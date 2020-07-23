Apple (AAPL) has been on a fantastic run since its March lows, but now the stock is in serious jeopardy of cracking heading into results next week. The expectations for the company going into results are sky-high. One can tell how high the expectations are by how the stock is trading versus its earnings multiple, which has expanded tremendously in recent weeks.

Now on July 23, the stock is breaking a major uptrend on the technical chart that has been in place since April 1. It could be that the stock's sell-off is only beginning, and could fall by as much as 9% from its current of $380.50.

Estimates

Analysts estimate that the company generated third quarter revenue of $51.7 billion when it reports results on July 30. iPhone sales are forecast at $22.4 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. Additionally, services revenue is estimated at $13.2 billion, with wearables at $5.97 billion. It amounts to total revenue for the business shrinking 3.8% versus the quarter last year.

Meanwhile, iPhone revenue is forecast to decline by 13.8%, while services and wearables grow by 15% and 8%, respectively. If services do manage to come in at 15%, it would be the business segment's slowest rate of growth since the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings are estimated to have fallen by 7.3% to $2.02 per share. Still, earnings are expected to grow in 2020 by 4.46% to $12.42, and 20.3% to $14.94 in 2021, followed by a jump of 10% in 2022 to $16.44. But the significant advance in the stock has pushed Apple one-year forward P/E ratio to 26, which is its highest level since 2009.

It seems to be a repeat of what happened in Microsoft (MSFT) with the stock running up wildly into results, pushing its valuation to very stretched levels-followed by post-earnings declines.

Breaking Trend

Now the stock is breaking a significant uptrend that started in April. It could indicate that there is a significant change in trend happening for Apple that could send the shares lower to around $348. Additionally, the relative strength has been signaling a bearish reversal for some time. The RSI has been trending sideways since early June despite the stock's continued rise. That is a bearish divergence and an indication of a reversal of a trend.

Long-Term Prospects

There is no doubt that Apple has a great future, with its mix of hardware products and services. The business is likely to thrive and grow for many years to come. However, it isn't to say that stocks can't get ahead of themselves, and it seems based on valuation, the stock is way ahead of itself here.

A pullback should be welcomed, not because one wants a stock to go down, but it will help to reset expectations and for the stock to find a more appropriate valuation that is more in line with the company's fundamentals.

Risks

There are risks to the notion the stock may fall because clearly momentum has been very bullish. It is just as easy for momentum to come rushing back into Apple as it is for it to rush out. Should the company report better than expected results or even better segment results, the stock could quickly rise.

However, given the stock's run and historically high valuation, it seems that the expectations investors have set may be too high to meet.

