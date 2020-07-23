Zions Looks Undervalued But Also Relatively Lackluster
About: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION), Includes: CFG
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
Zions delivered a second quarter beat, but unlike many peers, pre-provision profit growth was minimal and not much of a contributor to the beat.
Zions doesn't have a large credit card business that demands higher reserves, but a sub-2% reserve ratio is arguably light, given the exposure to energy and "at risk" industries.
Zions shares do look undervalued on a long-term basis, but with more modest near-term PPOP growth prospects, it may well be hard for Zions to outperform a similarly-undervalued peer group.
While I thought Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) was meaningfully undervalued relative to its long-term earnings-based fair value after first quarter results, I also thought that was true of a lot of banks, and