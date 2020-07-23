Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the first half of the year, down 34% from the end of the last quarter. A hike in provision expense was the major reason for the earnings decline. The net income will likely increase in the remainder of the year due to fee income from the Paycheck Protection Program. Moreover, further decline in non-interest expenses on the back of initiatives under the ONB Way program will likely support earnings. Furthermore, lower provision expense will likely help earnings recover in the remainder of the year. However, the provision expense will likely remain above normal because the economic outlook is worse than what the management incorporated in its loan loss reserves for the second quarter. Overall, I'm expecting earnings in the second half of the year to be 91% higher than the earnings in the first half of the year. Consequently, I'm expecting ONB to report earnings of $1.32 per share in 2020, down 5% from last year. The one year ahead target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a bullish rating on ONB.

Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Income

ONB's loans surged by 10% in the second quarter mostly due to the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which will likely drive net interest income in the year ahead. The management mentioned in the second quarter's conference call that they expect the PPP loans to get forgiven late in the year; hence, I'm expecting ONB to record most of the processing fees in the fourth quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, ONB funded $1.5 billion worth of loans under PPP. Assuming a margin of 2.75% and assuming that 90% of the loans will get forgiven this year, PPP will add an estimated $35 million to ONB net interest margin in 2020.

Due to the forgiveness of PPP loans and the current economic uncertainty, ONB's loan balance will likely decline in the year ahead. However, the company's pipeline was very robust at $2.7 billion at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The loans in the pipeline will likely limit the overall decline in the loan book. Overall, I'm expecting ONB to end the year with a loan balance of $12.8 billion, down 5% from the end of the second quarter but up 6% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

ONB's net interest margin, NIM, will likely continue to decline in the year ahead, which will limit the growth in net interest income. The decline in interest rates in the first half of the year will likely affect the average portfolio yield because of the maturity and repricing of loans as well as the origination of new loans at lower rates. Furthermore, ONB's accretion income will naturally decline. As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects to book accretion income of $19.8 million in 2020, down from $42.9 million in 2019.

On the other hand, the repricing of expensive certificates of deposits, or CDs, will ease the pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the last 10-K filing, around 77% of ONB's total CDs as of the end of 2019 were scheduled to mature in 2020. The maturing CDs made up 9% of total deposits as of December 31, 2019. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 10bps in the third quarter and by 38bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

ONB Way to Keep Non-Interest Expenses Subdued

ONB's non-interest expense declined by 24% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter of the year partly due to savings from ONB's initiatives called ONB Way. ONB closed 31 branches, or 16% of its network, under the ONB Way, which will likely keep non-interest expenses low in the year ahead. Moreover, the non-recurrence of one-time charges for ONB Way in the year ahead will likely decrease non-interest expenses. As mentioned in the second quarter's earnings release, ONB booked one-time charges of $4.9 million for the implementation of ONB Way in the second quarter. The company had previously booked charges of $31.2 million in the first quarter.

On the other hand, ONB's partnership with Infosys will likely increase non-interest expenses. As mentioned in the conference call, the partnership will likely generate $5 million in one-time charges for upgrading ONB's IT infrastructure. Further, the management expects to recognize the charge over the next several quarters. Considering these factors, I'm expecting ONB's non-interest expense to decline by 2% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. For the full year, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by just 1.4% year-over-year.

Worsening of Economic Outlook to Keep Provision Expense Elevated

ONB reported provision expense of $39 million in the first half of the year, up from $2 million in the corresponding period last year. ONB's provision expense will likely decline in the year ahead; however, it will stay above normal because the economic outlook has worsened beyond management's expectations. According to details given in the second quarter's investor presentation, the management assumed a sharp economic recovery in the third quarter to determine the loan loss provisioning. The following table from the presentation shows the management's economic forecasts.

In my opinion, the third-quarter economic recovery expectation is too optimistic; hence, ONB will likely need to add to its loan loss reserves in the third quarter. Further, ONB's exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries, including senior housing, restaurants, etc. will likely drive charge-offs in the year ahead. As mentioned in the investor presentation, vulnerable industries made up 7% of total loans. Additionally, ONB allowed payment deferrals on around 11% of its total loan portfolio, which have a chance of becoming delinquent in the year ahead. Considering these factors, I'm expecting ONB to report provision expense of $66 million in 2020, up from $5 million in 2019.

Expecting Second Half's Earnings to be 91% Higher than the First Half

Booking of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program, the decline in provision expense, and cost savings will likely drive earnings in the remainder of the year. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings in the second half of the year to be 91% higher than earnings in the first half of 2020. For the full year, I'm expecting ONB to report earnings of $1.32 per share, down 5% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic are unknown; hence, the chance of a negative earnings surprise in the year ahead is higher than usual. If the pandemic lasts longer than expected, then the provision expense can exceed its estimate leading to an earnings miss. As a result, ONB is facing high credit risks due to the pandemic. However, the credit risk is lower than many peers because ONB has limited exposure to COVID-19 sensitive industries. As mentioned in the presentation, vulnerable industries made up just 7% of total loans as of the end of the second quarter.

Year-end Target Price Suggests 32% Upside

I'm using the average price to book ratio, P/B, to value ONB. As shown in the following table, ONB has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.03 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast June 2021 book value per share of $18.2 gives a target price of $18.8 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 32.2% from ONB's July 22 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

Apart from the price upside, ONB is also offering a modest dividend yield of 4%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 43%, which is manageable. Hence, there is little threat of a dividend cut. Based on the attractive price upside and modest dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on ONB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.