New 10-Year TIPS Gets Real Yield Of -0.93%, Lowest In History

There have been 104 auctions of this 9- to 10-year term since 1997 and today's result was a record low yield, by a large margin.

The U.S. Treasury just completed its auction of $14 billion in a new 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security, with a historic result: A real yield to maturity of -0.93%, the lowest in the 23-year history of TIPS auctions of this term.

This is CUSIP 912828ZZ6, and it got a coupon rate of 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will allow for a TIPS. That means investors at today's auction had to pay a huge premium for this TIPS: an adjusted price of about $111.03 for about $100.01 of value, after accrued inflation and interest are added in.

A TIPS is an investment that pays a coupon rate well below that of other Treasury investments of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance adjusts each month (usually up, but sometimes down) to match the current U.S. inflation rate. So, the "real yield to maturity" of a TIPS indicates how much an investor will earn above inflation.

Thursday's auction resulted in a real yield to maturity of -0.93%, meaning that this TIPS will underperform official U.S. inflation by nearly 1% a year for 10 years. It was by far the lowest yield ever at auction for a 9- to 10-year TIPS, with the previous low being -0.75% for a reopening auction in September 2012.

Just four months ago, on March 19, a 10-year TIPS reopening auction got a real yield to maturity of 0.68%, a whopping 161 basis points higher than Thursday's result. But that March auction came at the height of stock and bond market turmoil as the Covid-19 pandemic surged. Just a few days later, the Federal Reserve began intervening aggressively in bond markets, leading to stability, and a lot lower yields.

Here is the trend for the real yield for a 10-year TIPS over the last year, showing the brief spike in mid-March 2020, but steady decline since then.

Why would investors want a Treasury that will underperform U.S. inflation by 1% a year for 10 years? And then pay a huge up-front premium for a minuscule 0.125% coupon rate? Because there are currently no safe options available to big-money investors with returns likely to outpace inflation. At least a TIPS offers upside protection in case inflation surges.

Inflation breakeven rate

With a 10-year nominal Treasury offering a yield of 0.59% at the auction's close, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.52%, a bit higher than recent trends. This means CUSIP 912828ZZ6 will outperform a nominal Treasury as long as inflation averages 1.52% over the next 10 years. That seems like a reasonable number. Inflation had averaged 1.7% over the 10 years that ended in June 2020.

Inflation expectations have been rising, which generally equates to higher demand for TIPS. When investors don't fear future inflation, they buy nominal Treasurys. When inflation fears rise, they buy TIPS, driving yields lower.

Here is the trend in the 10-year inflation breakeven rate over the last year, again showing a dramatic move in mid-March, when inflation expectations fell to about 0.43%, before climbing higher in recognition of moves by the Federal Reserve and Congress to secure the U.S. economy:

Reaction to the auction

The TIP ETF, which holds the full range of maturities of TIPS, had been trading slightly higher all morning Thursday, but after the auction closed at 1 p.m. EDT it moved slightly negative, indicating that yields were rising. This seems to contradict the fact that the Thursday's real yield fell lower than the Treasury's estimate of -0.88% at the market close Wednesday. A decline in the TIP ETF after an auction close generally indicates the auction wasn't well received.

As I noted in my article previewing this auction, there were reasons to consider an investment in CUSIP 912828ZZ6, mainly focusing the potential for surging inflation in the future. But as the real yield dipped to record-low territory, and the inflation-breakeven rate surged higher, it looked like a losing investment.

Sure, yields could continue falling, but at this point I think the Federal Reserve can declare "mission accomplished" and allow 10-year real and nominal yields to stabilize, and possibly climb 25 basis points higher. If real yields fall deeply lower, TIPS traders can make a killing on this investment. But I don't advise trading in TIPS. My suggestion is: Buy and hold to maturity.

I don't expect to see any truly attractive TIPS auctions for the rest of 2020. The 10-year auction in March was an aberration, and is unlikely to be repeated with the Federal Reserve watching over the market. The next auction, in August, is for reopening of a 30-year TIPS, a notoriously risky investment.

Here is the history of all 9- to 10-year TIPS auctions going back to 2016. Consider this: With today's auction setting a record low, every single one of these TIPS now has a sizable capital gain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges. Please do your own research before investing.