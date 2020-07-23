Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I heavily recommended a few months ago, and it has performed well. Looking ahead, I believe MUC could push higher still. The income stream has risen in 2020, the market price is about 8% lower than the NAV, and continued Fed support for the muni sector is a tailwind. However, there are reasons to be cautious as well. Muni issuance has been on the rise and will keep rising as local governments look to plug budget deficits. With California seeing COVID-19 cases rise in the short term, the pressure on sales and income tax revenue will be difficult to overcome. That said, MUC is made up of quality, investment-grade bonds, which should give investors some confidence that it will hold up well even if volatility increases going forward.

Background

First, a little background about MUC. The fund invests "primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except the federal alternative minimum tax) and California income taxes". Currently, it is trading at $14.45/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.051/share, which translates to an annual yield of 4.21%. I covered MUC for the first time back in April when I recommended the fund. In hindsight, this was a pretty good call, as MUC has seen a strong gain in the interim, as shown below:

Given this strong return in just a three-month period, I thought it was time to take another look at MUC to see if I should alter my outlook going forward. After review, I continue to see merit to owning MUC. However, there are headwinds on the horizon, and I expect modest returns in the short term. Therefore, a "neutral" rating seems appropriate, and I will explain why below.

MUC Has Been Beating Its PIMCO Peers

To begin, I want to touch on MUC's relative performance over the past quarter. As my readers are aware, I write often on PIMCO's CEFs, in both the muni and high yield space. These funds are widely followed, have above-average trading volume, and are supported by strong management teams. As a result, I often use those funds for muni exposure. However, throughout 2020, I have been concerned with the rising valuations of these funds. As a result, during my April review, I recommended MUC as an alternative to the three PIMCO CEFs in this space, which are the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK), and the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC).

As I noted in the prior paragraph, I feel this recommendation was a good one, as MUC's return exceeded 10%, which is quite strong for a fixed-income product in a short time period. However, that return in isolation only tells us so much. While it may have been a good call, it is helpful to see how PIMCO's CEF options performed during the same time period, to see if selecting MUC over those funds was indeed a profitable move. Fortunately, for MUC investors, the fund did indeed best the PIMCO options over the past three months:

Of course, this is past performance and does not guarantee a similar divergence will occur in the months ahead. But, there are a couple key metrics that are consistent since my last review, which suggests MUC remains the best risk-reward proposition of the bunch. Considering how well this trade worked out since April, this bullish momentum gives me confidence going forward.

The Valuation Is Very Attractive

I now want to take a look at the relative valuations of the funds I mentioned. This was a key selling point for me with respect to MUC the last time around, but its outperformance has changed the dynamic somewhat. However, despite MUC seeing its discount narrow, it still sits at a pretty cheap level in relation to PIMCO's options. While PCK and PZC have very reasonable valuations, they are still at slight premiums, and PCQ has a double-digit premium. By contrast, MUC has a sizable discount, as shown below:

Fund Premium to NAV MUC (8.2%) PCK 1.0% PCQ 18.6% PZC 2.8%

My point here is to re-emphasize a key reason why I find MUC attractive, in relative terms, to the California-focused muni CEFs I normally cover. I see MUC's valuation, in both isolation and when compared against the PIMCO options, as a reason to buy this fund. This message is consistent since my last review, even with MUC's 10% total return. Thus, I continue to favor MUC.

Income Boosted Since Last Review

My next point expands on why I like MUC as a direct play on the California muni bond sector. As my readers know, I love dividends, especially the tax-free type. But what I love even more than tax-free dividends is growing tax-free dividends, and MUC has that as well. During my last review, I noted how MUC saw its distribution rise by almost 6% in March. While a positive sign, even more positive was the distribution was raised again just a few months later, by over 10%, as shown below:

The takeaway here is very positive. I rarely see such rapid distribution increases, and this tells me management is quite confident in this fund's earnings power. The fund was likely able to pick up some muni bonds during the March and April sell-offs at higher yields, which helps explain the ability to raise the distribution even as interest rates were falling. Of course, the fund still has credit risk to contend with, and the yield could come under pressure if munis begin to see defaults. However, MUC is made up of very quality bonds, with about 90% of the bonds rates at the A-level or better, as shown below:

My take on this is the income story is even better than it was the last time around, which is great news. And the credit quality of the fund gives me reason to believe this bump in income is sustainable as well.

Munis Do Have Their Challenges

I now want to shift to the muni sector more broadly. While I have had a generally optimistic tone so far, it is important to understand the risks facing this sector, whether for MUC or any muni fund. Clearly, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the U.S., state and local governments are under immense pressure. Unemployment rolls have soared, sales tax receipts are down, and revenue bonds from toll roads to airports to university housing have all seen their income streams drop sharply. As a result, many muni issuers are aggressively raising new debt, to help stay afloat and remain current on prior obligations. The impact of new issuance is a positive for short-term liquidity, but the longer-term implications will be negative if economic circumstances do not turn around.

Further, the rising issuance levels will have an impact on the prices of the underlying bonds. Naturally, as supply rises, demand needs to keep pace in order to prevent prices from falling. Through today, muni demand has remained high, especially from retail investors. Therefore, even as supply has risen, underlying values have kept up, which has been a positive for current investors. However, there is no guarantee this demand will stay in place in the second half of the year, and muni issuance is expected to keep climbing. In fact, it is rising quite aggressively in July, as shown in the graph below:

As you can see, issuance is rising across the board. This is not specific to California or MUC, but for the country as a whole. I bring this up because, while I see merit to buying MUC and other reasonably priced muni funds right now, this is not a risk-free trade. Issuance is rising sharply, which speaks to the fiscal challenges of state and local governments. And it will also pressure underlying prices if investor demand slows down going forward.

California Is Taking Action

Looking ahead, I want to reiterate I see a difficult environment for state and local governments. The challenge is real, and the reason for the strong short-term performance has more to do with lower interest rates and federal support than fundamentals. Therefore, investors need to enter this sector with caution because the reality is state and local governments are seeing revenues decline, while at the same time having to increase spending on health-related initiatives. Ultimately, I expect the U.S. will survive this crisis, as we usually do, but the road ahead will not be an easy one.

With that in mind, there are some glimmers of hope from the point of view of a muni investor. With tax revenues drying up, California has responded with budget cuts, and that helps improve the likelihood we will see current debt obligations get paid. One example has been state support to the University of California system. While the state is hoping for federal support to bridge some budget gaps, in the interim, the state has drastically cut its funding to state universities, as illustrated in the graph below:

My point is not that this is "good" in the traditional sense, as funding higher education should be a top priority for states. However, it does show the government in California is responding to the reality of the macro-environment that it faces. This is just one example, but it gives me confidence from an investor's perspective. The state is raising new funds and cutting spending, both of which raise the probability current bonds will continue to receive an uninterrupted income stream. For now, I believe MUC's discounted price offers a reasonable risk-reward proposition given these realities.

Bottom line

MUC has bullish momentum, and I continue to see a case for owning it. That said, the economic picture will challenge the muni bond sector, so being very selective about new entry points is critical. That is a key reason why I like MUC in relation to other funds, its discounted price helps to mitigate the risks one would face from buying-in to this sector. The fund's income boost is a welcome sign, and I'm encouraged by some unpopular spending cuts the Californian government has incorporated. Ultimately, I believe MUC can move higher, but I would caution investors to expect more modest returns in the second half of the year, as issuance rises and COVID-19 weighs on general confidence. Therefore, I believe holding on to MUC makes sense but would caution investors to be very selective on new entry points at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MUC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.