The European Plan And The Role Of Angela Merkel And Emmanuel Macron

There is still a long way to go to build a stronger union, but the current deal could be the first step toward a stronger Euro and a stronger Europe.

Mr. Macron began working to get Ms. Merkel on board in February as the coronavirus hit Italy particularly hard and the appeared to be a growing need to work together.

Germany and France have not worked together to help the European Union build a strong fiscal union, but now they are working together.

“When Germany and France stand together, they can’t perhaps do everything, but, if they don’t stand together, nothing is possible.”

So stated Emmanuel Macron, President of France, on Tuesday morning after the leaders of the European Union reached a deal.

How important might this deal be?

The lead editorial in the Financial Times put it this way”

The EU’s agreement on a €750bn recovery fund coupled with a new seven-year €1.074tn budget is a landmark moment in European integration. “

For the first time, the EU will be able to run a federal deficit to respond to an economic shock. It will raise commonly-issued debt and channel a large part of it in grants to countries most in need of a rebound from the coronavirus economic slump. “

In other words, this “deal” might be the first real step for the European community to build a “fiscal union,” something it has never been able to achieve before.

Don’t Get Too Excited Yet

The fund is supposed to be temporary, so one should not become too ecstatic, yet.

For one, the deal falls far short of a true fiscal union.

Still, the editorial goes on

in just a few months the EU has embraced emergency fiscal transfers. They will help counter strains in the single market by allowing all governments to support workers and businesses through the recovery. More importantly, they will help underpin monetary union.”

“In terms of market perceptions about the long-term viability of the euro, this deal is a game-changer. “

The deal still must be approved by the European parliament and this may be very difficult. There is still much debate over the budget and changes may be forthcoming.

Yet, many never thought we would get to this place.

Merkel Moved

The crucial change that has taken place is that Angela Merkel, Germany’s Chancellor, took a new position on the idea and her adjustment resulted in a whole new approach to EU fiscal affairs.

Ms. Merkel had always been one of the leaders in the EU to support prudent fiscal policy making and have been very much against sharing community money, especially that of the economically strong northern states, with the countries whose economies were not so strong.

This spring Ms. Merkel became a driving force behind the deal. What happened?

Bojan Pancevski and Laurence Norman, writing in the Wall Street Journal, have assembled some of the timing behind the deal.

Emmanuel Macron had been a supporter of a greater union within the community, including moving the EU into a fiscal union where it could really become an international power and compete with the United States and China. But, Mr. Macron could never convince Ms. Merkel.

In February, Mr. Macron began to work. With Italy reeling from the coronavirus, Mr. Macron started working on the people around Ms. Merkel. In March, there were signs that Ms. Merkel was becoming more receptive to the idea of a common fiscal approach to working with countries within the EU.

In April, Mr. Macron, continued to reach out, now bringing in an old friend, Olaf Scholz, German’s finance minister, who he knew supported eurozone fiscal integration. Mr. Scholz apparently developed a plan within his own party and then presented the proposal to Ms. Merkel. Although not all of her advisors bought onto the program, Ms. Merkel did. And, things started to happen.

On May 18, Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron held a joint video press conference. Ms. Merkel stated,

“Europe must act together, the nation state alone has no future. Germany can do well only if Europe does well, this is absolutely clear—both with regard to peace, as well as with regard to the economy and our prosperity.”

After serious discussion and heated debate a modified proposal was passed.

The Timing Of The Deal

Note that the date Ms. Merkel and Mr. Macron had their press conference was on May 18. The Financial Times editorial argues “In terms of market perceptions about the long-term viability of the euro, this deal is a game-changer.“

And, it certainly looks like market participants have liked the deal. Just before the deal was announced, one Euro cost around $1.0800. The dollar cost began to rise right after the announcement. Early in June, one Euro cost $1.1300. Just before the deal was cut, on July 16, the cost was around $1.1400.

This morning it cost almost $1.1600 to purchase one dollar. Yes, market perceptions are good!

The Outlook

But, will the European parliament buy into the deal. And, will this really be the first step that was needed to move Europe more into being a fiscal union. Ultimately, many believe, myself included, that the EU needs to become a fiscal union in order for the Euro to continue to exist…and thrive.

Over the past several days, I have written several posts about the European situation. My latest can be seen here. I have received several comments, expressing relatively negative views on the deal, stating that their pessimism is based on the fact that Europe is a mess.

I don’t disagree. And, I agree that the European Union excels in it’s ability to “kick the can down the road,” when it comes to tackling problems.

However, if the Euro is to be saved, Europe must move to create a fiscal union. And, Germany and France must work together if there is to be any chance for such to happen. The circumstances may be right because I believe that one reason Ms. Merkel ‘got on board’ at this time is the weakness of the United States, both in its failure to fight the pandemic and its failure to restore the United States economy.

The world will be better off with a strong Euro, backed up by a strong EU fiscal union.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.