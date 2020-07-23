The successful completion of two securitizations has increased liquidity to more than $200 million and reduced leverage.

99% of loans are 1st lien loans secured by commercial property. The secured loan to value ratio is only 60%.

RC reported a far smaller Q1 loss than most diversified mREIT peers and is expected to be profitable in 2020 and 2021.

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on sectors, but few have been hit as hard as mortgage REITs. Mortgage REITs such as Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) are still trading at less than a third of their 3/1/2020 valuations. Many mREITs experienced devastating margin calls and huge permanent losses to their net asset value.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) took a much smaller hit than most of its mREIT peers. RC reported Q1 2020 adjusted book value of $14.52 per share. This represented a modest decline of only 10% from Q4 2019 adjusted book value of $16.12 per share. While RC did experience some margin calls in March, liquidity is no longer a concern. Unrestricted cash now totals $225 million as per the company's 7/10/2020 update.

As a major U.S. Small Business Association lender, RC is now profiting from government stimulus programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program. While the RC baby bonds have recovered from their March lows, they still offer very attractive yields. This article makes the positive case for RCA. RCB and RCP also are profiled for comparison purposes. The top 10 reasons for income investors to consider RCA are covered along with the major risks.

What is RCA?

RCA is a par $25 unsecured convertible baby bond with a 7.0% coupon maturing on 8/15/2023. Quarterly interest payments of 43.75 cents are paid on 2/15, 5/15, 8/15 and 11/15. See the prospectus for additional details.

At a recent price of $20.86, RCA is trading at a yield to maturity (calculated from my Panick High Yield Report Excel model) of 14.2%. The simple cash yield is 8.4%. The higher yield to maturity takes into account that RCA is trading at a large discount to its par $25 face value. RCA may be redeemed for $25 anytime after 8/15/2021. Since RCA is trading at a discount to par, an early redemption would result in a higher yield to call. RCA is a small issue with 4.6 million shares outstanding. It typically trades only about 8K shares daily. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

RCA is convertible at the holder's option into 1.5 shares of common stock. However, this conversion option is of little value with RC currently trading at $8.14. This is less than half the $16.67 strike price for conversion. The company may force conversion of RCA if RC trades at 120% of the strike price which is $20. This makes a forced conversion scenario extremely unlikely.

RCA has a favorable protective covenant that protects holders against a privatization. As per page No. 1 of the prospectus:

" If we undergo a fundamental change, holders may require us to purchase the notes, in whole or in part, for cash at a fundamental change purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be purchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest."

The importance of this type of protective covenant was recently illustrated when privately-held Advisor Group acquired Ladenburg Thalman Financial services (LTS). Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Preferred (OTCPK:LTSA), Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 7.00% SN NT 28 (OTC:LTSF), Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 7.75% SR NTS 29 (OTC:LTSH), Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 7.25% SR NT 28 (OTC:LTSK) and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. 6.50% NT 27 (OTC:LTSL) were all trading near par prior to the privatization. All are now trading at substantial discounts to par.

What is RCB?

RCB is a par $25 unsecured baby bond with a 6.2% coupon maturing on 7/30/2026. Quarterly interest payments of 38.75 cents are paid on 1/30, 4/30, 7/30 and 10/30. See the prospectus for additional details.

At a recent price of $18.25, RCB is trading at a yield to maturity (calculated from my Panick High Yield Report Excel model) of 12.7%. The simple cash yield is 8.5%. The higher yield to maturity takes into account that RCB is trading at a large discount to its par $25 face value. RCB may be redeemed for $25 anytime after 7/30/2022. Since RCB is trading at a discount to par, an early redemption would result in a higher yield to call. RCB is a small issue with 4.1 million shares outstanding. It typically trades only about 5K shares daily. Use limit orders and patience when trading.

What is RCP?

RCP is a par $25 unsecured baby bond with a 6.5% coupon maturing on 4/30/2021. Quarterly interest payments of 40.625 cents are paid on 1/30, 4/30, 7/30 and 10/30. See the prospectus for additional details.

At a recent price of $23.79, RCP is trading at a yield to maturity (calculated from my Panick High Yield Report Excel model) of 11.4%. The simple cash yield is 6.8%. The higher yield to maturity takes into account that RCP is trading at a large discount to its par $25 face value. RCP may be redeemed for $25 at anytime. Since RCP is trading at a discount to par, an early redemption would result in a higher yield to call. RCP is a very small issue with only 2 million shares outstanding. It typically trades about 20K shares daily.

