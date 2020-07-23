Given that default rates are expected to rise; a wait and see approach is probably the best move for hesitant investors right now.

The company recently announced that it projected stable NAV for Q2 2020; however, it cut its dividend for the first time in five years.

The recent economic situation as a result of the virus fears has negatively impacted the BDC industry. Stellus Capital has not been an exception, with the recent shock destroying the stock's last five years of equity growth. The stock has dropped 43% and is currently trading at a 30% discount to NAVPS. This article explores the company's portfolio and the underlying investments, ultimately, coming to the conclusion that investors would do best to sit on the sidelines and wait.

Sourced from SA

Company Overview

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) is a $230M BDC based out of Texas. The company is externally advised by Stellus Capital Management, an investment advisory firm led by Robert T. Ladd. Stellus Capital invests primarily in private middle-market companies with $5 million to $50 million of EBITDA. Since January 2014, the company has paid a monthly dividend of $0.1133 per share. Under the current economic situation, the company has decided to switch to a quarterly dividend instead of its historical monthly dividend. The company has recently announced that its second-quarter dividend will be $0.25, representing a cut from last quarter's $0.34 dividend. However, the company expects that no companies will be put on non-accrual status and that net assets will slightly increase for the quarter. This suggests that the NII yield on NAV will be down as well, in accordance with covering this new dividend value. This article is written in anticipation of the company's quarterly report on July 31, 2020, and should help investors prepare for and evaluate those results.

NAV Evaluation

For a positive growing BDC, an investor wants to see a historical steady or increasing NAV trend. Since 2015, the NAV of Stellus Capital has increased from $165M to $223M. However, during that time, the company has introduced close to 7M new shares into the market and as a result, the NAVPS has been diluted from $13.19 to $11.55. The share introductions and recent market shocks from the virus have sent the stock plummeting from $15.03 to $8.18. Even though the NAVPS has been diluted, the company persists in issuing more shares and has just voted to allow management to issue more shares below NAV. This is concerning as there is potential that the NAVPS will be further diluted. The stock is, currently, selling at a price/NAVPS of .71x.

Created by the author using company 10-K and 10-Q data

Portfolio Evaluation

Stellus Capital has a total portfolio composed of 65 investments valued at a cost of $674M and at a fair value of $609M representing a high 90% coverage.

Created by Author, sourced from company 10-Q

The company added $60M in investments in Q1 primarily in first-lien loans. These investments were primarily in three companies. Elliott Aviation, LLC, Venbrook Buyer, LLC, and Sales Benchmark, LLC all received approximately $20M in various security structured investment packages.

Ignoring these investments, however, the portfolio declined in value by both unrealized and realized losses of $80M. Unrealized losses accounted for over 60% of the portfolio decline, so there is some hope that this may be recovered in the long term especially considering that SCM has said no companies have been added to non-accrual status for Q2. With that being said, in Q1, the portfolio declined in fair market value from $628M to $609M. The $60M made in investments in Q1 seemed to have been made with debt as the liabilities for the company have increased by about that amount while cash has nearly doubled over the quarter to $35M. The company reported $74M in borrowings in Q1.

The company currently has a reported 1.89x debt-equity ratio ($424M/$224M). This is up from the previous quarter when the debt-equity ratio was 1.39x ($377M/$270M). This means that the company is highly leveraged and there is an added risk involved but the potential for higher returns.

Created by Author, sourced from company 10-Q

The portfolio has changed in composition over the course of Q1 in terms of the types of securities it is concentrated in. When monitoring portfolio values, investors need to be cognizant of new injections of money into the company, either from equity offerings or the taking on of more debt. Even though the portfolio may continue to grow, the underlying reason for growth or growth in an investment type category is often more important than the growth itself.

