network to compete against its cable peers. As a result, Cogeco may be forced to compete aggressively in order to keep its customers from switching to BCE’s FTTH.

Investor Takeaway

Cogeco should be able to continue to grow its top and bottom lines thanks to strong wireline Internet demand. The company currently pays a growing 2.2%-yielding dividend and is fairly valued. Investors may want to incrementally add more shares and average down on any share price weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.