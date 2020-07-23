One of Netflix's big advantages is its industry-leading retention rate which will keep it ahead of the competition and will make it very likely to succeed in the long term.

The next twelve months could be challenging for subscriber growth but don't sweat it. TV is seeing a generational shift towards streaming. Quarterly fluctuations of subscriber growth are neglectable.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) reported a very solid second-quarter 2020, adding 10 million global subscribers and totaling 193 million subscribers worldwide. While the stock traded down significantly due to high expectations going into the earnings report, investors shouldn't get distracted by this volatility. Netflix is still a tremendous business and the stock is still worth owning.

Looking Back And Ahead

As readers may remember, in last year's Q2, Netflix shocked investors by only adding 2.7 million subscribers as opposed to the guidance of 5 million additions. Back then, I argued that Netflix would most likely be able to bounce back and that they were still far from maturity. Netflix added 41.39 million subscribers globally since then. Of all their geographies, they added the most subscribers in North America (UCAN), their most "mature" region, at 2.94 million additions this quarter.

Of course, this positive outcome in subscriber growth has been influenced largely by the coronavirus pandemic and people being forced to stay at home. There is no doubt that Netflix has seen a pull-forward in subscriber additions these past two quarters.

But even though Netflix "only" expects 2.5 million subscriber additions in Q3 2020 and also thinks that the second half of the year will see slower growth compared to last, there is no reason to panic in my opinion.

I have been a shareholder of Netflix since the beginning of 2013 and I see it as my biggest accomplishment, not that I made the decision to buy the shares, but to not have sold any shares through all the euphoria and gloominess that accompanied almost every quarterly earnings release I have seen during that time frame.

The way I see it is that it does not really matter so much if Netflix grows faster or slower in certain quarters – Netflix is a company leading a generational shift. They are profiting from major secular growth tailwinds that will make them compound for many years to come. Everyone that touted "the beginning of the end" for Netflix has been wrong so far and I expect such exclamations to continue to be wrong in the foreseeable future.

Source: Netflix Q2 2020 Letter to Shareholders.

Many investors point to the graph above shared by management in the earnings release and see a worrying trend. The red line which is 2020 shows a visible top in mid-may and a subsequent slight drop off going into July.

But let's not kid ourselves to predict any "trends" in 2020. This year is a complete outlier. Netflix already added 25.86 million subscribers in the first half of the year – which is great – and they most likely won't add 15.53 million in the second half like in 2019 – but that is nothing to worry about.

What I actually see in the graph above are multiple lines that go nicely into the top right every year, showing Netflix's resounding success in the past and present. Looking forward only to Q3 of this year I think 2.5 million net additions would be a great success considering the pull-forward that happened in the first half of 2020.

It's All About The Retention

As Elizabeth Bradley, former Netflix VP of Original Content, put it recently, the hardest part about creating a sustained streaming business is retention. How do I create an attraction for subscribers to stay subscribed? This is the most important question streaming providers have to ask themselves.

Netflix has answered this question by delivering a constant high quantity, variety, and quality of content to their streamers, trying to be everything to anyone in the process. While this is very expensive, required a lot of risk-taking, and great execution, Netflix has already achieved an unparalleled scale which will be very hard to copy by competitors.

Others, like Disney (DIS), still have to show their ability to retain subscribers. That doesn't mean that Disney won't be successful in streaming. I was impressed by their perfect product launch of Disney+ and it seems that they will carve out a very nice niche for families with young kids. But can Disney, even together with Hulu, compete with Netflix in terms of retention and challenge their scale in the future? How far will they be able to grow beyond their initial niche of young families? And what about competitors that seem to have more rocky product launches like Peacock (CMCSA) and HBO Max (TWX)? To begin to answer these questions we will have to wait for at least one or two years from now. It will be interesting to watch that story unfold for all Netflix competitors.

In the meantime, Netflix seems to already have nailed retention, as they are far ahead of their peers in every survey on that metric. CFO Spencer Neumann even noted on the earnings call that new subscribers tend to be more engaged and sticky. And it also bodes well for retention in the near term that newly appointed Co-CEO Ted Sarandos (by the way I see this "change" in leadership as a non-event because, as Reed said, it "makes formal what was already informal") noted that Netflix's content slate is largely intact for 2020. The only caveat – and a potential risk for retention next year – is that for 2021, Netflix expects a more second-half weighted content slate. This could impact subscriber growth. As we have seen in Q2 2019 less stellar content releases combined with price increases had a quite negative impact on subscriber additions.

Valuation

How to value Netflix? It has always been a hot topic. One thing is for sure: It never appeared to be cheap. At today's price, the valuation based on an EV to Revenue basis has rarely been higher. On a forward revenue basis, the shares look even more expensive historically.

Data by YCharts

But at the same time, the company has never been more dominant and relevant. Plus, the company delivered positive Free Cash Flow in the last two quarters and hinted that a 15% FCF margin might be a good approximation for a “steady-state” FCF profile.

While I believe that this “steady-state” FCF margin could be even higher a decade from now, a quick back of the napkin valuation on Netflix based on FCF shows the following: Netflix had revenue of $6.15 billion this quarter suggesting a current revenue run rate of $24.6 billion. At 15% FCF margin they would make $3.69 billion in FCF which gives them a valuation of roughly 60 times expected future FCF at its current $220 billion market cap.

This is not textbook cheap and you should not expect Netflix to produce consistent Free Cash Flow at a 15% margin from now on. However, considering the potential future growth from subscriber additions and price increases – which the company, understandably, is pausing at the moment – as well as other revenue sources that haven't been touched at all yet, it does not appear terribly expensive to me.

Closing Thoughts

Is Netflix a buy here? Yes, I think it is. But as I wrote in previous articles, you cannot expect life-changing returns at this point from the stock. What Netflix is, though, is a very stable and growing company with strong competitive advantages and good visibility towards future success.

In the call, Reed Hastings showed his long term vision for the company when he talked about future customers that would have been subscribing to Netflix "for the last 50 years". Just imagine the value Netflix will have captured from subscribers like that. It's tons of, literally, Free Cash Flow. No wonder, investors have to pay up a bit for that today.

While subscriber numbers might not grow as fast in the next few quarters and this could put pressure on the shares in the near term, the long term outlook for Netflix's business has never been better. Netflix stock might not have the biggest upside potential you can find in the market right now but if I look at my portfolio today I see no position where I am more confident that the stock will be higher ten years from now than Netflix. That's how I look at Netflix in my portfolio – it is a wonderful stalwart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.