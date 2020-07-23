Stock is not cheap relative to historical averages, but with unprecedented stimulus, Avis Budget will likely enjoy a robust recovery.

The auto market has been rebounding due to preference for traveling in cars rather than public transport due to virus concerns.

The company reacted early to the pandemic by reducing costs and bolstering its liquidity which proved to be a smart move.

1Q20 was soft but 2Q20 should be the bottom as recovery began while lockdown restrictions are being steadily lifted.

Avis Budget (CAR) reported a weak set of 1Q20 results but was previewed earlier so there was no major surprise at the softness due to the pandemic. Total revenue was $1,753M which was down -8.7% yoy. EBITDA loss was $87M versus the previously guided -$85M to -$95M. Prior to the outbreak, the company experienced strong revenue growth of 9% yoy in January to February, mainly due to robust growth of 15% yoy in Americas.

Reacting quickly to COVID-19

Avis was quick to respond to the pandemic by dramatically reducing costs and bolster its liquidity. On the costs side, it decisively furloughed 70% of its workforce or about 21K staff ahead of its peers. This reduction in costs likely amounted to about $400M. In addition, it was able to preemptively de-fleet in March right before the shutdown which is likely another smart move compared to peers.

Utilization should plummet in 2Q20

Despite auctioning off some of its fleet, Avis is still probably going to have an enlarged fleet size because the pandemic caused a sudden reversal to the strong revenue trends earlier in the year.

April and May are seen as the weakest months

Both months are likely to record 80% yoy drop in revenue mainly due to lockdown restrictions. However, it is expected to recover sharply in June as stay-at-home orders are eased.

Rebound in auto boosted by people shunning public transport

According to various sources, such as the JP Morgan note, they forecast a strong recovery in June as the expectations for used car sales bottomed in April. Early trends do indicate the month-on-month acceleration in both new and used car sales which are optimistic for Avis should it decide to de-fleet further.

People are shunning public transport due to concerns of the virus spreading in close quarters and are opting for personal transport, hence, the uplift in the passenger vehicle market.

In the exhibit below, we can see that post-lockdown, commuters are much less frequently using public transport and much more likely to drive their own private cars. The new behavior is consistent across US, EU and China.

Source: BCG

Things are looking better for hotels

Even though during 5-11 July, hotel occupancy was 45.9% (down 38.0% yoy), average daily rate declined 26.8% yoy to $97.33 and RevPAR fell 54.6% yoy to US$44.67, things are looking better for hotels on a sequential basis which is a gauge for the travel industry.

The read-through here is that, car rental should also be improving alongside travel and accommodation.

Source: STR

Worst to come during 2Q20 but a path for recovery ahead

According to Bloomberg estimates, the company is expected to post a steep decline in 2Q mainly due to the lockdown restrictions, but as we are seeing green shoots in the auto market and lodging industry, it bodes well for car rentals in the coming quarters. FY21e should be a very strong year in terms of growth rates because of a very low base in FY20e.

Source: Bloomberg estimates

Valuation multiples show optimism

While the stock has outperformed the broader market with a 149% return in the past three months, I still believe there is room for more upside as the global economy recovers from COVID-19. The stock is still down ~7% YTD.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

In terms of valuation, the stock is trading at 9.6x forward earnings or 6.9x book value. It is certainly not as cheap as before and slightly above historical averages, but nonetheless with unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus in 2020, investors are optimistic regarding a recovery in the car rental market.

I believe the company has been well run and that it has made smart and early moves relating to the pandemic which put it in a relatively better financial position than its peers. So, I think CAR will emerge out of COVID-19 stronger.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best-effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.