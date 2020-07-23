Acutus Medical has filed to raise $75 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Acutus Medical (AFIB) has filed to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm designs and sells various catheter-based ablation tools to treat cardiac arrhythmias.

AFIB is in early commercialization stage for its improved cardiac ablation tool set and is developing additional tools.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

Carlsbad, California-based Acutus was founded to develop cardiac ablation tools including its AcQMap imaging and mapping system to assist in mapping the 'drivers and maintainers of arrhythmias.'Arrhythmias are when the heart beats too rapidly which can lead to failure, stroke and sudden death.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Vince Burgess, who has been with the firm since June 2013 as a board member and was previously a venture partner at noted life science venture capital firm OrbiMed.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's AcQMap system:

Source: Brad Klos

In Q1 2020, the firm announced the launch of its AcQMap system as well as the addition of various other tools.

Below is a history of the firm’s evolution:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $148 million and include OrbiMed Advisors, Deerfield Management, Advent Life Sciences, AMXeraya, Revelation Alpine, and CVF 2018.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for cardiac ablation is believed to have grown at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2014 to 2019.

2019's expected value of all types of cardiac ablation treatment was approximately $883 million.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing elderly population increasing demand for procedures, increased awareness and continued technological innovation in the field.

Also, emerging market regions have also shown growth in demand, including countries such as China, India, Brazil and Mexico.

Major vendors that provide or are developing treatments or related systems include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics

Alcon Laboratories (ALC)

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

AtriCure (ATRC)

Biosense Webster

Boston Scientific (BSX)

CONMED (CNMD)

Medtronic (MDT)

Olympus

St. Jude Medical

Management says its system provides 'unmatched speed and precision' in mapping the drivers and maintainers of arrhythmias.

Financial Status

Acutus’s recent financial results show little revenue as the firm has only recently begun commercializing its system.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/4 years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $49.9 million in cash and $68.8 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $38.4 million. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Acutus intends to raise $75 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering as follows: [an as-yet undisclosed amount] to support our commercial expansion, including hiring additional commercial personnel, approximately $22.0 million for the completion of all of our ongoing clinical trials, which includes our RECOVER AF PMA, PLASZMA trial, ablation catheter IDEs and DISCOVER registry, [an as-yet undisclosed amount] for research and development activities, and the remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, and BTIG.

Commentary

Acutus is seeking a typical life science IPO transaction size to continue its commercialization efforts as well as more product development initiatives.

The firm’s revenue growth trajectory is somewhat low, considering it began sales in 2018.

The market opportunity for cardiac ablation treatments of all kinds is growing at a fast rate and I expect it will continue to do so as the global population ages and produces upward demand pressure on these types of treatments.

Acutus has not entered into any collaboration arrangements, for research or for its commercialization efforts, so is pursuing a ‘go-it-alone’ approach. This is a higher risk but higher potential reward approach.

The company’s investor syndicate includes OrbiMed, a highly respected venture capital firm and the CEO was previously a venture partner at the firm.

J.P. Morgan is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 79.4% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

AFIB has some promise due to industry growth prospects, so I look forward to learning more about the IPO in the coming weeks.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

