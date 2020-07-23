Lipper U.S. Mutual Funds And ETPs Q2 2020 Snapshot: Assets Under Management Jump $3.3 Trillion

Summary

For Q2 2020, the average equity fund and taxable fixed income fund posted a 20.22% and 5.45% return, respectively, which contributed to the big rise in assets under management.

TNA in the conventional funds business rose 13.45%, climbing $2.571 trillion from Q1 2020 to just a little less than $21.685 trillion for Q2 2020.

The money market funds (+$302.7 billion) macro group had the largest draw of net new money for Q2.

TNA in U.S. ETPs increased 19.16% (+$703 billion) from $3.672 trillion for Q1 to slightly more than $4.375 trillion for Q2 2020.

The long-term taxable bond ETPs (+$44.7 billion) macro group had the largest draw of net new money for Q2 of all the ETP macro groups.