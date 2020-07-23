Demand for ventilators and monitoring remains very strong, and should continue after the acute phase of the crisis as healthcare systems look to expand and stockpile.

When I wrote about Philips (PHG) after first quarter earnings, I wrote that I saw upside to $50 or above if management could execute on the significant opportunity in front of the company in critical medical equipment like ventilators and patient monitoring. So far so good, and management isn't losing ground in its other businesses, even though the Diagnostics & Treatment and Personal Health businesses are under pressure from the pandemic.

With Philips shares up more than 20% since that last piece, the upside isn't so pronounced, but I do see Philips still positioned to benefit from a normalization of elective procedures, and a longer run of growth in Connected Care than some investors may expect. I could see the shares going toward the high $50's if the company catches a few breaks, but I think the mid-$50's is a more reasonable target for the time being given the longer-term structural challenges of the business.

Better Than Expected Results In Q2

While Philips' outperformance in the second quarter, and indeed the outperformance of most companies in this reporting cycle, has to be viewed in the context of the modeling environment a few months ago (massive uncertainty and plenty of fear), I would still argue that Philips had a decent quarter considering the circumstances, and it put a few more positive marks in the book with respect to management's ability to execute on the once-in-a-generation opportunity in ventilators and monitoring equipment from COVID-19.

Revenue fell 6% in organic terms, coming in a bit above the sell-side average estimate. Diagnostics & Treatment continued to feel the impact of the decline in non-essential procedures and suspended capex for imaging systems, with revenue down more than 8% (a 4% beat) led by a double-digit decline in image-guided therapy sales. Connected Care posted 14% growth (a 5% beat), with robust growth in Sleep/Respiratory fueled by respirators and double-digit growth in patient monitoring. Personal Health saw a 19% revenue decline, but revenue was still about 9% better than expected, with high-teens declines across the business.

Benchmarking these results isn't all that simple at this point, as companies like GE (GE), Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY), and Medtronic (MDT) have yet to report, though Abbott (ABT) did report a 30%-plus decline in businesses like electrophysiology and vascular that are similar to (and in some cases overlap or compete with) Philips' image-guided therapy business, while Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported a 20% decline in interventional solutions. On the respiratory and monitoring side, Getinge (OTCPK:GNGBY) saw 21% growth in its comparable Acute Care business.

Turning to margins, Philips reported a nearly four-point decline in gross margin, which wasn't surprising given the challenges in the supply chain and adjusting production with such short lead times. Even so, while adjusted EBITA fell 24%, that was good for a 22% beat versus the sell-side, with all segments higher (including a 100%-plus beat in Personal Health). Margins in the Connected Care business improved 570bp, with profits 5% ahead of expectations, and this was the sort of execution I was hoping to see.

Normalization Is A Positive, But The Connected Care Opportunity Should Linger

Orders rose 27% in organic terms, with Connected Care orders shooting up more than 160% on strong order inflow for ventilators and monitors. Orders fell 20% in Diagnostics and Treatment, with IGT down and ultrasound flat, offset a bit by better order intake in CT and X-ray.

Philips managed to triple its ventilator production capacity during the quarter, and is continuing to ship out to serve demand from hospital customers around the world. Fulfilling these orders should boost the business throughout 2020 (and quite possibly until a vaccine is available, at least in some countries like the U.S.), but I believe business can still grow beyond that. The COVID-19 crisis has arguably exposed structural capacity issues with ICUs, and for now at least many healthcare officials and administrators are expressing their intention to add capacity and build stockpiles once COVID-19 pressures ease.

In the D&T segment, management believes the IGT business should normalize. According to Philips management, elective procedures are running about 90% of pre-COVID-19 levels (a number that seems high to me, but so be it), and they believe IGT can regain flat revenue in the third quarter, as sales in the U.S. returned to pre-COVID-19 levels in July. Demand for big-ticket imaging products likes MRIs is a harder call, as hospital budgets and spending priorities have been profoundly impacted by COVID-19. Eventually these businesses will return to normal, though, and I still see growth potential from offerings like BlueSeal.

Looking at Personal Health, the pandemic has undoubtedly impacted consumer spending behavior, but Nielsen data suggests that Philips hasn't really seen meaningful share shifts relative to companies like Procter & Gamble (PG) and Church & Dwight (CHD) in toothbrushes or shavers. Management also confirmed that they're still on track with the divestiture of the domestic appliance business, but specifics remain scarce.

The Outlook

Philips' performance should improve investor confidence regarding management's ability to execute on the opportunity in ventilators and monitoring, but there are still going to be challenges as the image-guided therapy business normalizes and as hospital capex budgets remain very much in flux. At this point, I believe Philips is up to those challenges.

I'm still expecting 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth from Philips, with margin and asset efficiency improvements driving FCF margins and FCF annualized growth into the low double-digits. While the expected return on a FCF basis isn't robust, the shares do still look undervalued on the basis of revenue growth and margins (med-tech company multiples correlate closely to these two inputs), as I believe these shares should trade closer to 2.35x - 2.7x forward revenue.

The Bottom Line

Philips has outperformed a lot of its peers, and I no longer believe the shares are as substantially undervalued. That said, the company has started to answer questions and concerns about its ability to execute (and the extent of the downturn in businesses like image-guided therapies), and I believe there is still some upside here, though I still have longer-standing issues about the company's business mix that make it a less interesting long-term buy-and-hold prospect for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.