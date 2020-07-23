It is still too early to know if ABB is on the right path, but I am feeling a little more optimistic towards them.

I recently wrote an article about four companies in the robotics industry, and ABB Ltd (ABB) was one of them. The principal theme of that article is if these companies will be able to increase shareholder value in the current economic conditions if they were not able to do so during favorable economic conditions. When I say economic conditions, I am not just talking about global GDP. From 2013 to 2019, robotics installations grew by 15.4%, according to the International Federation of Robotics. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the IFR estimated that robotics installations would grow at a CAGR of 12% for the next three years (2020-2022). My post coronavirus forecast for the industry is a CAGR of 7.5% over the same period. My investment thesis is simple: if a company could not provide a shareholder with value during double-digit growth, is it logical to believe they will be able to do so during high single-digit growth? You may feel like it is possible because the company could change upper management, organizational structure, etc., but I have a hard time believing in fairy tales.

ABB's 2Q20 Financial Results

Figure 1 - Same Size Analysis

Source: Company's Financials

As expected by the company, 2Q20 total revenue was adversely affected by COVID-19. Sales of services were the hit the hardest, declining by 16.4% y-o-y. Services typically account for around 19% of the company's total revenue and are essential for ABB as it increases the company's gross profit. In their financials, the company stated that services were hindered by the lockdown and by customers adjusting their operational expenses.

I looked into ABB's 2019 Annual Report, and I found hardly any details about service contracts. I do know that they have long-term service contracts, and the revenues from them are recognized throughout the contract using the straight-line method. Other than the above info, I could not find any helpful details for us to estimate future sales of services.

Compared to 2Q19, the company's operating and profit margins are both significantly higher. Removing the effects of the one-time expense that occurred during 2Q19, 2Q20's operating margin was still 130 basis points higher than 2Q19's adjusted operating margin (8%).

Figure 2 - Business Unit's Contribution To EBITA

Source: Company's 2Q20 Financials

Removing the Corporate and Other segment from the analysis, EBITA decreased by 21.2% (1H20 vs. 1H19). When you include it back into the equation, EBITA fell by only 19.1%. Corporate and Other EBITA loss decreased by 30.6% (1H20 vs. 1H19) as a result of a significant decrease in stranded corporate costs and non-core and divested business expenses. 1H20's corporate costs grew by 3.8% ($7 million), from -$183 to -$190 million. 2Q20 vs. 2Q19 analysis demonstrates that corporate costs decreased by 7.8% or by $9 million. It is hard to tell if the decrease of $9 million in corporate expenses is just a normal quarterly variation or a permanent change. As a percent of revenue, quarterly corporate costs increased by ten basis points. The signals are too mixed for me to confirm a reduction in corporate expenses at this time.

Conclusion

Before the release of their 2Q20 results, I had estimated that ABB's total net revenue for the current fiscal year would be $24,633 million. ABB's 1H20's revenue was $12,370 million, which means they are a little over halfway to meeting my expectations. For the company to beat my forecast, the 2H20 total revenue will need to be more than $12,263 million. In this scenario, 3Q20 revenue will be slightly lower (-5%) than 2Q20's revenue, and 4Q20 would make up this difference. It is still too early to know if ABB is on the path of creating shareholder value, but I am a little more optimistic towards them than I was before this quarter's results.

