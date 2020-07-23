Service revenue was surprisingly soft in North America, and I believe both the U.S. and W.European non-residential construction markets could be in for a rougher correction from here.

Kone's strong share in the fast-growing Chinese market has continued to serve the company well, and the strong Q2 rebound in China helped offset weakness in Europe and North America.

The market will teach you things if you pay attention, and one of the big messages to take away from Kone's (OTCPK:KNYJY) (KNEBV.HE) ("KONE") performance over the last year and a half is not to underestimate a great company's ability to exceed your expectations, nor the market's willingness to bid up those exceptional companies to eye-watering multiples. Sticking to my value guns cost me on Kone, as the shares have risen more than 60% since my last update on the company, where I thought the valuation for this excellent elevator company was already pretty robust.

Given my increasing caution about the global non-residential market, I'm not going to chase the shares here either. Kone is executing well in China, but I'm not sold on the idea that the second quarter's performance is a sure sign of things to come, and I believe weaker results in North American and Europe (which is still more than half of the business) can and will weigh on the financials. Investors who believe in buying and holding quality irrespective of price may still find something to like here, but paying about 20x 2021 EBITDA seems steep to me.

Strong Second Quarter Results Against Very Low Expectations

Like many companies in the multi-industrial space, Kone's second quarter results look better given the very low (and very uncertain) estimates established by the sell-side. So, the 9% top-line beat and 28% operating-line beat weren't quite as impressive as they might be otherwise, and were at least partly expected by investors as the market shifted away from the worst-case COVID-19 economic scenarios. That said, there was a lot about the second quarter that should impress readers.

Kone delivered flat organic revenue performance in a quarter where most multi-industrials are posting declines in the high teens or worse, including non-residential-leveraged players like Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZY). New Equipment sales still rose 5% this quarter, while Services revenue declined 6% on a 2% decline in Maintenance revenue and a 15% decline in Modernization.

By geography, Europe revenue was down 9%, while Americas revenue declined 6%, as non-residential activity has held up better than expected as project managers push to get buildings completed. Asia, though, saw 12% growth this quarter, with a decidedly V-shaped 20%-plus growth rate in China.

EBITDA edged up 1% this quarter, while operating income rose a little more than that, with operating margin improving by 20bp. As has been fairly common this quarter, Kone did a better job of managing expenses than the sell-side expected, with operating income beating expectations by 28% on a 9% revenue beat.

Guidance Was Positive, But Orders And Service Numbers Hold Some Concerns

Next to the better-than-expected revenue and earnings numbers, in-line orders look like a comparative disappointment, and Kone reported a greater than 9% decline in orders. Orders in China were up at a mid-to-high single-digit rate, with new equipment units up double-digits. Working through those numbers, though, and Kone is seeing some mix/price pressure in the business, and management did indicate that competition in China is intensifying as global players increasingly focus on the one market that offers meaningful new equipment volume growth.

With the stronger second quarter results (that followed a pretty good first quarter, relatively speaking), management raised its 2020 revenue guidance from down 10% to flat to down 4% to flat, but did refer to the Chinese market at one point as "stable".

Although I do expect the Chinese non-resi market to be stronger than either the U.S. or Western European market, I don't think you can just extrapolate from this quarter and assume Kone is going to continue to see exceptional growth from here; I do think high single-digit growth is attainable, though, and perhaps more if Kone can gain share and shift the mix back more towards its higher-value Kone brand.

It's the U.S. (and European) businesses that concern me more, as I expect the recent healthy trends in U.S. non-residential to peter out as 2020 goes on, followed by declines in 2021 and 2022. Interestingly, service revenue has been softer than expected, with maintenance down high single-digits in the second quarter on a double-digit decline in repairs. I suppose it stands to reason that there would be lower repair and maintenance burdens given the shift to work-at-home during the pandemic, but the magnitude of the drop has still been surprising.

One potential modest positive in the U.S. would be tied to a Biden victory in the U.S. Presidential election. Biden has proposed a multiyear energy-efficiency/modernization plan for commercial buildings, and as elevators consume about 10% of a building's electricity, I do believe Kone would see some retrofit/replacement/modernization uplift.

The Outlook

Kone is a pretty good working example of "if it's not broken, don't break it". This business executes well in terms of returns on capital and assets despite so-so reported margins, and the company has done a pretty good job of generating healthy cash flow at a steady rate, while also building an excellent business in China and introducing IoT/digital products for developed markets that can reduce energy and maintenance costs, as well as downtime.

I also believe Kone can benefit from the impending acquisition of rival ThyssenKrupp's (OTCPK:TKAMY) elevator business by a private equity consortium. While private equity tends to be good at stripping out costs and improving operating efficiencies, they're not usually as good at product or market development, and I believe that's a better outcome for Kone relative to a merger with Otis (OTIS) or Schindler (OTC:SHNDY), either of which, admittedly would have likely struggled to pass regulatory scrutiny.

Although I think near-term expectations may be overheated (particularly for China), I do believe Kone can generate mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth, and management has indicated that it would like to put surplus capital to work in M&A. I do see some margin uplift potential down the road, but I'm not looking for a major inflection in FCF margins, and I expect that FCF growth will also be on the higher end of the mid-single-digits.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, I struggle to come up with the math on how Kone is undervalued today, with the shares trading around 20x 2021 EBITDA. It's certainly true that there's a profitable aftermarket service business here, but that's a known driver, as is the above-average growth potential of the China market where Kone has a strong market position. I suppose you could try to use a "market-plus" approach that assumes the market multiple is the "fair" multiple and then assign Kone a premium beyond that, but I believe today's price is too rich for my blood, and I'll stay on the sidelines … fully aware that I may be re-taught the lesson that high valuation is not an impediment to even-higher valuation when the company continues to execute well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.