The above table demonstrates that from a quick glance it appears that first-lien loans have increased over the quarter. However, when examining the cash flow statement for the company, investors will realize that the company borrowed $74M, of which approximately $60M was used to invest or reinvest in first liens. Another $4.7M was received from the issuances of new shares. All of these activities concentrated the company in first-lien loans; increased the cash flow, which is good for the liquidity of the firm; yet also increased the leverage of the firm to 1.89x debt-equity.

Portfolio Declines by Industry and Company Loans

Created by Author, sourced from company 10-Q

The markdowns from the costs of the investment portfolio have been primarily driven by the following industry groups noted below. Investors will note that the following industries have also been considered those most impacted by the pandemic. I have grouped the respective companies with material declines from cost under their categorized industry.

Consumer Goods: Durable ($18.3) million DRS Holdings III, Inc. ($0.8) million Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC ($7) million Invincible Boat Company, LLC ($0.8) million KidKraft, Inc. ($9) million

Services: Consumer ($16) million NS412, LLC ($0.4) million Protect America, Inc. ($15.5) million

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals ($8.8) million ASC Communications, LLC ($0.3) million BW DME Acquisition, LLC ($0.6) million Grupo HIMA San Pablo, Inc., et al ($5.9) million Integrated Oncology Network, LLC ($0.7) million Intuitive Health, LLC ($0.7) million Nutritional Medicinals, LLC ($0.9) million

Consumer goods: non-durable ($3.8) million J.R. Watkins, LLC ($3.2) million

Aerospace & Defense ($3.2 million) Elliott Aviation, LLC ($1.2) million NuMet Machining Techniques, LLC ($1.2) million



To shed some light on these companies, in the "Consumer Goods: Durable" industry, KidKraft was put on non-accrual status in January of 2020. Furniture Factory Outlet, LLC was put on non-accrual status in April of 2020. Prospects for both companies look dim given the current economic outlook. In the "Services: Consumer" industry, Protect America has been on non-accrual status since June of 2019 and the loan appears to be slowly written off. Grupo HIMA San Pablo seems to have been in a non-accrual state since 2017. These are the only companies on non-accrual status currently listed by the company.

Created by the author using company 10-Q

The above table highlights the declines by industry and the proportions of these declines compared to the investments at cost. The rows highlighted in yellow are industries that have seen declines by -10% or more from cost. Here investors will notice "Services: Consumer" and "Consumer Goods: Durable" and "Consumer Goods: non-durable" all have experienced significant declines compared to the at-cost investment. This table highlights that SCM's investments have been greatly impacted by the virus and most likely will continue to be impacted. The issue with the above table is that it fails to dissect the nuanced declines in each industry for the fair market value across the quarter. The following table does a better job of dissecting the true leaders of decline for Q1. The usual suspects are found, however, and the "Chemicals, Plastics and Rubber" industry also stands out.

Created by the author using company 10-Q

Overall the company had 1.1% of the portfolio's investments on non-accrual status. Things look like they will stay that way as the company's recent press release highlights that no company was put on non-accrual in Q2.

NII and Dividend Evaluation

Ideally for a BDC, an investor wants the NII to increase year over year and cover the dividend. Net-investment-income-per-share ("NIIPS") has been relatively sporadic for Stellus Capital. 2019's $1.23 NIIPS was down from 2018's $1.45 NIIPS. The coverage of the dividend by the NII is a fundamental part of a good BDC. Stellus Capital 's non-conformance to this normal tendency means that investors need to be wary. However, when looking at the sporadic NII coverage of dividends with the historical increase in net assets up until 2020 from operations, investors may feel comfortable and look to ride out 2020 into 2021. The dividend as highlighted in the table was steady at $1.36. However, the company has cut the dividend to $0.25 for Q2. If the stock price stays stable and the company can maintain this dividend for the next two quarters following Q2, investors could reap a 13% yield from the dividend for this year.

