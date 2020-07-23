Summary

Zions delivered a second quarter beat, but unlike many peers, pre-provision profit growth was minimal and not much of a contributor to the beat.

Zions doesn't have a large credit card business that demands higher reserves, but a sub-2% reserve ratio is arguably light, given the exposure to energy and "at risk" industries.

Zions shares do look undervalued on a long-term basis, but with more modest near-term PPOP growth prospects, it may well be hard for Zions to outperform a similarly-undervalued peer group.