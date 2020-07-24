This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The 2nd quarter of 2020 was the worst economic quarter since the Great Depression. It was a global nightmare, complete with a pandemic and mass lockdowns, in addition to exceptionally large civil unrest. As an investor, one must take a longer-term perspective and grasp the opportunity to buy attractive businesses at large discounts to intrinsic value. Such an opportunity exists with the common stock of Capital One Financial (COF). The bank is well-capitalized and boasts enormous earnings power. Loan loss reserves are conservative, and the worst is now behind them. Investors looking out 2-3 years could see 40-50% total return gains from here.

COF has a large amount of credit exposure in some of the hardest hit areas of this recession such as energy, credit cards, and auto loans. The actual credit performance though has been good, bolstered by government stimulus and deferment measures. The progression between stimulus and government assistance, to jobs and economic growth will be critical, but COF is now reserved for an immensely draconian scenario. CECL accounting front-loads the loan losses, setting up the stage for earnings growth to gain momentum soon.

Source: COF 2Q Investor Presentation

On July 21st, COF reported a net loss for the 2nd quarter of $918MM, or $2.21 per diluted common share. Adjusted losses were $1.61 per share. Pre-provision earnings decreased 21% to $2.8 billion, while the provision for credit losses was a hefty $4.2 billion. Net interest margin decreased 100 basis points QoQ and 102bps YoY, respectively, due to higher average cash balances and lower average loans, partially offset by lower interest rate paid on deposits. This quarter should represent the trough on net interest income and NIM should improve as well, as the company reduces its cash holdings into higher yielding loans and investments.

All of Capital One’s business divisions were unprofitable on the quarter, mostly due to reserve builds. In Credit Card, ending loans were down 4% YoY, or $4.8 billion, while purchase volume was down 16%. Revenue was down 8% YoY, or $355M, while non-interest expense was down $284MM, or 13% YoY. The provision for credit losses was up $1.8 billion or 169% YoY. The net charge-off rate was 4.46%. Like most banks, COF has a large customer assistance program. 92% of customers that enrolled were current at the time of enrollment. 2% of active accounts, representing 3% of loans outstanding enrolled. Of the 2%, 1.4% (70%) of the total are no longer enrolled meaning they made a payment. 40 bps of the customer base are enrolled and skipped their payment as permitted. 20 bps of the customer base are still enrolled and are eligible to skip their next payment.

In Consumer Banking, ending loans were up $6.4 billion, or 11% YoY. Ending deposits were up $41.6 billion, or 20% YoY. For auto loans, 75% of customers were current at first enrollment. 14% of accounts, representing 16% of loans outstanding requested assistance. 10.7% are no longer enrolled, meaning they are making payments. 2.2% were enrolled last month and skipped their payment as permitted. 1.2% are enrolled and are eligible to skip their next payment. In Commercial Banking, ending loans were up $5.5 billion, or 8% YoY. Ending deposits were up $4.9 billion, or 16% YoY. Criticized performing loan rate was 7.7%, up from 3.6% in Q1. The criticized nonperforming loan rate ended at .9%, up from .6% after Q1. COF has $5.718 billion of exposure to Commercial Oil and Gas, but has a 9.3% allowance for credit losses, or $530MM. Energy prices have recovered a bit and much of this exposure is secured, so it is tough to imagine losses greatly exceeding its loan loss reserves.

The company ended the quarter with a common Tier 1 capital ratio of 12.4%, up from 12% at the end of Q1, so the bank has a nice cushion to its 10.1% capital requirement. Period-end loans held for investment decreased $11.5 billion to $251.5 billion, while period-end total deposits increased $34.5 billion to $304.2 billion. Tangible book value per share ended the quarter at $78.82, down from $80.68 at the end of Q1. COF reduced its dividend of $.4 per quarter to $.1 per quarter and has 456.7MM shares outstanding. Capital One’s economic forecast includes unemployment in 2nd quarter of 16.9%, falling to 11.5% at the end of 2020, and gradually improving throughout 2021 to 8.1%. That is one of the more conservative outlooks I have seen.

After the massive reserve build, COF looks well prepared to deal with future loan losses. Credit cards reserve of $12.091 billion are 11.27% of total credit card loans. Consumer banking and Commercial banking have a 4.25% and 2.46%, allowance coverage, respectively. The bank has 6.69% of allowance coverage ratio for total loans, which is up from 2.71% at December 31, 2019. CECL accounting requires banks to reserve for the life of the loans, so if the economy performs a bit better than expected, COF could be in a position to release loan loss reserves in the future, but it seems likely loan loss reserves have peaked. COF has $149.146 billion in Total Liquidity Reserves, for an LCR of 146%.

At a recent price of $64, COF has a market capitalization of just over $29 billion. This is remarkably cheap for a company that could earn between $4-6 billion per annum in a more normal environment. At 81% of tangible book value, we get a fantastic franchise with extremely conservative loan loss reserves, and a massive earnings power. This is the type of investment that we like, and we should not have to wait too long to start seeing profits again and book value per share growth. We believe COF is worth at least $90 per share, giving us roughly 40-50% upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.