RC trades at a 44% discount to NAV

At a recent price of $8.14, RC is trading at a 44% discount to the Q1 2020 adjusted net book value of $14.52 per share. RC also appears cheap by other metrics. The PE ratio is only 7.7X based on analyst earnings estimates for 2020 and 8.5X using 2021 estimates.

1. Profiting from government stimulus spending

Profits from the Payroll Protection Program were discussed on the Q1 2020 earnings conference call. In response to a question by KBW Analyst Jade Rahmani, Andrew Ahlborn confirmed that RC expects to net $30 to $50 million from this program alone. More government spending is likely and RC appears will positioned to benefit.

2. RC outshined peers in Q1

Adjusted book value for RC dropped 10% from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020. This compared favorably to drops of 49% for XAN and 45% for MFA. I believe that the drop for RC was minimized due to more conservative underwriting standards (see item No. 3) and moderate balance sheet leverage (see item No. 5).

3. Loans average just 60% of asset values

99% of the loans held by RC are secured first lien mortgages. Prior to the pandemic, the average loan was only 60% of the property value. This means that most RC loans will continue to be well secured even as some commercial real estate sub sectors face estimated property value losses of as much as 10% - 20%.

4. Excellent liquidity

Liquidity always is an important consideration for income investors. This is especially true during these turbulent economic times. RC reported unrestricted cash of $122.3 million as of 3/31/2021. As per a 7/10/2020 press release, two securitization transactions were subsequently completed. This increased unencumbered cash to $225 million as of 6/30/2020.

5. Moderate balance sheet leverage

As of Q1 2020 RC had a recourse debt leverage ratio of:

Recourse Debt / Equity = $2,139 million / $776 million = 2.8X.

See page #16 of the May 2020 Investor Presentation. This compared to 1.8X recourse debt leverage for Q1 2019 and was above the company's target recourse debt leverage of 2.0X leverage. Recourse debt leverage will fall substantially in Q2 2020 as two securitizations totaling $609 million were subsequently completed. This should bring Q2 recourse debt leverage very close to the 2.0X target.

6. Continued profitability

Based on six analyst estimates, RC is expected to earn $1.06 per share in 2020 and 96 cents per share in 2021. All six analysts expect RC to be profitable in both 2020 and 2021.

7. Expertise in buying troubled loans

RC acquired $723 million of SBC loans in 2019 as detailed on page No. 10 of the May 2020 Investor Presentation. Troubled loans are typically acquired at large discounts to par and RC is skilled at working with these borrowers to maximize recovery. This expertise is now in great demand.

8. Capital was raised before the pandemic

Raising capital during a pandemic can be challenging. Fortunately, RC successfully completed major equity and debt capital raises before problems developed. As per a 1/7/2020 press release, $105 million was raised selling equity. This followed the 11/29/2019 announcement that $58 million had been raised selling additional shares of the RCB baby bond.

9. Insider buying

It's always comforting for debt holders to see management buying stock during periods of economic crisis. Eight insider buys were made between 3/13/2020 and 5/20/2020.

10. Focus on retaining capital

On 6/15/2020 RC reduced its quarterly common stock dividend from 40 cents per share to 25 cents per share. While dividend reductions are always painful for equity holders, retaining more capital its positive for the RCA, RCB and RCP baby bonds. The Q1 2020 dividend of 40 cents per share was paid in 20% cash and 80% stock. From a debt holder's perspective, this was equivalent to paying a dividend of only 8 cents per share.

What are the major risks?

See pages 107 - 110 of the 10K annual report for a detailed discussion of risks. I'm highlighting a few of the major risks here. RC experienced only a modest 10% decline in adjusted book value in Q1. However, further losses are possible if the pandemic worsens such that businesses cannot reopen. RC does have some modest exposure to hard hit sectors such as retail, office properties and hotels.

Conclusions

My Panick High Yield Report members always are looking for high-yielding baby bonds with short maturities and moderate credit risk such as RCA. RCA is on sale even though RC's business remains profitable. It has taken only a minor hit due to the pandemic and is benefiting from government stimulus spending such as the Paycheck Protection Program. RCB and RCP also offer attractive yields. For those willing to take more risk, RC is trading at a 44% discount to adjusted book value. That discount appears to be excessive given how well adjusted book value held top in Q1.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RC, RCA, RCB, LTSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.