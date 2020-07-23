After the bell on Wednesday, we received second quarter results from electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), detailed in this investor letter. The stock has been one of the year's biggest winners, and investors were looking to this quarterly report to potentially trigger another major upside catalyst. As I expected, the company was able to produce a GAAP profit, although there weren't any major positive surprises, and shares did move higher in the after-hours session.

As I detailed in my earnings preview article, analyst revenue estimates for Q2 seemed a bit low, especially since there was one figure calling for less than $2.8 billion going into this report. Thus, I wasn't surprised when Tesla beat the Street, coming in a little over $6 billion for Q2. Although my initial forecast was almost at this level, I was a little conservative with my "base case" seen below, yet I still did much better than the Street. In the table below, you can see how Tesla's results compared to my three cases. Dollar values in millions.

*Diluted shares vary based on profit/loss scenario.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was regulatory credits, which came in at a whopping $428 million. Not only did that help the top line, but it kept GAAP automotive margins fairly steady as compared to Q1 levels. Excluding credits, however, non-GAAP margins were down by 130 basis points to 18.7%. Despite management's previous comments about regulatory credits becoming less important, their percentage of revenue and gross margin jumped again as seen below.

On the conference call, Tesla's CEO said credit revenue would roughly double this year. That implies $1.2 billion, but Tesla has generated $782 million so far in 2020. A good chunk of this credit revenue is in accounts receivable, so is it possible that management pulled forward future credit sales revenue into Q2 to help generate a GAAP profit? We'll see if these percentages actually decline in future quarters as revenues ramp, although more deliveries should bring in more credit revenue.

(Source: Tesla investor letters, seen here)

Tesla also saw a sharp rise in storage deployments, helping energy revenues come in strong, while solar deployments fell yet again. Overall, I was fairly accurate on Tesla's operating and other expenses, being a little light on one side but high on the other. I'll be waiting to see the 10-Q for some further reasoning on some of these non-core items.

As for the company's outlook, management is still targeting half a million vehicle deliveries this year, although it admits that number has become more difficult to achieve. The recent price cut for Model Y, introduction of leasing on that vehicle, and this week's China price cut will certainly help. We should see another lower cost Model Y variant released soon, and perhaps there will be more price cuts coming. Remember, Tesla needs to average more than 160,000 vehicles per quarter in the back half of the year to meet guidance.

On the balance sheet, cash rose by more than half a billion dollars, now standing at $8.6 billion. Interestingly, accounts receivable jumped another $211 million, which seems strange for a company that sells directly to consumers. On a 4-quarter trailing basis, accounts receivable as a percentage of sales jumped to more than 20% as seen below. That could be some evidence of a late quarter fleet sale, or perhaps again the rise in regulatory credits. Still, this accounts receivable balance is growing in spite of revenues, which shouldn't be the case given Tesla's sales model.

Inventory fell by $476 million, which was more than the free cash flow figure of $418 million reported (or $398 million when including solar purchases). Accounts payable and accrued liabilities only declined by $48 million sequentially. Customer deposits also declined from $788 million to $713 million, while total debt excluding vehicle and energy product financing rose by $213 million in the period.

I'll also be interested to read through the 10-Q filing to see what it says about CEO Elon Musk's bonus. The second tranche was hit this week with the stock's average market cap over 6 months above $150 billion. With shares where they are now, we're likely to see the third tranche hit above $200 billion this quarter, since Tesla achieved another milestone related to adjusted EBITDA plus stock-based compensation with its Q2 results. That likely means we'll see the total SBC expense jump in Q3, although it appears that some extra expense was accrued in Q2 with these likelihoods increasing.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance for quote data and Tesla SEC filings for outstanding shares, seen here)

Tesla shares are up about 5% in the after-hours session, and they might take another run at their recent all-time high in the coming days. In the end, I don't think these results are that surprising, as I've been talking about the potential for a GAAP profit for more than two months now. Investors have been bidding up the stock looking for S&P 500 inclusion, and now we'll wait to see if it comes. More importantly, however, will be how the company plans to get to its yearly delivery guidance, as it needs 80% more deliveries in the back half of the year to get there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.