Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q2 2020 Snapshot: Assets Under Management Jump $3.3 Trillion

For Q2 2020, the average equity fund and taxable fixed income fund posted a 20.22% and 5.45% return, respectively, which contributed to the big rise in assets under management.
TNA in the conventional funds business rose 13.45%, climbing $2.571 trillion from Q1 2020 to just a little less than $21.685 trillion for Q2 2020.
The money market funds (+$302.7 billion) macro group had the largest draw of net new money for Q2.
TNA in U.S. ETPs increased 19.16% (+$703 billion) from $3.672 trillion for Q1 to slightly more than $4.375 trillion for Q2 2020.
The long-term taxable bond ETPs (+$44.7 billion) macro group had the largest draw of net new money for Q2 of all the ETP macro groups.
In this issue of Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q2 2020. We compare the changes to those of prior quarters and highlight the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.