Created by the author using company 10-Q

Fee Evaluation

Investors should always consider expenses when investing in managed money. For BDCs, I recommend using net expenses ("NE") as a proportion of total investment revenue and NAV. These ratios give investors a good idea of expenses as a proportion to continuing operations and the underlying assets. Expense ratios have been very high and continued for 2019. NE/NAV for 2019 was 13.48%. This is very expensive for a BDC. NE/Total-investment-income has increased over the last three years to 61%. This is very expensive especially for investors considering passive investment instruments like ETFs. The jump in expenses seems to be the result of increased "interest expenses and other fees", and "income incentive fees". Taking Q1 and projecting it out for the rest of 2020, investors come to understand that this is an expensive stock. This projection is rough though, hopefully, management will find ways to cut expenses.

Created by the author using company 10-K and 10-Q

Total Returns for Investors Evaluation

Since 2015, Stellus Capital Management's share price has decreased by $1.46 and it has handed out dividends of $7.14. These values combine for total returns of $5.68 or 59% over 5.25 years for an annual return rate of 11.2%. This is great for long-term investors; even when accounting for inflation each year, the stock returns are between 8%-9%. Investors from January 1 of this year may not be as pleased with their returns.

Current Technical Analysis and Comps to Peers

Before Q1 2020, Stellus traded below its peer average P/B or price/NAVPS ratio by .10x. The company had a similar dividend yield compared to the market of about 11%. Dividends had remained steady at $1.36 for five years.

The below table highlights that Stellus remains close to the averages across the following indicators except for its debt-to-equity where the company is at a high leverage of 1.84x compared to its peers of 1.32x. The company's forward P/E is lower than its peers by 2 points as well, which hints that the leverage may be built-in or could be read as a good value buy depending on how one reads this.

Created by the author and sourced from SA and yahoo finance. Categorization determined by market cap.

Risks

The company is susceptible to the fluctuations of interest rates as it has historically borrowed funds to make investments. The recent rate cuts have cut into Stellus Capital's profits. Also, the company is susceptible to potential recession fears that may materialize as a result of the health crisis. Investors need to consider how a recession may impact SCM's loans. Moody's projections of 13% default rates in the leveraged loan market seem at odds with SCM's low non-accrual rate.

Sourced from Moody's

At the end of 2019, 93% of the company's loans were priced at floating rates. At the time 59 of the 63 portfolio companies were backed by a private equity firm. The company has since increased its number of portfolio companies to 65 and is concentrating its loans into first-lien with the current uncertainty environment, as demonstrated by the company's $60M investment in first-lien. The average investment per company is about $10 million and the largest investment is $21 million. The company has a well-diversified portfolio. But it is important to remember that the portfolio is leveraged 1.89x. This gives it the feel of a leveraged generic index fund for investors.

The following table illustrates the concentrations across industries. Investors will note top concentrations in "Service: Business", "Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals" and "Aerospace and Defense". Though the portfolio appears diverse it is important to note that there are only 65 investments across 25 industries, meaning that each industry investment segment is composed of about 1-3 loans. This may not be the diversification that investors are looking for.

Created by the author using company 10-Q

Conclusion

The recent turn of events has rightfully negatively impacted the BDC industry as a whole. Stellus Capital Management presents a highly leveraged BDC with a diversified loan portfolio that contains very few loans with issues. The current discounted price/NAVPS of .79x and high forward dividend yield of 13% may be enticing to investors. Even if NAV stabilizes for this stock, the issue is that management continues to dilute NAV with the issuance of more shares. Stellus has been a solid long-term play and things may get back on track; however, the overleveraging could really hurt the company, especially with interest rates so low and net interest margins getting squeezed. Overall, I think investors would do best right now to wait on the sidelines and see how the economic situation develops. However, if Stellus is able to maintain and demonstrate its strong portfolio through next quarter it might be a potential stellar buy. For now, let's wait and see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content of this post is not meant as investment advice as it is the expressed opinion of the author. The numbers and statistics were developed using public information from involved companies and may as all analyst work contains errors. Any decisions or actions made by readers or actors of this article are the sole responsibility of the readers or actors themselves and have no legal or financial responsibility or bearing on the author.